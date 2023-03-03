GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
State Wrestling
MINNEAPOLIS — A number of area wrestlers competed Friday in the early stages of the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships.
Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids advanced at 126 pounds in Class AA with a first-round victory over Tomas Ochocki of South St. Paul by fall in 6:00. He advanced to the next round where he met Jack Nelson of MOWE who entered the match at 41-2. Lehman is 38-7.
Justin Jobe of the Thunderhawks, wrestling at 132 pounds, lost his first-round match to Ethan Sylvester of TOGR by a 6-1 decision.
Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids lost his opening-round match in the 285-pound division to Brady Rhode of DBLQ by a technical fall.
Final results for the Thunderhawks will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.
Class A
In Class A, JoJo Thompson of Deer River and Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway had not wrestled as the Herald-Review went to press.
State Swim Meet
MINNEAPOLIS — Senior diver Aydin Aultman of Grand Rapids competed in the diving preliminaries on March 2, placing eighth in the competition.
Aultman scored 154.35 points in the preliminaries and has a semis score of 245.60 entering the finals.
Jimmy Nord of Chisago Lakes is in first place with a score of 311.35 followed by Kyler Kavanagh, Alexandria, 296.30, and Hayden Zabinski, Sauk Rapids, 293.10.
Final in diving was conducted on Saturday. Final results of the swim meet will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Herald-Review.
Girls Basketball
Section Tournaments
Section 7AAA
GRAND RAPIDS — The Section 7AAA Tournament started on Feb. 28, with a pair of quarterfinal games. Grand Rapids, the No. 1 seed, and Cloquet, the No. 2 seed, received byes into the semifinals.
In the quarterfinal games on Feb. 28, Hibbing beat North Branch 53-38 to advance to the semifinals and a game against Grand Rapids on March 3.
In the other quarterfinal contest, Hermantown blasted Duluth Denfeld 72-34 to advance to the semifinals and a date against Cloquet on March 3.
The championship game is slated for Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.
Section 7AA
In Round two action on March 2, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes downed No. 16 seed Moose Lake-Willow River 77-28, No. 2 seed Proctor downed No. 15 seed Greenway 66-31, No. 3 seed Crosby-Ironton beat No. 14 seed Staples-Motley 84-58, No. 4 seed Duluth Marshall stopped No. 13 seed Aitkin 85-41, No. 5 seed Esko defeated No. 12 seed Hinckley-Finlayson 66-45, No. 6 seed Rock Ridge beat No. 11 seed Two Harbors 84-40, No. 7 seed Mesabi East ran past No. 10 seed International Falls 55-18, and No. 8 seed Pierz defeated No. 9 seed Pillager 49-33.
Quarterfinals will be in Hermantown on March 4, with semifinal action slated for Wednesday, March 8, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The championship game will be Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at UMD.
Section 7A
The tournament started on Feb. 27, with a pair of play-in games. No. 16 seed Littlefork-Big Falls defeated No. 17 seed Wrenshall 59-30.
In the other game, No. 15 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced with a forfeit win over Fond du Lac.
In quarterfinal action on March 1, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past No. 16 seed LFBF 95-15, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin, No. 3 seed Ely blasted No. 14 seed Silver Bay 101-32, No. 4 seed South Ridge defeated No. 13 seed Hill City/Northland-Remer 78-37, No. 5 seed Chisholm ran past No. 12 seed Carlton 84-38, No. 6 seed Bigfork stopped No. 11 seed Cook County 65-21, No. 7 seed Floodwood topped No. 10 seed Deer River 50-38, and No. 8 seed North Woods lost to No. 9 Cherry 66-46.
Quarterfinal action is in Hibbing on March 4, with the semifinals set for Tuesday, March 7, at Hibbing. The championship game is set for Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Hibbing.
Second Round
Bigfork 65
Cook County 21
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals with a 65-21 victory over Cook County.
With the win, Bigfork is now 17-5 on the season. It will play Ely, 22-4 on the season, at Hibbing in quarterfinal action on Saturday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m.
With the loss, Cook County ends its season with a 3-15 record.
Girls Basketball
Second Round
Floodwood 50
Deer River 38
FLOODWOOD — The Deer River High School girls basketball team saw its season end with a 50-38 loss to Floodwood in the second round of the tournament on March 1.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River ends its season with an 8-19 record.
Floodwood moves on to the quarterfinals with a 16-7 record.
