(Ed, note: This story was published in the Jan. 10, 1972 edition of the Herald-Review. The author is unknown.)
KEEWATIN — Gino Cappelletti of the Boston Patriots.
That name immediately recalls memories for sports across the nation. It brings special thrills to Keewatin residents where the lithe young athlete earned stardom in football, track, baseball and basketball. If Itasca County can claim a super athlete, Gino would have to be the man. He has earned honors at every level of athletics, high school (Keewatin). collegiate (University of Minnesota) and professional (the Boston Patriots football team).
A number of close friends and admirers of the modest, thoroughly likable athlete recently formed the Gino Cappelletti Charitable Foundation as “a lasting tribune to one of the most outstanding contributors to the Boston football scene in the past decade.” The foundation’s purpose is to provide scholarships for worthy students from the Massachusetts area and from the Iron Range.
Gino always wanted to help needy youngsters get to college.
His friends did more than talk. They staged the Gino Cappelletti Charitable Foundation dinner at the Sheraton Plaza Hotel in Boston on Dec. 1, and all proceeds went to the foundation. The head guest list reads like a Who’s Who of professional athletes – Joe Bellino, 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, a former Patriot, Joe Namath and Don Maynard, New York Jets, Andy Robustelli, Hall of Fame, Houston Antwine, defensive captain, Boston, Derek Sanderson, star Boston hockey player, Jim Plunkett, 1970 Heisman winner, Patriot quarterback, Tucker Frederickson, New York Giants, and, of course, Cappelletti as guest of honor.
Eileen Maney White wrote the following summary of Gino, “the American Football League’s all-time scoring king.”
When Gino Cappelletti announced his retirement from professional football and the New England Patriots on Aug. 31, 1971, it was the end of an era. Gino was the last original Patriot.
Gino will always be remembered at the all-time scoring leader of the American Football League, as the Most Valuable Player in the AFL in 1964, as the man who kicked six field goals against Denver, and the one who beat Houston in the last second. To many Patriots fans, Gino’s most important single contribution, in his 152 straight games, was his second 41-yard field goal that produced a 25-24 triumph over the Oilers Nov. 6, 1964, at Fenway Park and enabled the Patriots to carry the winning Buffalo Bills down to the snowy Dec. 20 finish of the Eastern Division Championship race.
“Duke,” as he is known to his teammates, will also be remembered as the flanker who never dropped a pass and the tough receiver who took brutal open-field shots and bounced back for more.
Gino is one of pro football’s greatest success stories. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956. At Minnesota, where he was a blocking quarterback, he set a 47-yard field goal record for the Gophers and was All-Big Ten in 1954. He then spent a brief period with Sarnia in the Ontario Rugby Football Union. He then served two years in the Army at Fort Sill, Okla., where he was voted All-Army and All-Service in 1957. Gino was turned down after a short tryout by the Detroit Lions of the National Football League and Regina of the Canadian Football League. He actually was playing touch football in the Minneapolis Park Board League when his own telephone call to the then coach Lou Saban of the brand new Boston Patriots earned him another chance and started him on the path to glory. Lou Saban was quoted last year as saying, “Cappelletti didn’t do badly for someone who came 11 years ago just looking to kick. He made a fantastic contribution to that franchise.”
Only his toe kept Cappy with the Pats in the first 1960 season of the new AFL since he was rated as the sixth defensive back. One day during practice, Mike Holovak, who was the offensive backfield coach, noticed Gino catching passes after the formal season was over. Mike suggested to Coach Saban that Gino be tried as a receiver. He made his debut in the final game of that inaugural season. From the start of the 1962 campaign, Gino was an instant sensation.
Demonstrating the fierce competitive ability he first displayed as a four-sport star at Keewatin High School in Minnesota, Gino went on to Nov. 10, 1968, when he became the first man in AFL history to score more than 1,000 career points when he smashed the magic barrier with the reception of a touchdown pass in the rain against San Diego.
Duke was saluted in 1969, as one of the three men to play in every game in the 10-year history of the AFL.
Gino’s greatest fan is the lovely Sandy Cappelletti, the former Sandra Sadowsky, whom he married in 1963. They have three daughters, Gina, 8, Cara, 5, and Christina, 1 1/2 years.
Gino may have retired from playing football, but you can find him ready to talk football most any night at his popular Boston restaurant, The Point After.
Gino is the AFL’s all-time scoring king – a position he has held since 1962. On Nov. 10, 1968, he became the first man in league history to score more than 1,000 career points. He won the AFL’s scoring title a total of five times, in 1961, 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1966. Duke excelled as a pass receiver as well as earning fame as a point maker with his kicking. He passed the milestone of 250 receptions, 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. He holds the AFL single-season scoring record of 155 points made in 1964. He’s been a member of the All-Star team five times. He set two other AFL records with six field goals in one game in 1964 vs, Denver, and 28 points scored in one game in 1965, vs. Houston.
William H. Sullivan Jr., president of the Patriots football club, wrote the following tribute to Cappelletti”
“Of all the proud moments in Patriots’ history, I can think of none which would furnish more satisfaction to the members of the Patriots family than tonight’s memorable occasion. To think that in a period of a little more than a decade your contributions to the character of the organization have been so great off the field that they have matched your monumental efforts on the gridiron itself. It must be a rewarding experience not only for you but for all of us who have lived through the historic struggles of the organization.
“It seems particularly fitting that the only member of our team ever to be chosen as the Most Valuable Player in the league and the person who has scored more points than anyone who has ever worn our uniform, should be setting such a great example to our youth by providing the proceeds of tonight’s event to a foundation that will forever bear your name.
“It is one thing to be a great athlete and to be enshrined in professional football’s Hall of Fame as you are. To me, it is of even more significance to be enshrined in the minds and hearts of people who recognize you as a top-flight competitor and as an equally outstanding gentleman. On behalf of the Patriots family may I thank you for your monumental contributions to the building of the dignity of the franchise. May I thank you for the endless occasions when you have represented us so well on, as well as off, the field of play.”
“I’m a Keewatin kid and don’t you forget it,” Gino declared when his hometown honored him in January 1965, after he had been named the AFL’s most valuable player and leading scorer. I may live in Massachusetts, but my heart is in Keewatin.
George Williams and Johnny Mestnick, two of the men who coached the Keewatin boy in junior and senior high, have always said that he would have been a star in any sport because of his tremendous desire and competitive spirit. Gino has always credited his fighting spirit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mario Cappelletti. One of his favorite stories involves his father.
“The day I discovered I wasn’t really fast was when I didn’t answer my dad when he called me from a touch football game,” Gino recalls. “I didn’t pay any attention for quite a while. Then I broke away for what looked like a touchdown. But I could see this guy gaining on me out of the corner of my eye. It was my dad. ‘You’ve got work to do,’ he said. ‘Go down the basement and mash the grapes.”
That’s Gino.
(He played from 1960 through the 1970 season, all with the Boston Patriots. In 153 career games, he caught 292 passes for 4,589 yards, a 15.7 yard per catch average, and 42 touchdowns. Cappelletti is a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, the Patriots’ All-1960s Team and the American Football League Hall of Fame. He served as the Patriots’ radio color commentator until July 2012. His nicknames included “The Duke” and “Mr. Patriot.” He is now 88 years old.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.