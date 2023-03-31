m

Micah Miller

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State men’s hockey senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) signed a two-year contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, as announced recently by the organization.

Miller, a five-year Husky and alternate captain in 2022-23 for SCSU, was a member of four NCAA Tournament teams, two conference championship teams, and played in the 2021 NCAA national championship game for the Huskies.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments