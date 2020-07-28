Grand Rapids Speedway finally got to have an official racing opener Thursday. Last week, mother nature took a toll on the track and it ended up being too wet to race on. Even though COVID-19 also caused a delay in the race season, and caused some extra precautions to be put into place it was a successful race night. There were a total of 111 cars that came ready to race and 35 of them were WISSOTA Super Stocks that came to race for the Fast Lane Northland Super Stock Series show. Kevin Burdick took the big win for the show. Tristan LaBarge and Matt Deragon were right behind him in second and third; they all three were also interviewed after their race. Tyler KIntner won in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified, Johnny Broking won in his WISSOTA Modified, Ken Hron took a win in his Sprint Car, A.J. House won in his WISSOTA Hornet, and Chad Finkbone won in his WISSOTA Pure Stock.
The first class that rolled onto the track after intermission was two races of WISSOTA Super Stocks to qualify for the main super stock feature which only contained 26 cars. In the first qualifying race Dalton Carlson had a good race and took first; behind him was Mike Loomis and they both advanced to the main feature. In the second round of qualifying Dylan Nelson and Dustin Nelson both raced well and finished first and second. They both also moved onto the main feature.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds had a caution filled night with quite a few cars spinning out. They were unable to complete all their laps, because they were put on a time limit as they already had quite a few cautions. They ended up having a total of seven cautions. After the first two cautions though, they started to get more laps in. Travis Krumrei and Tyler Kintner ended up in the poll positions out front of the pack. Kintner wasted no time to move around Krumrei though, and moved out front and secured the lead. Skyler Smith battled with Krumrei for second and kept close when the pack finally got going after two cautions. Charlie Castle kept close to Smith and Jaden Varnson raced in fifth. After another caution was when Smith was able to finally race quickly into second but throughout the race, they both were challenging each other. Varnson and Castle battled for fourth for a little bit and they both were trying to pass into third. A caution was thrown again with only seven laps complete and they had to line up single file. Kintner out front, Krumrei back in second, but Smith kept close behind in third. Varnson wasted no time to challenge Smith for third. Smith ended up moving up the track too high and Varnson got around. The next yellow flag was thrown and the racers lined up single file again with Kintner, Varnson, Krumrei, Castle, and Smith in the top five. When they started again, Castle was able to quickly race into third and bumped Krumrei into fourth but then another yellow was thrown and the time was up with Kintner taking the win.
Thirteen WISSOTA Modifieds rolled onto the track for a very good race. They went their whole feature with no cautions and very fast racing. Shane Sabraski and Johnny Broking started out front and when the green flag was thrown, they battled out for a lap until J. Broking was able to get a good position and pull away from Sabraski. Bob Broking raced in his third spot and let nobody by. Ryan raced in his fourth spot and Jeffrey Wood raced in fifth. B. Broking kept inching closer to Sabraski to try for the second position, while both Sabraski and B. Broking pull away from the rest of the pack. While the leaders were lapping other cars, in the mix of the cars, Jeff Tardy raced quickly to secure fourth and Greg Chesley also raced behind in fifth and tried to keep as close as he could to Tardy. The leaders kept their spots away from each other very well, and all of the racers put on a very good show until the checkered flag was thrown for Johnny Broking who kept out front his whole race.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks rolled onto the track for their feature. Matt Fester and Tristan LaBarge started on the poll positions. When the green flag dropped the racers started their 30 laps. Labarge raced out front quickly, and as the rest of the racers were racing out, a caution flag was thrown so they grouped back together. LaBarge kept out front, Fester and Matt Deragon behind, then Shane Sabraski and Robert Lore were behind them in the top five. When the green flag dropped again LaBarge kept out front, Deragon raced into second quickly, Kevin Burdick raced high on Sabraski for a pass into third but they still battled back and forth. Scott Lawrence raced out into fifth and kept it from Shawn McFadden who kept challenging for it. Burdick and Deragon ended up inching closer to LaBarge who was still in the lead, and Burdick was looking for a good time to pass for the lead. Sabraski battled with Deragon for third while Budick finally got a good chance to pass LaBarge for the lead and pulled away from the pack. Tim Johnson snuck into fifth while the leader was changing. Deragon snuck up on Sabraski after a few more laps and raced around by going low and he moved into third and secured it. Johnson also snuck by Sabraski for fourth while LaBarge and Deragon battled for second side by side. But when the checkered flag dropped for Burdick for the big win, LaBarge kept his second position from Deragon.