Girls Basketball
Second Round
South Ridge 78
HCN 35
SOUTH RIDGE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team was eliminated with a 78-35 loss to South Ridge on March 1.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN ends its season with an 8-18 record while South Ridge improves to 21-6.
Girls Basketball
Second Round
Cromwell 67
N-K 15
CROMWELL — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team was eliminated from the tournament with a 67-15 loss to Cromwell-Wright on March 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin ends its season with a 6-20 record while Cromwell-Wright advances with a 22-5 record.
Girls Basketball
First Round
Proctor 66
Greenway 31
PROCTOR — The Greenway High School girls basketball team’s season came to an end with a loss to Proctor on March 2, by the score of 66-31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway ends its season with an 8-18 record. Proctor improves to 19-8 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 59
Mesabi East 51
MESABI EAST — The Greenway High School boys basketball team ended its regular season on a positive note with a 59-51 road victory over Mesabi East on Feb. 28.
The game was tied at 31-31 at the half, but the Raiders outscored the Giants by eight in the second half to take the victory.
Gage Olson nailed five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Greenway. Stephen McGee and Ethan Eiden both scored eight points and Morgan Hess added five.
Cameron Jones had 17 points to pace Mesabi East. Hayden Sampson scored 10, Dakota Jerde and Cooper Sickel both tallied seven and Easton Sahr added five.
With the win, Greenway finishes the regular season with a 4-22 record while Mesabi East is 3-21 with two games remaining.
G 31 28—59
ME 31 20—51
Greenway: Morgan Hess 5, Kolin Waterhouse 7, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 26, Stephen McGee 8, Ethan Eiden 8.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 17, Easton Sahr 5, Ethan Murray 1, Colin Anderson 4, Dakota Jerde 7, Cooper Sickel 7, Hayden Sampson 10.
Total fouls: G 12; ME 17; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: G, Hess, Waterhouse, Olson 5; ME, Sahr, Sickel; Free throws: G 12-of-20; ME 7-of-10.
Northern Revival
Volleyball
ARDEN HILLS — The Northern Revival volleyball team was at it again recently at Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minn., for the Crossfire 18’s Volleyball Tournament.
Revival went 5-0 to take the 18’s Gold Division Championship and never dropped a set. That brings its overall record to 23-3 on the season.
According to Revival coaches, it was a very impressive display of domination from these Northland girls. Here is the stat line for the day: Kyra Johnson (Esko HS) 10 ace serves, 24 kills, 9 digs , and four blocks, Savanna Hering (Superior HS) two ace serves, eight set assists, 23 digs, Quinn Danielson (Cloquet HS) three ace serves, three set assists, 19 digs, Ava Carlson (Cloquet HS) three ace serves, 28 kills, one block, Haylee Finckbone (Grand Rapids HS) one ace serve, 14 kills, eight digs, two blocks, Maija Hill (Mesabi East HS) two Ace serves, 17 kills, four blocks, Braya LaPlant (Grand Rapids HS) six ace serves, 97 set assists, eight kills, nine digs, and three blocks, and Ella Walker (Proctor HS) one ace serve, 18 kills, and eight blocks.
Northern Revival will be back in action this Sunday March 5, at Superior High School. This will be the only tournament in the Northland they will be in and it is a great chance to see them in person or they will be live streaming on their facebook page Northern Revival Volleyball.
Boys Basketball
LFBF 98
N-K 92
NASHWAUK —The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost a high-scoring game to Littlefork-Big Falls by a 98-92 margin in overtime on Feb. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 8-17 on the season. It completed its regular season on March 3, against Cromwell-Wright.
With the win, LFBF improves to 14-10.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 74
Rock Ridge 61
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team clinched the Iron Range Conference championship with a 74-61 victory over Rock Ridge on Feb. 28.
Ethan Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Deer River while Sam Rahier scored 17 points. Caiden Schjenken scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, Cale Jackson had 11 points, Kayde Gotchie had seven points and six rebounds, and Rhett Mundt had six points and 13 rebounds.
Casey Aune scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead Rock Ridge. Carter Mavec scored 12, Noah Mitchell, eight, and Mason Williams added seven.
With the win, Deer River’s 10th in a row – the Warriors are 20-5 on the season. They completed their regular season with a game against North Woods on March 3.
Rock Ridge falls to 18-7 with the loss.
