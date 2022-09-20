In action at the Lakes and Loons Pickleball Classic, in the photo at far left, Kelly Bonazza of Cohasset attacks the ball as husband Ron provides backup in Mixed Doubles competition. In the center photo, Kate Steffens (top, left) and Doreen Zierer, co-chairs of last weekend’s sixth annual event, man the registration desk, with support from Rick Perrott. In the photo at right, Peggy Armstrong and Butch Schmitt of the ICPA put on a powerful team effort in the 4.0 60-plus competition in the Lakes and Loons Pickleball Classic. The two earned a gold medal in their bracket.
GRAND RAPIDS — They traveled from 55 Minnesota cities, 10 states, and as far away as Florida, Alaska and Canada to pursue the one passion they all had in common – pickleball.
The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) hosted its most successful Lakes and Loons Pickleball Tournament ever last weekend at its facility on the grounds of the Itasca County Family YMCA.
“There were 203 participants, representing a 35 percent increase in participation over last year,” reported Kate Steffens, who co-chaired this year’s event with Doreen Zierer.
“On Saturday, 40 women’s doubles teams and 44 men’s doubles teams competed in four different skill brackets,” she said. “On Sunday, 61 mixed doubles teams competed. There was a total of 145 teams competing in some 250 matches over the two-day event.”
Members of the local club, formally organized in 2015, also represented a larger number than ever before in the history of the six-year event.
In addition to the weekend competition, the Association hosted tournament participants at a Meet and Greet at the Grand Rapids Eagles Club Friday night. Live and silent auctions and a raffle were held in conjunction with the event, which serve as a primary fundraiser for the annual event.
Participant Jennifer Townsend of Venice, Florida, said she was impressed by the hospitality and the level of competition.
“I traveled from Florida to play in the Lakes & Loons Pickleball Tournament because my brother’s partner was unable to play with him,” Townsend explained. “I was a last-minute sub for him in the Mixed Doubles competition, as well as for Beth Trout in the 4.5 women’s doubles on Saturday. This was one of the most fun tournaments I have ever played in. When I checked in on Friday afternoon, I received a bottle of wine, T-shirt and an invite to a taco party! The tournament fee also included two days of lunch and free bottled water.”
This year’s event was hosted at the ICPA’s newly expanded facility, which premiered the opening of four new courts in early August. Added to the original six courts, this elevates the facility to what is arguably the largest dedicated outdoor pickleball facility in the state of Minnesota.
“The Lakes and Loons Tournament enjoys a strong reputation in the pickleball community for high quality competition, beautiful state-of-the-art courts, and a well run tournament,” said Steffens. “The ICPA is proud to host such a well-respected tournament, and we are committed to making Grand Rapids a pickleball destination for players within our state and across the country.”
ICPA Board Chair Denny Perrault said this size tournament not only makes for great competition but is also great for the area’s economy.
“When you get this many people coming in from all over the country,” he explained, “they’re going to be staying in local hotels, eating in local restaurants and shopping in area businesses. That’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
Townsend, who originally hails from Menomie, Wisc., where her brother still lives, said she will definitely be back next year.
“The tournament was extremely organized and well run,” she said. “The best part was how friendly and welcoming everyone I met was to me – confirming the phrase ‘Minnesota Nice’!”
Sponsors for this year’s Lakes and Loons tournament included Hawkinson Construction Unwined Up North, Thrivent Financial, Affinity Plus, Edward Jones, Minnesota Power, Paddletek, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Eagles Post 2469, Grand Rapids State Bank, Arrow Embroidery and Screen Printing, Jimmy John’s, Paul Bunyan Communications, Pokegama Liquor, Selkirk Sport, Dondelinger Motors, Acheson Tire, Domino’s, Jig Saw, Northwoods Acupuncture, Sammy’s Pizza and Wine Creations.
