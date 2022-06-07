GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
GRHS Trapshooting
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Trap Team finished third in the Conference in The USA Clay Target League.
Nate Bodin finished in third place with Joey Miskovich in seventh, Conner Freed in 15th and Brody Munger in 18th place in averages.
The female shooters were led by Alayna Miller in 11th, Destiny Olson in 15th and Allison Rademacher in 20th place in averages.
The team will be shooting at the State Championships at the
Alexandria Shooting Park on June 16.
LSC All-Conference Softball Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Two members of the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Softball Team.
Named to the First Team from the Thunderhawks is junior Lindsey Racine.
Also named to the First Team are junior Emma Raye, Superior, junior Haley Zembo, Superior, junior Maddy Walsh, Proctor, junior Natalie Vitek, Hermantown, senior Hanna Hovland, Duluth Denfeld, senior Payton Rodberg, Proctor, sophomore Aune Boben, Hibbing, and senior Dana Jones, Cloquet.
Named to the Second Team from Grand Rapids is junior Lindsey Tulla.
Also named to the Second Team are junior Roena Diver, Cloquet, senior Camilee Wikstrom, Hermantown, senior Avery Farrell, Hermantown, junior Indigo Fish, Superior, senior Natalee Sigfrids, Superior, senior Preslie Annala, Proctor, junior Emma Kivela, Hibbing, and senior Jada Brown, Duluth Denfeld.
Receiving honorable mention were Addie Linder, Grand Rapids, Ella Seboe, Hermantown, Sophie Parendo, Proctor, Megan Bussey, Hibbing, Carly Johnson, Cloquet, Melania Luostari, Superior, and Brynn Martin, Cloquet.
CMMF to Host 28th Annual Golf Classic on July 11
HIBBING — The Central Mesabi Medical Foundation will host its annual golf classic fund raiser on July 11, at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing.
The golf classic begins with registration at 11 a.m. with a noon shotgun start.
The annual event is the foundation’s largest and most visible fund-raising event, with proceeds, sponsorships and donations supporting the purchase of new equipment for Fairview Range Hospital and Clinics, student scholarships, and community wellness programming.
“Our annual golf classic is so important to the health and well-being of our hospital, clinics and communities we serve,” said Susan Degnan, the foundation’s executive director. “Not only does it give participants an opportunity to enjoy a day of golf and friendship, but it raises a significant amount of money for vitally important equipment and programs that ultimately impact and save lives.
“Over the years, the golf classic has helped to make many things possible and we are grateful for the public’s continued support. We look forward to this event with anticipation every year and invite all members of the community to join us.”
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with a Noon shotgun start. Lunch will be provided and food and beverage stations will be set on the course to enjoy throughout the day. Prizes and
drawings add to the events.
For additional information on participation, sponsorship, or prize donation, contact Susan Degnan at 218-312-3034 or Susan.Degnan@Fairview.org.
