GRAND RAPIDS — Members of the Pokegama Women’s Leagues competed in their annual league tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Mikki Kromy successfully defended her title as champion which she has held since 2015, narrowly besting Jan Maki who placed first in the Net Division.
Full results of the tournament are as follows:
Championship Flight:
Mikki Kromy – 1st Gross
Jan Maki – 1st Net
Red Flight:
Ann Will – 1st
Paula Mackey – 2nd
Lori Lauber – 3rd
Green Flight:
Barb Klabough – 1st
Blue Flight:
Kristen Bergstrand – 1st
Darla Peterson – 2nd
Deb Godfrey – 3rd
