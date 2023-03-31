ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State men’s hockey senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) signed a two-year contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, as announced recently by the organization.
Miller, a five-year Husky and alternate captain in 2022-23 for SCSU, was a member of four NCAA Tournament teams, two conference championship teams, and played in the 2021 NCAA national championship game for the Huskies.
“Micah Miller plays a strong two-way game with speed and conviction,” said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson in a press release. “He made extensive contributions to Brett Larson’s top-rated collegiate program at St. Cloud State University and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop his game as a Tucson Roadrunner.”
In 2022-23, Miller scored 17 points (five goals / 12 assists) in 41 games while helping the Huskies capture its second NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship and advance to the NCAA Fargo Regional final. Miller was the catalyst for SCSU’s NCHC quarterfinals victory over Minnesota Duluth, scoring three goals in the best-of-three series to clinch a trip to St. Paul for the Frozen Faceoff. Known for being a two-way forward, Miller was a finalist for NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year at the NCHC Awards Celebration.
For his career, Miller recorded 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 points in 171 games played. He set career best marks in goals (10) and points (19) in 2021-22 while leading the NCAA in shorthanded goals with four. His five career shorthanded goals rank seventh all-time in program history, while his 171 career games rank third.
