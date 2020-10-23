GRAND RAPIDS — Jason Charlton of Grand Rapids is one of the top drag racers in the nation.
That can be said with confidence after Charlton won the Drag Racing Bracket Division Series which was conducted recently in Topeka, Kan. That qualified him to compete with the country’s best in the National Championship event in Las Vegas in late October.
Charlton, 38, placed first in Division 5, which consists of racers from Minnesota, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. In most years the National Championships are conducted in Pamona, Calif., but the event will be in Las Vegas this year because of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely one of the big things,” said Charlton about qualifying for the event. “A lot of people recognize you and reach out so that’s been fun. It is almost something you can’t put into words but it’s a big deal.”
Charlton said eight total competitors in his category will be involved in the Las Vegas event, with the professional category also run the same weekend.
“You get to be the stars of the show with the stars,” said Charlton.
Charlton said he has been involved in drag racing for as long as he remembers. He said his father, Paul, raced and he said he has been competing since he was 16 years old.
“It has been 23 years of driving myself but as far as my family goes, probably before I could even walk I was at a drag strip,” Charlton, who grew up in the Twin Cities, explained.
Asked what are the keys to success in the category he competes in, which is prediction ET and not a heads-up category, Charlton said driving skills are needed.
“You need good concentration and a well-working car and that takes a lot of time and practice,” he said. “It just takes a lot to be a good racer.”
Charlton said in his car he reaches 132 or 133 miles per hour in a quarter mile. He said it takes sacrifice to participate in the sport.
“Once you start going up in speeds – and I have gone faster at times – it definitely gets your attention,” Charlton, who works at the Ford dealership in Grand Rapids, said. “You definitely have to sacrifice. I am not one that goes out; a lot of the weekends I am not even in town because of trying to chase it. But it is worth it when you get a big win like this.”
Charlton said it is an honor to be racing during the last event of the year and he said he will try his best.
“Obviously I am going to go there and try to win but just making it to that number of people is a great accomplishment,” Charlton explained. “I won’t be disappointed but it would be nice to leave with a trophy.”
In the future, with his job and the travel that is needed for the sport, he said he doesn’t plan on increasing his racing.
“Maybe I will hit some bigger-paying races that they have but that would be enough for now,” said Charlton.
Charlton thanks Bishop’s Performance of Grand Rapids and Line Performance of Cromwell, Minn., along with family and friends, for supporting him in his racing endeavors.
“I couldn’t do what I do without them,” said Charlton. “It’s the people you surround yourself with that help you achieve your goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.