EVELETH — Friday was a sad day on the Iron Range after the news spread that Eveleth native and “Miracle on Ice” star hockey player Mark Pavelich had died.
The 63-year-old died at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minn. — a treatment center for mental illness — Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported.
“It’s been a very difficult day for me personally,’’ said former UMD head hockey coach Mike Sertich of Fayal. “I was fairly close to him when he was at Duluth.’’
“He was one of my first really big recruits,’’ Sertich told the Mesabi Tribune. Sertich was an assistant at UMD when Pavelich played there from 1977-1979. John Harrington, Pavelich’s teammate on the 1980 gold medal winning Olympic hockey team was equally shocked by the passing of his friend.
Harrington (now of Mankato) talked to Pavelich on the telephone after he went to Sauk Centre and said he was doing well and was excited to be there. He last called ‘’Pavs” on Christmas Day to wish him a Merry Christmas. “He seemed to be doing much better.’’
Sertich said Pavelich “was special in so many ways. He had a unique personality and he was a marvelous person. He was loved by many.’’
“As a player, he was unparalleled. One of the best I’ve ever seen. He was an incredible playmaker and skater. He just loved to play the game.’’
“He was a genius the way he saw the game and how quick his thinking skills were on the ice,’’ Harrington stated. “He was a special player.’’
----
According to an Associated Press story Friday, the cause and manner of death are still pending. Pavelich was undergoing treatment at the home as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in Cook County, Minn., in August 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Pavelich thought the man had spiked his beer.
He was charged with felony assault but Judge Michael Cuzzo found he was incompetent to stand trial because he was mentally ill and dangerous. According to the judge’s order from December 2019, a psychologist found Pavelich was suffering from delusions and paranoia. Another psychologist found he suffered from a mild neurocognitive disorder due to traumatic brain injury, likely related to repeated head injuries.
----
Pavelich was a star at Eveleth High School, the University of Minnesota-Duluth and assisted on Mike Eruzione’s game-winning goal against the Soviet Union, according to Wikipedia.
He went on to play for the New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars and the San Jose Sharks.
