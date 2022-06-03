Itasca Synchronized Swimming competes at state level

The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club competed at the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament on May 26 at the University of Minnesota. The one routine that competed placed 7th, which is a huge accomplishment and moves them up to the next division. The duet was swam by eight-grader Bella Bulson and seventh-grader Alaina Grochowski.
Prior to State, the Club competed at East Sections on May 21 and had a successful competition. Four Itasca routines competed, and three qualified for state.. Routines swam at Sections included a solo by Olivia Roth which placed third, a duet by Sarah Kessler and Olivia Roth which placed seventh, a duet by Bella Bulson and Alaina Grochowski which placed fourth, and a four-person team with four seniors Anika Freshour, Sarah Kessler, Bailey Mason, and Olivia Roth which placed fourth.
Head Coach Jamie Mjolsness-Gibeau works with the swimmers five days a week during the official season from March through May. Routines are choreographed to music and require synchronization by the team members. Swimmers can never touch the bottom of the pool, must hold their breath while performing complex leg maneuvers and work together to lift the flier completely out of the water. It is impressive to watch a synchronized swimming team because they must also move around the entire pool while performing. Routines are scored on difficulty, execution and artistic impression. Routine scores are ranked equally with figure scores to obtain the final scoring for each team. Figures are specific positions each swimmer performs individually with detailed requirements for control, strength, and flexibility. Figures judged this year were ballet leg, tower, barracuda, and front walkover. It’s critical that swimmers do well in both figures and routines to place at sections and state.
The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club is self-supported and the only synchronized swimming club north of the Metro area. Synchronized swimming is an athletic, challenging, and rewarding sport. The club is open to any girl in area schools grade 4-12. For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page (Itasca Synchronized Swimming) or contact the club’s email at itascasynchronizedswimmingclub@yahoo.com.
