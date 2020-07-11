The Minnesota State presidents of the member colleges of the MCAC met to determine how to move forward with intercollegiate athletics for fall semester in light of COVID-19. The presidents reaffirmed the commitment to protecting the health of student athletes.
In consideration of the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, fall sports will be limited to those that have been identified as low-risk, Clay Target and Golf. Seasons have been canceled for football, volleyball, and soccer. For basketball, baseball, softball, and wrestling, in which practice and competition spans fall and spring semesters, all organized physical activities are prohibited during the fall semester.
Discussions about the potential for spring seasons for these sports are continuing and guidance will be provided in the near future.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference consists of 24 two-year colleges located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