The Northern Renegades Non-Winged Sprint Cars rolled onto the track for a fast race. Josh Braford and Troy Gessner led the pack out in the poll positions. Rick Niemi, Ken Hron, and Chris Lewis all followed in the top five line up. Paul Schultz had a good race. He started in sixth, made some fast passes on the start into fourth, then with 15 laps complete he raced into third and secured it, and let nobody by. When the green flag first dropped, Hron, Braford, and Nemi all battled for first but Hron was able to quickly get around and secure the lead. Rick Nemi followed behind Hron, as close as he could and tried to challenge Hron for the lead when he could and ended up getting around Hron a few times during the race but in the end Hron gave it all he could and took the checkered flags ahead of Nemi. There was only one caution during the race that caused the racers to group back together. Nick DaRonco raced up to fourth from starting in eighth but on the re-line up, Lewis was able to catch DaRonco low, and made a quick pass for fourth.
Colton Trembath and Kyle House led the WISSOTA Hornets onto the track next. When the green flag was dropped, K. House took initial lead. A.J. House and Trembath raced out for second while A.J. House also challenged K. House for first. After a lap A.J. House was able to sneak by going high on K. House to move into the lead. K. House and Derek Ament then raced for second and kept challenging him until he finally got around. The one and only caution for the drivers was thrown for a tire that went rolling up the track into the trees. There were four laps completed. A.J House lined up out front, Trembath, Ament, Alex Aderman, and Caleb Decker followed behind in the top five line up. Aderman split Trembath and Decker for third then raced low on Ament for second. Decker raced in fourth and Trembath raced in fifth. Aderman ended up racing into second and securing it but Ament kept close behind. On the last lap Chaston Finkbone found some more speed and raced low on Trembath until he pushed by him right at the flag stand side by side for fifth. A.J. House took the checkered flags first for a season opener win for the WISSOTA Hornets.
Fourteen WISSOTA Pure Stocks rolled onto the track to finish out the season opener. They also had a very good race with no cautions and just fast racing. Chad Finkbone and Jared Akervik started on the poll positions, but when the green flag dropped Finkbone immediately took the lead. Akervik held on and challenged him for a little bit but wasn’t able to complete a pass. Michael Roth started in third and kept in third, not letting anyone by. Margo Butcher held onto her fourth position. Al Sadek Sr., Jon Burt, and Devyn Weleski all battled for fifth, they challenged each other until Sadek was able to quickly move around and sneak up behind Butcher who was racing in fourth. Finkbone pulled away from the rest of the pack, and Sadek was successful after a few laps, to get a quick pass on Butcher and move into fourth. After some good racing, Finkbone took the checkered flags and finished off the race night.
