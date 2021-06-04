PENGILLY — The LeRoy “Baldy” Anderson Memorial Couples Tournament will be conducted on June 19 and 20, at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly.

Tee times are at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Teams are comprised of two men and two women and they will play 18 holes – nine which will be scramble and nine which will be alternate shot. Scores count both days. Teams will be flighted after the first day and there are hole games on each hole.

The entry fee is $75 per person for members and $85 per person for non-members. A meal is included on Saturday,

Prize raffle items include Minnesota Gophers sportswear and Gopher sports tickets.

To register, call Swan Lake Country Club at 218-885-3543.

