Freshman Mercury Bischoff collected four goals and one assist as the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning shut out Duluth Marshall 5-0 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Tuesday night.
Bischoff played a hand in all five goals by the Lightning and is the team’s leading scorer with 45 points on the season. The freshman phenom is currently tied for ninth in scoring in the state.
“I had a good warmup and so did our whole team,” Bischoff said. “We were all with each other the whole game.”
Tuesday’s win showed the Lightning’s ability to rebound after a tough loss against top-ranked Andover on Jan. 8.
Play was even throughout the first period until Bischoff tallied her first goal 11 minutes and 13 seconds into game. Bischoff caught fire in the second, scoring three-straight goals, including a shorthanded goal to give the Lightning a 4-0 lead heading into the third.
In the third period, Jade Rohloff netted an even-strength goal to round out the scoring. Rohloff’s goal was assisted by Cali Madsen and Bischoff.
Senior goaltender Makenzie Cole picked up the shutout with 19 saves, her sixth of the year.
The Lightning tallied 24 shots and held the Hilltoppers to 19 shots. Seven players recorded a point for Grand Rapids-Greenway.
On Friday, Grand Rapids-Greenway (11-7) will face off against Elk River/Zimmerman (9-7) at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to practice hard and get ready for the next game,” Bischoff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.