WISSOTA Hornet
A Feature 1: 1. 14A-AJ House[4]; 2. 37A-Alex Aderman[7]; 3. 00-Derek Ament[3]; 4. 03-Caleb Decker[6]; 5. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[5]; 6. 37C-Colton Trembath[1]; 7. 75EH-Logan ZumMallen[10]; 8. 47J-Justin Barsness[11]; 9. (DNF) 25-Jordan Thayer[9]; 10. (DNF) 12O-Travis Olafson[8]; 11. (DNF) 28-Kyle House[2]
Heat 1: 1. 14A-AJ House[2]; 2. 37A-Alex Aderman[3]; 3. 03-Caleb Decker[1]; 4. 37C-Colton Trembath[5]; 5. 25-Jordan Thayer[4]; 6. 47J-Justin Barsness[6]
Heat 2: 1. 12O-Travis Olafson[2]; 2. 00-Derek Ament[4]; 3. 28-Kyle House[5]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 5. 75EH-Logan ZumMallen[1]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski[1]; 3. 45-Bob Broking[3]; 4. 67-Jeff Tardy[5]; 5. 97-Greg Chesley[7]; 6. 22M-Davey Mills[9]; 7. 23-Ryan Jensen[4]; 8. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 9. 34-Scott Engholm[10]; 10. 72-Adam Johnson[11]; 11. 17-Michael Procopio[13]; 12. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[8]; 13. 76-Keith Koski[12]
Heat 1: 1. 45-Bob Broking[1]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[4]; 3. 67-Jeff Tardy[2]; 4. 97-Greg Chesley[5]; 5. 22M-Davey Mills[3]; 6. 72-Adam Johnson[6]; 7. 17-Michael Procopio[7]
Heat 2: 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski[4]; 2. 23-Ryan Jensen[5]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[2]; 4. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[1]; 5. 34-Scott Engholm[3]; 6. (DNF) 76-Keith Koski[6]
WISSOTA Pure Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[1]; 2. 19J-Jared Akervik[2]; 3. 66-Michael Roth[3]; 4. 4-Al Sadek Sr[8]; 5. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 6. 31-Jon Burt[5]; 7. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 8. 11W-Devyn Weleski[6]; 9. 57-Austin Carlson[12]; 10. 25M-Chris Miller[10]; 11. 11-Joseph LaValley[14]; 12. 21-Mark Gangl[9]; 13. 26C-Don Coatsworth[13]; 14. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[11]; 15. (DNS) 5-Dusty Caspers
Heat 1: 1. 19J-Jared Akervik[2]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[3]; 3. 31-Jon Burt[5]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 5. 21-Mark Gangl[6]; 6. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[8]; 7. 26C-Don Coatsworth[4]; 8. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[1]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[1]; 2. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 3. 11W-Devyn Weleski[3]; 4. 4-Al Sadek Sr[5]; 5. 25M-Chris Miller[7]; 6. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 7. 11-Joseph LaValley[2]
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[7]; 2. 19-Tristan LaBarge[2]; 3. 27-Matt Deragon[4]; 4. 1JR-Tim Johnson[15]; 5. 7A-Shane Sabraski[5]; 6. 29F-Dave Flynn[17]; 7. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[16]; 8. 26-Kyle Copp[8]; 9. 99-Shawn Fernkes[13]; 10. 51JR-Shawn McFadden[6]; 11. 24R-Robert Lore[3]; 12. WIN1-Jon Frolik[10]; 13. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[20]; 14. 33-Austin Niemeyer[26]; 15. 24W-Chris Wark[11]; 16. 25-Dylan Nelson[22]; 17. 11-Kevin Salin[19]; 18. 46-Dustin Nelson[24]; 19. 24-Andy Grymala[25]; 20. 6F-Matt Fester[1]; 21. 00-Beau Brown[18]; 22. (DNF) 57-Dalton Carlson[21]; 23. (DNF) 11Q-Tucker Quinn[14]; 24. (DNF) 77-Scott Lawrence[9]; 25. (DNF) 17-Mike Loomis[23]; 26. (DNS) 32-Butch Butcher
