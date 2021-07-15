Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced on Tuesday that the team will buy out the final four years of the contracts for forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter.
The Wild signed the pair as free agents on July 4, 2012. During their tenure with Minnesota, the Wild advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times. Parise and Suter, both 36, will become unrestricted free agents and will be eligible to sign with any other team in the NHL.
According to reports, the Wild will have $14.74 million on its salary cap dedicated to the two players each year from 2023-2025.
“Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild’s success over the past nine years and we’ll always be grateful for their many contributions,” Guerin said. “There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”
Minnesota-native Parise recorded 400 points, including 199 goals, in 558 regular season games with the Wild. He added 34 points in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The Minnesota-born forward leaves as the franchise leader in power-play goals, ranks second in game-winning goals, and third in scoring and goals.
Suter, a stalwart defenseman, scored 369 points in 656 regular season games and 17 points in 42 playoff contests. He is the franchise leader in scoring, assists, power-play assists, plus/minus rating, shots on goal, and time on ice among defensemen.
“I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice,” Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold said. “They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward.”
Both Suter and Parise were drafted in the first round of the heralded 2003 NHL Draft. Suter was drafted seventh overall by the Nashville Predators while playing with the US National Development Team. He played one year with the Wisconsin Badgers before his rookie season with the Predators in 2005-06.
Parise was selected 17th overall by the New Jersey Devils out of the University of North Dakota. The forward made his NHL debut with the Devils at the start of the 2006-06 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.