GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
LSC Boys Basketball All-Conference Team
GRAND RAPIDS — One member of the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team has been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team.
Named from the Thunderhawks is senior Austin Hanson, who was named to the Second Team.
Named to the First Team are senior Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, senior Conner Barney, Cloquet, junior Blake Schmitz, Hermantown, senior Robert Olson, Superior, and senior Jasper Timm, Duluth Marshall.
Named to the Second Team along with Hanson are senior Evan Bennett, Superior, junior Keaton Christianson, Hermantown, senior Zach Rusich, Hibbing, and senior Kolbin Carter, Proctor.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Ian Salmela, Grand Rapids, Caleb Hansen, Cloquet, Dane Dzuck, Duluth Denfeld, Brooks Johnson, Duluth Marshall, Michael Lau, Hermantown, and Shane Leasek, Superior.
LSC Boys Hockey All-Conference Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Four members of the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team have earned Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Boys Hockey Team.
Named to the First Team are senior Joey DelGreco and senior Easton Young.
Named to the First Team in addition to DelGreco and Young are junior Zam Plante, Hermantown, senior Connor McClure, Duluth Denfeld, junior Ty Hanson, Hermantown, and senior Sam Johnson, Proctor.
Selected for the Second Team from Grand Rapids are senior Garett Drotts and senior Ren Morque.
In addition to Drotts and Morque, other players on the Second Team are sophomore Max Plante, Hermantown, junior Wyatt Carlson, Hermantown, senior Beau Janzig, Hermantown, and senior Jacob Walsh, Cloquet.
Receiving honorable mention are junior Myles Gunderson, Grand Rapids, Cooper McClure, Simon Davidson and Andy Larson, all of Duluth Denfeld, and Joe Stauber, Duluth Marshall.
LSC Girls Basketball All-Conference Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Two members of the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference Team.
The two Thunderhawks named to the First Team are junior Taryn Hamling and sophomore Jessika Lofstrom.
Named to the First Team in addition to Hamling and Lofstrom are junior Emma Raye, Superior, senior Madelynn Young, Cloquet, and senior Payton Rodberg, Proctor.
Selected as members of the Second Team are junior Liv Birkeland, Hermantown, junior Alexa Snesrud, Cloquet, junior Savannah Leopold, Superior, freshman Regan Juenemann, Duluth Marshall, and junior Hope Carlson, Proctor.
Receiving honorable mention are Braya LaPlant, Grand Rapids, Reese Aune, Hibbing, Avery Farrell, Hermantown, Kloe Zentkowski, Superior, and Laila Monroe, Duluth Marshall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.