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Dalton Carlson[1]; 2. 17-Mike Loomis[3]; 3. 24-Andy Grymala[5]; 4. 9-Ronnie Malecki[2]; 5. 11H-Harley Kroening[6]; 6. 10X-Josh Schmidt[4]; 7. 81X-Matt Sparby[8]; 8. 69-John Adams[7]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 25-Dylan Nelson[1]; 2. 46-Dustin Nelson[3]; 3. 18-Kevin Schmidt[2]; 4. 33-Austin Niemeyer[6]; 5. 86-Don Smith[4]; 6. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[5]; 7. 3G-Jordan Grimm[7]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski[2]; 2. 51JR-Shawn McFadden[1]; 3. 77-Scott Lawrence[4]; 4. 99-Shawn Fernkes[6]; 5. 29F-Dave Flynn[3]; 6. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 7. 17-Mike Loomis[8]; 8. 24-Andy Grymala[9]; 9. 33-Austin Niemeyer[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Tristan LaBarge[1]; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick[2]; 3. WIN1-Jon Frolik[4]; 4. 11Q-Tucker Quinn[6]; 5. 00-Beau Brown[3]; 6. 25-Dylan Nelson[8]; 7. 46-Dustin Nelson[9]; 8. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[5]; 9. 69-John Adams[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Kyle Copp[1]; 2. 27-Matt Deragon[3]; 3. 24W-Chris Wark[2]; 4. 1JR-Tim Johnson[9]; 5. 11-Kevin Salin[5]; 6. 9-Ronnie Malecki[7]; 7. 10X-Josh Schmidt[6]; 8. 11H-Harley Kroening[8]; 9. 3G-Jordan Grimm[4]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24R-Robert Lore[1]; 2. 6F-Matt Fester[5]; 3. 32-Butch Butcher[2]; 4. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[7]; 5. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[6]; 6. 18-Kevin Schmidt[3]; 7. 86-Don Smith[8]; 8. (DNF) 81X-Matt Sparby[4]
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature 1: 1. 91-Ken Hron[4]; 2. 54-Rick Niemi[3]; 3. 101-Paul Schultz[6]; 4. 30M-Chris Lewis[5]; 5. 8-Nick DaRonco[8]; 6. 15E-Caley Emerson[7]; 7. 47-Jake Barsness[12]; 8. 5-Troy Gessner[2]; 9. 45-Lance Solem[9]; 10. 56-Josh Braford[1]; 11. 04-Brian Trembath[10]; 12. 92-Danny Wait Jr[13]; 13. 250-Brad Larsen[14]; 14. 70-Corey Olson[15]; 15. (DNF) Z15-Zach Olson[11]
Heat 1: 1. 91-Ken Hron[4]; 2. 56-Josh Braford[1]; 3. 30M-Chris Lewis[2]; 4. 5-Troy Gessner[3]; 5. 45-Lance Solem[6]; 6. Z15-Zach Olson[5]; 7. 92-Danny Wait Jr[7]
Heat 2: 1. 15E-Caley Emerson[2]; 2. 54-Rick Niemi[3]; 3. 8-Nick DaRonco[4]; 4. 101-Paul Schultz[5]; 5. 04-Brian Trembath[1]; 6. 47-Jake Barsness[6]; 7. 250-Brad Larsen[8]; 8. 70-Corey Olson[7]
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[2]; 2. 12-Jaden Varnson[5]; 3. 2-Charlie Castle[6]; 4. 14-Travis Krumrei[1]; 5. 16-Skyler Smith[3]; 6. 29-Leo Schweiss[8]; 7. 79A-Andy LaBarge[13]; 8. 20-Matthew Anderson[12]; 9. 19-Darrin Lawler[10]; 10. 17-Jason LaValley[9]; 11. 18-Justin Feltus[7]; 12. 18X-Dylan Miller[11]; 13. 09-Jeremy Theisen[14]; 14. 88-Chad Puschinsky[16]; 15. 8E8-Jessy Krause[15]; 16. 10-Mervin Castle III[21]; 17. 4AL-Dane Olson[18]; 18. 88J-Joey Krause[17]; 19. 32-Brennan Schmidt[19]; 20. 51K-Jonah Schnortz[20]; 21. 28-Paul Ripley[4]
Heat 1: 1. 14-Travis Krumrei[1]; 2. 28-Paul Ripley[3]; 3. 18-Justin Feltus[4]; 4. 19-Darrin Lawler[6]; 5. 79A-Andy LaBarge[5]; 6. 88-Chad Puschinsky[2]; 7. 32-Brennan Schmidt[7]
Heat 2: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[3]; 2. 12-Jaden Varnson[2]; 3. 29-Leo Schweiss[1]; 4. 18X-Dylan Miller[5]; 5. 09-Jeremy Theisen[4]; 6. 88J-Joey Krause[7]; 7. 51K-Jonah Schnortz[6]
Heat 3: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[2]; 2. 2-Charlie Castle[5]; 3. 17-Jason LaValley[1]; 4. 20-Matthew Anderson[4]; 5. 8E8-Jessy Krause[7]; 6. 4AL-Dane Olson[6]; 7. (DNF) 10-Mervin Castle III[3]