RR 36 25—61
DR 43 31—74
Rock Ridge: Tyson Wilson 3, Carter Mavec 12, Casey Aune 19, Griffin Krmpotich 4, Zane Lokken 3, Mason Williams 7, Noah Mitchell 8, Grant Hansen 2, Jalen Miskowitz 1, AJ Roen 2; Three pointers: Wilson 1, Mavec 1, Aune 5, Lokken 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Caiden Schjenken 13, Ethan Williams 18, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 7, Rhett Mundt 6, Sam Rahier 17; Three pointers: Jackson 3, Schjenken 1, Williams 1, Gotchie 1, Rahier 2; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Sebeka 82
Hill City 56
SEBEKA — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Sebeka in a road game by the score of 82-56 on Feb. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-20 on the season while Sebeka improves to 4-20.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Feb. 26
2-pt. FG Percentage
30 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 61.27
2. Kayden Gotchie, Deer River, 60.61
3. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 57.84
4. Max Williams, Rock Ridge, 57.45
5. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 56,84
3-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 44.12
2. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 40.35
3. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 40.00
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 38.81
5. Ethan Lauzen, Chisholm, 38.64
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 34.59
8. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 33.33
10. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 32.72
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 86.96
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 86.67
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 78.13
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 74.47
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.65
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 14.20
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 13.74
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 13.59
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 13.50
9. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.56
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 10.80
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.17
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.08
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.30
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 7.68
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.61
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 6.92
8. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.42
10. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.28
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 6.45
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 4.61
3. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.79
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.76
5. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.29
Steals
3 or more games
1. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.91
2. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 2.86
3. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 2.59
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 2.58
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.41
5. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 2.41
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 2.24
2. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 2.22
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.85
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 1.21
5. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 0.94
Girls Basketball
Through Feb. 26
2-pt. FG Percentage
30 or more attempts
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 54.75
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 54.44
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 53.37
4. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 52.94
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 51.40
8. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 48.51
9. Hannah Fawcett, Greenway, 45.31
3-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 45.90
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 37.50
3. Talia Saville, Greenway, 33.33
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 32.14
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 31.73
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 77.11
2. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 74.19
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 71.43
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 67.44
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 66.67
6. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 66.18
10. Talia Saville, Greenway, 58.33
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 23.04
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 21.48
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.60
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 16.52
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.00
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.32
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 11.29
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.84
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.90
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.24
7. Paige Nason, Deer River, 7.83
8. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.81
Assists
1. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 4.52
2. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.44
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.40
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.10
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.028
2. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 3.00
3. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 2.85
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.87
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.52
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.52
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.36
3. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 1.83
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.48
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 1.00
Boys Hockey
Final
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 17-20-37
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 9-26-35
3. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 15-14-29
3. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 12-17-29
5. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 12-16-28
5. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 6-22-28
7. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 12-12-24
8. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 9-13-22
9. Julius Maish, Intl. Falls, 6-15-21
10. Brant Tiedeman, Rock Ridge, 15-5-20
10. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 8-12-20
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 92.67
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 91.15
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.37
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 87.90
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.87
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.97
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 2.26
3. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 3.38
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 4.13
5. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 4.14
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of March 2
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:39.05
2. Rock Ridge, 1:40.11
3. Hibbing, 1:41.22
4. Grand Rapids, 1:46.35
5. Mesabi East, 1:48.66
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:40.23
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:47.28
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
4. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 1:52.97
5. Elliot Yung, Duluth, 1:53.27
7. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:55.93
8. Nik Casper, Grand Rapids, 1:56.38
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:06.98
3. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:08.80
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
5. Lucas Warren, Duluth, 2:10.16
50-yard freestyle
1. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 21.65
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 21.66
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.08
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 22.18
5. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 382
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 332
5. Gabe Aagenes, Rock Ridge, 331
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 296
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 48.0
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 49.0
4. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
5. Travis Elling, Duluth, 50.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.0
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 4:56.53
3. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:20.53
4. Lucas Warren, Duluth, 5:21.32
5. R.J. West, Duluth, 5:23.27
7. Leif Wyland, Grand Rapids, 5:25.64
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:28.75
2. Hibbing, 1:29.88
3. Mesabi East, 1:31.13
4. Rock Ridge, 1:33.95
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.41
100-yard backstroke
1. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 55.0
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 57.0
4. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 58.0
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:01.15
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.75
3. Lukas Niska, Duluth, 1:04.10
4. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:04.42
5. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:04.58
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:19.44
2. Rock Ridge, 3:23.29
3. Mesabi East, 3:28.95
4. Grand Rapids, 3:34.89
5. Hibbing, 3:39.98
