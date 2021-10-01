GRAND RAPIDS — This year the Lake and Loons Pickleball Tournament was conducted on Sept. 11 and 12, at both the outdoor courts at the Itasca County Family YMCA ad the IRA Civic Center Pavilion.
The Eagles of Grand Rapids provided a delicious taco bar for all the players at the meet and greet.
On behalf of the Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA), it would like to thank all who participated in the fifth annual Lakes and Loon Tournament. The sportsmanship and encouragement by more than 150 players was particularly satisfying to see.
Many thanks go out to Dennis Anderson and Rick Perrot, tournament directors, along with the tournament committee for their energy in planning this successful weekend. The money earned will help support building four additional pickleball courts at the YMCA. All the pickleball courts are open to the public at no cost.
A special thank you goes out to major sponsors Kevin and Cindy McNichols, Dennis and Betty Anderson, Thrivent Financial, Affinity Plus, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Eagles No. 2469, Paul Bunyan Communications, Arrow Embroidery, Pokegama Liquor, Wilson Sporing Pattletek, Unwined Up North, Grand Rapids State Bank, Jimmy John’s, Wine Creation, Acheson Tire, and Casey’s General Store.
