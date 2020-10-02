GRAND RAPIDS — Ben Mackay has won some local foot races in his racing career, but when he won the Pike Lake Half Marathon in Duluth on Sept. 27, it was probably his most impressive win so far.
Mackay, 37, of Grand Rapids, took advantage of the fact that many top local runners did not participate in the event as he won the race by more than six minutes. Mackay covered the 13.1-mile course in a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 58 seconds.
Ben Andres was second in 1:30.12 while Kyle Sather was third in 1:32.46.
Mackay said it was the first time he had run in the event and he found that the course was hilly which had him pleased with his winning time.
“The weather was perfect and I expected a few faster guys from the Duluth area to show up but they weren’t there,” said Mackay. “I just took the lead right away, I felt good and I won by six or seven minutes so it really wasn’t that close of a race. I was surprised on how hilly it was; there were barely any flat sections. We had to circle Pike Lake twice.
“Winning is always fun. They didn’t show up and I did. It was fun to race again because the pandemic shut all the races down all summer. I was hoping to run Grandma’s Marathon and the Grand Rapids Half Marathon but they got cancelled.”
Mackay said he trains by running at least five to 10 miles a day, averaging between 30 and 50 miles a week. He also works in the construction industry which he said also helps him keep in shape.
Mackay was a cross country runner at Grand Rapids High School before deciding to switch to football where he was a starting receiver for the Thunderhawks.
“I kind of regret quitting cross country. I started as a wide receiver in football but I was a better runner and I probably could have made it to state,” he said.
Mackay, a 2001 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, said he quit running for about 10 years after high school until picking it back up in his late 20s.
Mackay has completed 10 full marathons and four half marathons thus far. His top time in the half marathon is 1:21 and he was hoping to break 1:20 in the Pike Lake race, but after he saw the course he figured that would not happen. His top time in the full marathon is 2:53.
“It was disappointing there were no races this past summer because of the pandemic because I am getting older and my time is running out to improve as a runner,” Mackay explained. “I would like to run a full marathon and break 2:50 and hopefully that will be next year at Grandma’s or the Twin Cities Marathon. I would also like to run under 1:20 in the half marathon.”
