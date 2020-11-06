s

Great job skaters, who competed in Rising Stars Skating competition in Blaine, Minn., on Sunday, Oct. 25. Hannah Hass competed in Juvenile Level Spins and placed third and Juvenile Freeskate and placed third. Bailey Mason competed in Intermediate Level Spins and placed third, Intermediate Compulsory, second, and Juvenile Plus Freeskate, sixth. Mackenzie Wourms competed in Juvenile Spins and placed fifth and Juvenile Freeskate, fourth. Wourms also passed her Juvenile Freeskate test on Nov. 4.

