GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Women’s Club Championship was conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Aug. 28, and hosted by the Women’s Evening and Morning leagues.
Mikki Kromy defended her title as champion, an honor she has held since 2015, with her best-round ever, scoring a 67.
Full results of the tournament are as follows:
Championship Korda Flight: Mikki Kromy had a round of 67 winning the Gross and Net and overall club championship. Emma Petermeier and Jan Maki tied for second net with 77
In the Thompson Flight, Max Moe and Marilynn Hrouda tied with 91.
Paula Mackey was first in the Kang Flight with 87 and Diane Skelly was second with 95.
In the Lewis Flight, KC Neustrom was first with 94 while Deb Godfrey was second with 95
Cindy Gilbertson was first in the Kupcho Fight with 96 while Darla Peterson took second with 101.
In the Ernst Flight, Barb Klabough was first with 108 and Patti Rut was second with 110.
