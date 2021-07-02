GRAND RAPIDS — Four members of Section 7AAA champion Grand Rapids High School baseball team have been named to the All-Section 7AAA Baseball Team by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Named to the team from the Thunderhawks are sophomore Myles Gunderson, junior Ben Keske, junior Ren Morque, and senior Kodi Miller.
In addition, Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen was named as Coach of the Year in Section 7AAA. He said he is grateful to have been presented the award a number of times during his career.
“The kids played well; in the years you have good teams, that is probably the easiest coaching that you have when you just roll the ball out and let them play baseball,” Kinnunen said. “It’s nice to be recognized and it’s because we have good players. That’s how the coaches get recognized.”
Kinnunen said Grand Rapids probably could have had more players selected to the team.
“We had more guys that deserved the honor than just the four who were listed for the regular season,” the coach explained. “But that’s the way the voting goes.”
Rounding out the All-Section team are senior Aidan Brown, senior Augie Brown, sophomore Collin Hackl, senior Ryan Sanvik and junior Nick Wasko, all of Chisago Lakes; junior Jack Sorenson and senior Zach Tyman, both of Cloquet; senior Joe Udd and Caden Christensen, both of Duluth Denfeld; sophomore Wyatt Carlson and senior Nik Harju, both of Hermantown; senior Joey Allison, Hibbing; senior Gavyn Jensen-Schneider, freshman Andrew Orf, senior Jordan Axberg, junior Nathan Skiba, and senior Adam Richards, all of North Branch; and senior Cameron Jensen, junior Adam Johansen and sophomore Mason Beltrand, all of Princeton.
Section 7AAA All Tournament Team
Four Thunderhawks were named to the Section 7AAA All-Section All-Tournament Team which was voted on by section coaches.
Named to the team from Grand Rapids are senior Kodi Miller, junior Ben Keske, sophomore Kyle Henke and sophomore Myles Gunderson.
Also named to the team were Hunter Kral, Reed Marquardt and Ryan Sanvik, all of Chisago Lakes; Andrew Orf and Devon Schulte, both of North Branch; Joe Udd, Duluth Denfeld; and Aaron Pionk, Hermantown.
Section 7AA
One Greenway High School player was named to the All-Section 7AA Baseball Team.
Named from the Raiders is senior shortstop Austin Storlie.
Section 7A
Named to the All-Section 7A Baseball Team from this area are senior Joe Herfindahl of Deer River, junior Gaige Waldvogel, senior Brent Keranen and senior Jeff Lorenz, all of Nashwauk-Keewatin;
