GRAND RAPIDS — I was at the Grand Rapids Middle School Tennis Courts Tuesday morning to get information for a preview story on the Grand Rapids-Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team.
I was pleased to see that Jen Dulong – who I have known for many years – was selected to succeed Lew Smiley as coach of the squad.
It will be nearly impossible to surpass what Lew Smiley gave to the sport of tennis up here on the Iron Range. He was involved in the sport up here for more than four decades and was a great teacher and promoter of the sport.
So, Jen has some big shoes to fill and she knows that. She said she is excited to be coaching this season.
A big thrill for the coach was the fact she was able to coach against her daughter, Megan Dulong, who is a former GRG star who is currently playing for the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She is serving as an assistant coach for the Superior High School team, the Thunderhawks’ opponent Monday.
I had to look three times before I realized that Greenway volleyball star Claire Vekich, a First Team All-State player last year as a junior, is out for the GRG tennis team.
I asked Claire how her game was going and she said she had hardly played the game since she was in the sixth grade. So, I figured she would be battling for a doubles spot on the team.
Wrong. I looked at the results of the first meet and I saw that Claire had played third singles for the Lightning and had won her match impressively.
Of course, Vekich is playing tennis because the sports of volleyball and football have been moved back to the spring. It is good to see that student-athletes in those two sports have the competitive juices flowing and want to try to play another sport. And, with Claire’s marvelous athletic ability and hard work, I wouldn’t be surprised if she excels this season on the tennis courts.
----------
It’s too bad that a postseason could not have been conducted for the young baseball players of this area.
Not only did the kids lose out on a valuable season of high school baseball, but now they will not get to play in a postseason summer tournament.
Of course, with the pandemic, functions such as the state American Legion baseball tournament were cancelled. There was hope that the Senior Babe Ruth League would conduct a tourney but that didn’t pan out. It was a somewhat wasted year of development of the athletes.
