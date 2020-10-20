GRAND RAPIDS — I was saddened by the news that the pandemic proved to be the demise of the winningest high school basketball coach in Minnesota history recently.
Of course, that coach was Bob McDonald, who was a legend not only on the Iron Range but also in the state of Minnesota.
I can remember during my high school years in the early-to-mid 1970s when Chisholm basketball actually rivaled the popularity of the high school hockey teams on the Iron Range.
During times when boys and men wore long hair, the Chisholm Bluestreaks were a throwback to the old days of crew cuts and suits and ties. We used to call the Chisholm basketball players “White Walls” because their hair was cropped short, leaving a “white wall” between their ears and their hairline.
But Coach McDonald sure had those guys flying on the basketball court. They were the class of the Northland and were the darlings of the media.
I had interviewed Bob a few times during my first tenure here at the Herald-Review but that was it. So when I started working at the Hibbing Daily Tribune in 2005, I had a lot of interaction with him because Chisholm is one of the schools that the newspaper covers.
I can remember the first time I had a real interaction with Bob. I went to the Chisholm gymnasium to do a story on one of the Bluestreak athletes and I interviewed Bob for the story.
I don’t mind saying that I was intimidated going into the story because of Bob’s reputation for discipline. With my long, shaggy hair and unkempt moustache, I was thinking I might be in trouble with the coach.
But what I found was perhaps the most engaging coach I had ever talked with. He was kind, considerate and treated me like a king. I really appreciated that.
Since I covered Chisholm many times while Bob was coach, I got to know him very well. We would have conversations not only about the game of basketball, but we would talk about many other things. I grew to love the man.
Most coaches – there were a few that didn’t like the McDonald family – would praise Bob for his patience with them and for his willingness to offer encouragement and advice when asked for it.
After many a Chisholm win I would talk to the losing coach and he would have nothing but good things in praising Bob for helping the young coaches around the area.
Not only was Bob McDonald a great coach, but more importantly, he was a better human being. That is saying a lot when you talk about a man who accrued more than 1,000 coaching victories in his career.
Good bye, Bob.
