GRAND RAPIDS — You can’t underestimate just how popular high school hockey was on the Iron Range back in the day before computers and cell phones arrived on the scene.
Arenas located in the small towns that made up the Range were usually filled to the rafters in anticipation of an exciting Iron Range Conference game.
Yes, the Iron Range Conference was the class of the state of Minnesota once long ago. The IRC was made up of teams that were knowledgeable and solid. All of the teams were coached well and most had their moments when an especially good class of athletes passed by.
There were no gimmees in conference action. A second-division IRC team could dominate most teams in the state and also provide the ability to upset a top conference team.
Talking to members of the state champion Greenway teams of 1967 and 1968, and to other IRC players who played in the state tournament, they all said the real state tournament was the one-class Region 7 Hockey Tournament.
IRC teams would pit their talents against the rest of Region 7 with the idea to get two teams in the state tournament via the back door method which was in place back in those days. In most years, the Range would have two teams in the state tournament and one would usually win.
In prior research, if my memory is right, IRC teams won 25 of the first 50 state championships in the great state of Minnesota. That’s downright filthy.
Arenas had their own personality, their own danger. In a time when there was little to hinder violence, you could bet there were a fight or two outside any given arena before any given game between two zealous fans who backed their teams to the hilt.
How wild was it? While it cannot be verified, Jim Perpich – the son of former Hibbing coach George Perpich – remembers being a stick boy for the Hibbing team back in the late 1960s.
Jim swears that this incident really happened and it would not surprise me if it did. At a high school hockey game between rivals Greenway and Hibbing in what was then West Range Arena in Coleraine, it was the time before glass surrounded the rink.
During the national anthem, Jim remembers a fan jumping onto the ice during the playing of the national anthem and charging at Hibbing goalie Andy Micheletti. The fan swung at the goalie and missed, fell on his butt, then got up and
ran back to his seat.
And he never got thrown out. Oh, those were the days.
I’ve asked some old Raider players of the time and none of them remember it. Oh, those old stories.
And talking to other IRC players who had to walk into what they called “The Snakepit” meaning the Coleraine arena, they said intimidation started when they had to walk through the lobby to get to the dressing room. To put it mildly, fans did not treat them nicely as they made the journey through the maze of people.
And they said worse yet – they had to leave the arena through the same lobby following the game. Since there were lots of emotional contests between rivals in those days, there sometimes could be incidents because of angry fans being foolish.
And – OH– the talent! As I have stated many times, at least two or three players on every team in the conference would advance to play Division I hockey somewhere around the country. There was no question that the Range was a pipeline for college teams everywhere.
Good things come to an end, but the memories for many of us bring smiles to our faces.
