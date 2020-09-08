AUSTIN — The Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum will conduct its Honors Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Holiday Inn in Austin, Minn.
Among those to be inducted will be Don Kuusinen of Grand Rapids as a lifetime service honoree. He gave 50 years of his life as an official while also coaching for 34 of those years. At one time at Grand Rapids High School, he wrestled with future NCAA national champion Jim Kamman (Michigan), and three-time All-American Dave Allen (Iowa State).
As a competitor, he was fourth in the one-class system for Grand Rapids High School and he wrestled at the University of Minnesota and the University of North Dakota. He served as MWCA president, is a member of the Grand Rapids High School and Grand Rapids Wrestling Halls of Fame. He started his officiating career in his hometown gymnasium and ended it 50 years later in his hometown gym.
