GRAND RAPIDS — Attention students in the Independent School Distrct No. 318 area: there will be a meeting for students wishing to participate with the Grand Rapids High School trap and skeet team.

The meeting is at the Grand Rapids Gun Club located at 723 Peterson Road in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 27, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Coaches will answer questions on the program and help with the registration process. Students must be in grades 6-12, and have a valid Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hunters Safety Certificate.

Please follow Minnesota COVID-19 rules while at the gun club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments