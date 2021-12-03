GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Hockey
GRG 4
CEC 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team exploded for three unanswered goals in the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock and the Lightning went on to take a 4-1 victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) in action Tuesday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Freshman Mercury Bischoff again scorched the nets for GRG as she scored the Lightning’s first three goals. Emily Litchke of CEC scored the lone goal of the first period as the Lumberjacks led 1-0.
Bischoff scored the only goal of the second period as the game entered the final period tied at 1-1. But the Lightning owned the final period.
Bischoff scored what proved to be the eventual game winner 3:59 into the period with a goal on assists from Molly Pierce and Allie LeClaire. Pierce and Kalle Reed assisted on Bischoff’s third goal as the Lightning led 3-1.
Reed scored just four seconds after Bischoff’s third goal for the final GRG goal.
Bischoff finished with the hat trick and an assist to figure in all of the GRG goals. Pierce had three assists while Reed added a goal and an assist.
Makenzie Cole stopped 19 of the 20 shots directed at her in a winning effort for GRG. Araya Kiminski had 15 saves for CEC.
GRG is now 5-1 on the season and will play Shakopee on the road on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. It will be back in the IRA Civic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for a 5 p.m. game against Rock Ridge.
CEC 1 0 0 – 1
GRG 0 1 3 – 4
First period: 1. CEC, Emily Litchke (Dana Jones), 8:56.
Second period: 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Molly Pierce), 13:16.
Third period: 3. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce, Allie LeClaire), 3:59; 4. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce, Kalle Reed), 9:10; 5. GRG, Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 9:14.
Goalie saves: Araya Kiminski, CEC, 2-7-6-15; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 5-8-6-19; Total penalties: CEC 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 0-for-0 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 4
Duluth East 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team held off a late rally by Duluth East to tip the Greyhounds 4-3 in play Tuesday in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks had a big edge in shot on goals in the game with a 54-18 advantage, but Greyhound goaltender Zander Ziemski was tough in the nets and kept his team in the game.
Joey DelGreco put Grand Rapids ahead 1-0 in the first period when he combined with Kaden Nelson to score a shorthanded goal. However, on the same power play 25 seconds later, Henry Murray scored for Duluth East to tie the game. The game remained tied after the first period.
The Thunderhawks scored three unanswered goals in the second period and appeared to be cruising. Will Stauffer scored the first goal followed by another by Nelson less than a minute later. Blayne Mortenson scored the final Grand Rapids goal of the period as the Thunderhawks led 4-1 entering the final period.
Duluth East cut the Thunderhawk lead to 4-2 at the 9:01 mark of the final period when Thomas Gunderson found the back of the net. Then, with 50 seconds left in the game and Duluth East having an extra attacker on the ice, Cole Christian scored to cut the Rapids lead to 4-3.
The Thunderhawks were able to withstand Duluth East pressure in the final 50 seconds to take the victory.
Myles Gunderson had 15 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 2-0 for the season. Duluth East falls to 0-3.
GR 1 3 0 – 4
DE 1 0 2 – 3
First period: 1. GR. Joey DelGreco (Kaden Nelson), 6:30 (sh); 2. DE, Henry Murray (Gunnar Terpen), 6:55 (pp).
Second period: 2. 3. GR, Will Stauffer (Ren Morque, Hayden DeMars), 6:47; 4. GR, Nelson (Easton Young), 7:26; 5. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Young, Henry Sterle), 12:29.
Third period: 6. DE, Thomas Gunderson (Cole Christian), 9:01; 7. DE, Christian (Lars Berg, Grant Winkler), 16:10.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 15; Zander Ziemski, DE, 50; Total penalties: N/A.
Girls Basketball
Hill-Murray 67
Grand Rapids 52
MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team opened its season with a loss to Hill-Murray by a 67-52 score in action Nov. 26, at Mendota Heights.
Hill-Murray led 35-25 at the half and outscored the Thunderhawks by five points in the second half to take the win.
Ella Runyon was tough for Hill-Murray as she scorched the net for 36 points. Hailey Wolgamot added 14 points.
Taryn Hamling nailed three 3-pointers for 19 points and added three steals for Grand Rapids while Kyra Giffen scored 11 points and recorded four steals. Kate Jamtgaard scored six points, Jessika Lofstrom had six points, eight rebounds and three steals and Braya LaPlant finished with six points and five assists.
GR 25 27 — 52
HM 35 32 — 67
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 11, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessika Lofstrom 6, Taryn Hamling 19, Braya LaPlant 6,.
Hill-Murray: Izzy Nachtsheim 2, Maya Giese 3, Ella Runyon 36, Evelyn Perkins 4, Katie McGrath 2, Hailey Wolgamot 14, Payton Mackley 4, Emma Vaske 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Hamling 3; HM, N/A; Free throws: GR, 10-of-13; HM, N/A; Total fouls: GR 14; HM, N/A; Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 58
Mahtomedi 51
ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 58-51 victory over Mahtomedi on Nov. 27, in a game played at St. Thomas Academy.
The Thunderhawks took a 29-26 advantage into halftime and then outscored Mahtomedi by four points in the second half to take the win.
Jessika Lofstrom had 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Grand Rapids while Taryn Hamling had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals. Braya LaPlant finished with eight points and four steals, Kate Jamtgaard had seven points and seven rebounds, and Kyra Giffen added four points and seven rebounds.
Centers had 15 points to top Mahtomedi in scoring. Sonya Potthoff and Kletti both scored 11 points and Greene added eight.
M 26 25 — 51
GR 29 29 — 58
Mahtomedi: Sonya Potthoff 11, Centers 15, Kletti 11, Wilson 2, Stockness 4, Greene 8.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 7, Kyra Giffen 4, Jessika Lofstrom 20, Taryn Hamling 17, Braya LaPlant 8, Amanda Scerping 2.
Three pointers: M, Potthoff, Centers 3; GR, none; Free throws: M, 5-of-8; GR, 16-of-25; Total fouls: M N/A; GR, N13; Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 80
Hibbing 27
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team overwhelmed Hibbing 80-27 in action Dec. 2, at Hibbing.
The Thunderhawks led 45-18 at halftime and outscored Hibbing 35-9 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Taryn Hamling led 10 Grand Rapids scorers with 21 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 18, Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen both scored 10, Braya LaPlant, six, Camdyn Keagle and Hannah Hostetter, both with four, Reiley Leppanen, three, and Sydney Burggraf and Amanda Scerping both had two points.
Grand Rapids is 2-1 on the season and it was in action Friday in its home opener against Big Lake. It will remain in action Tuesday, Dec. 7, for a 7 p.m. contest versus Bemidji at home, and it will travel to Cloquet on Thursday, Dec. 9, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Cloquet.
Hibbing is 1-1 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
Rock Ridge 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated Rock Ridge 4-3 in action Tuesday at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.
Greenway led 1-0 after the period on the strength of an unassisted goal by Ezra Carlson.
The Raiders scored the first two goals of the second period to lead 3-0. Jace Kammeier and Wyatt Thorson both found the back of the net for Greenway. Brant Tiedeman scored late in the middle period to cut the Raiders’ lead to 3-1 after two periods.
Ryan Gerulli scored at the 9:38 mark of the final period to pull Rock Ridge to within a goal, and then Nick Troutwine tied the game at 11:52 for Rock Ridge.
But Greenway was able to persevere as Carter Cline turned on the red light with 1:57 left in the game to put the Raiders ahead. Greenway was able to hold Rock Ridge off the scoreboard the rest of the way to take the win.
Nathan Jurganson kicked out 25 shots in a winning effort for Greenway while Ian Kangas had 24 saves for Rock Ridge.
Greenway is now 2-0 for the season. Rock Ridge falls to 0-1 for the season.
RR 0 1 2 – 3
GWY 1 2 1 – 4
First period: 1. G, Ezra Carlson, 13:49.
Second period: 2. G, Jace Kammeier, 4:24; 3. G, Wyatt Thorson (Matt Hannah, Gino Troumbly), 8:08; 4. RR, Brant Tiedeman (Ryan Manninen), 13:22.
Third period: 5. RR, Ryder Gerulli (Sam Troutwine, Dylan Hedley), 9:38; 6. RR, Nick Troutwine (Tiedeman), 11:52; 7. G, Carter Cline (Kammeier, Taevon Wells), 15:03.
Goalie saves: Ian Kangas, RR, 9-6-9-24; Nathan Jurganson, G, 10-9-6-25; Total penalties: RR 2-for-4 minutes; G 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 75
Bigfork 42
CHERRY — Cherry defeated the Bigfork High School girls basketball team 75-42 in action Tuesday at Cherry.
Cherry led 45-25 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-17in the second half to take the win.
Lauren Staples scored 21 points to pace Cherry. Jillian Sadjak scored 18, Rylee Mancina, 14, Faith Zganjer, nine, and McKenna Ridge added seven.
Memphis Tendrup drained three 3-pointers and led Bigfork with 11 points. EmmaLee Winskow scored eight, Kambry Peterson, seven, Eleanor Prato, six, and Josie Kinn added five.
Bigfork is now 1-1 for the season. It played at Chisholm Thursday and will be at North Winds Monday, Dec. 6, for a 7:15 game. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Huskies will be on the road at South Ridge for a 5:45 p.m. contest.
Cherry is 1-0.
BHS 25 17 — 42
CHS 45 30 — 75
Bigfork: Memphis Tendrup 11, Kristin Grover 3, Kambry Peterson 7, Josie Kinn 5, Eleanor Prato 6, EmmaLee Winskow 8, Matayah Simonson 2.
Cherry: McKenna Ridge 7, Lauren Staples 21, Anna Serna 2, Casey Zganjer 4, Faith Zganjer 9, Rylee Mancina 14, Jillian Sadjak 18. Three pointers: B, Tendrup 3, Grover, Prato 2; C, Ridge, Staples, F. Zganjer 2, Sadjak 2; Free throws: B, 4-7; C, 7-12; Total fouls: B 11; C 9; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Virginia 79
Greenway 42
VIRGINIA — Virginia topped the Greenway High School girls basketball team 79-42 in play Tuesday in Virginia.
The Blue Devils led 43-22 at the half and outscored the Raiders 36-20 in the second half to take the win.
Rian Aune had three 3-pointers and led Virginia with 18 points. Anna Fink scored 14 points, Maija Lamppa nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12, Erin Haerer had eight, and Lexi Lamppa and Janie Potts both added six.
Jadin Saville nailed four 3-pointers and led Greenway with 19 points. Chloe Hansen added seven points.
Greenway falls to 0-2 for the season with the loss. It played Moose Lake-Willow River on Friday and will be home against Ely for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Virginia is 1-0 on the season.
GHS 22 20 — 42
VHS 43 36 — 79
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 1, Klare Finke 4, AnDeja Schad 4, Layla Miskovich 3, Emmalee Oviatt 2, Chloe Hansen 7, Jadin Saville 19, Hannah Fawcett 2; Three pointers: Hansen 1, Saville 4; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 18, Chance Colbert 4, Maija Lamppa 12, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexi Lamppa 6, Paige Maki 3, Macy Westby 2, Abby Carmody 2, Erin Haerer 8, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 6; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, M. Lamppa 4; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Men’s Basketball
Gogebic 64
ICC 54
GRAND RAPIDS — Gogebic Community College defeated the Itasca Community College men’s basketball team 64-54 in action Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
Gogebic led 33-27 at the half and it outscored the Vikings 31-27 in the second half to take the victory.
Marlen Williams scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Gogebic while Trevon Clark had 19 points and eight rebounds. Christian Hocking recorded 11 points and seven rebounds, Cole Bracket had eight points, and Yohance London added six.
Deidrich Kemp had 17 points to lead the Vikings. Cody Lee had 10 points and six rebounds, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada scored eight, Jack Tong had six points and six rebounds, Jerome Washington finished with six points and seven rebounds, and Tyrell Tellis-Martin scored six points. Treyvion Williams had five rebounds.
Itasca is now 3-2 overall and is next in action on Friday, Dec. 3, when it travels to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for a 7:30 p.m. contest. It remains on the road Saturday, Dec. 4, for a 3 p.m. game against St. Cloud Technical Community College.
G 33 31 — 64
ICC 27 27 — 54
Gogebic: Yohance London 6, Marlen Williams 20, Trevon Clark 19, Christian Hocking 11, Cole Bracket 8.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 8, Jack Tong 6, Treyvion Williams 2, Jerome Washington 6, Cody Lee 10, Deidrich Kemp 17, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 5.
Three pointers: G, Williams, Clark, Hocking; I, Lee 2, Kemp; Free throws: G, 15-of-16; I, 5-of-7; Total fouls: G 10; I 15; Fouled out: Lagmay-Yamada.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 60
LFBF 55
BIGFORK — The Huskies opened up their season trailing 31-28 at halftime to Littlefork-Big Falls. But some key free throws down the stretch and an improved defense carried them to the win, 60-55.
Jhace Pearson led the way for Bigfork with a game-high 24 points. Jackson Lovdahl added 11.
Tommy Larson paced the Vikings with 17. Blake Anderson chipped in with 10.
Huskies head coach Chad Lovdahl said after the game that there were some good improvements in the second half but also things to work on.
“We hit some free throws when we needed to, which was nice to see. We played a little better defense at the end as well. But there were too many fouls for us. That’s what you get most of the time in the first game.”
Bigfork is 1-0 for the season.
LBF 31 24 — 55
BHS 28 32 — 60
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 17, Blake Anderson 10, Wyatt Hell 9, Seth Donner 4, Jason Boorman 9, Owen Erickson 6; Three pointers: Larson 3; Free throws: 14-28; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 11, Austin Johnson 9, Caden Kallinen 4, Bradley Haley 2, Jhace Pearson 24, Matt Vosika 8, Chase Jacobson 2; Three pointers: Lovdahl 1, Johnson 2, Pearson 3; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Ely 91
N-K 27
ELY — A standout performance from Ely’s Grace LaTourell led the Timberwolves to a season-opening win over Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, 91-27.
LaTourell led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for Ely. The Timberwolves were aided by Madison Rohr and Madeline Perry with 13. Madeline Kallberg finished with 12.
Claire Clusiau paced the Spartans with 11 points and Katie Kinkel added eight.
NK 14 13 — 27
Ely 39 52 — 91
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katie Kinkel 8, Claire Clusiau 11, Kaitlin Olson 4, Jazzlyn Svaleson 4; Three pointers: Kinkel 2, Clusiau 1; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Lily Tedrick 8, Madeline Kallberg 12, Sarah Visser 9, Grace LaTourell 30; Clare Thomas 4, Madison Rohr 13, Madeline Perry 13, Ande Visser; Three pointers: LaTourell 1, Rohr 1; Free throws: 7-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 12
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team ripped Duluth Marshall 12-0 in play Dec. 2, in Duluth.
Scoring for the game was not available at press time for the Herald-Review.
The Thunderhawks are 3-0 on the season and will play Forest Lake on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. They remain in action on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when they play host to Proctor in a 7 p.m. contest at the IRA Civic Center.
