Mikki Kromy, above right, captured her sixth straight Pokegama Women’s League Tournament recently. At left is second-place finisher Jan Maki.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Members of the Pokegama Women’s Leagues competed in their annual league tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Mikki Kromy successfully defended her title as champion which she has held since 2015, narrowly besting Jan Maki who placed first in the Net Division.

Full results of the tournament are as follows:

Championship Flight:

Mikki Kromy – 1st Gross

Jan Maki – 1st Net

Red Flight:

Ann Will – 1st

Paula Mackey – 2nd

Lori Lauber – 3rd

Green Flight:

Barb Klabough – 1st

Blue Flight:

Kristen Bergstrand – 1st

Darla Peterson – 2nd

Deb Godfrey – 3rd

