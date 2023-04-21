GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball
Grand Rapids 16
Duluth Denfeld 4
DULUTH — It was a successful season opener for the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team as it traveled to Duluth Denfeld and defeated the Hunters by a 16-4 score in six innings.
Addie Linder pitched the distance on the mound for the Thunderhawks to pick up the victory. In her six innings of work, she allowed four runs on two hits while walking six. However, she worked out of trouble by striking out a whopping 16 hitters in the game.
Grand Rapids scored four runs in the first, one in the second, seven in the third, and four in the sixth inning to end the game by the 10-run rule.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 1-0 on the season. Games against Rock Ridge on Wednesday, April 19, and against Esko on Monday, April 24, have already been postponed. The next scheduled game for the Thunderhawks is on Thursday, April 27, in a home game against Hermantown at 4:30 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld falls to 0-1 with the loss.
Swan Lake Country Cub
PENGILLY — The Swan Lake Country Club 2023 Spring Classic 3-Person Scramble will be conducted at the Pengilly golf course on May 20 and 21.
Cost for members to participate is $80 per person while cost for non-members is $95 per person.
There will be a shotgun start with tee times between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There will be a cash payout with Giant Skins with 100 percent cash payout. There also will be cash hole games.
To sign up, stop in at the country club or call 218-885-3543.
Northern Revival Volleyball
MAPLE GROVE — Northern Revival 17’s were back in action recently at the Minnesota Select 18’s Tournament in Maple Grove.
They won the 18’s Gold championship and never dropped a set. The wins bring the season’s overall record to 44-5.
Most of Revival’s games are streamed on Facebook under the Northern Revival Volleyball Facebook page. If you are looking for something to do check it out, it is very impressive to watch these girls play volleyball.
The 17’s next tournament will be April 29 and 30, for the Midwest Fiesta Championships in the Twin Cities.
Here are the stats for last weekend.
Quinn Danielson (Cloquet HS), three ace serves, six set assists and 22 digs; Kyra Johnson (Esko HS), seven ace serves, 30 kills, three blocks, four set assists and 26 digs; Savanna Hering (Superior HS), 13 ace serves, six kills, one block, 11 set assists and 34 digs; Braya LaPlant (Grand Rapids HS), three ace serves, 19 kills, one block, 95 set assists and six digs; Maija Hill (Mesabi East HS), one ace serve, 19 kills, two blocks and six digs; Haylee Finckbone (Grand Rapids HS), three ace serves, 18 kills, one set assist and 10 digs; and Ella Walker (Proctor HS), three ace serves, 38 kills, four blocks, two set assists and five digs. Ava Carlson (Cloquet HS) was not available for this tournament.
More information on the team can always be found www.north ernrevivalvolleyballclub.com.
Children’s Fair
GRAND RAPIDS —The much-anticipated Children’s Fair will be conducted Saturday, April 29, at Grand Rapids High School.
There will be many fun and free things for kids to take part in at the event to include Ninja Warrior Course, Hands on Tours of big vehicles, music, fantastic door prizes. It will be fun and learning for all ages.
The event will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Baseball
Mesabi East 10
HCN 0, F/5
AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team got five innings of one-hit ball from Cooper Sickel to keep Hill City/Northland off the board. At the plate, a collection of Giants found success as they cruised past their opponents 10-0 on Tuesday.
Getting the win on the mound, Sickle pitched all five innings while striking out 12, only allowing the one hit all game.
At the plate, Louie Karish, Landon Luke and Ryder Gerulli all had a pair of hits while Dakota Kruse knocked one outside the fence for a home run.
With the loss, HCN is 0-1 for the season. The game against Nevis on April 20, has been postponed and it was scheduled to play Friday, April 21, at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. It will be on the road to Hinckley-Finlayson for a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, April 24.
College Baseball
Itasca 8
Mesabi 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team completed a sweep of a doubleheader versus Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range with an 8-0 win on April 18.
Jayden Hoffman hurled a no-hitter for the Vikings, pitching seven innings while walking one and striking out six.
Jackson Bonneville and Kole Paulsen led the Itasca offensive attack. Bonneville had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in three while Paulsen had two hits with a home run, scored a run and also drove in three. Gage Lund added two hits and a RBI.
Alex Fijal took the loss on the mound. Breydan Carson also saw mound duty for Mesabi Range.
With the win, the Vikings are 14-12 overall and 4-0 in the North Division. They are scheduled to play Vermilion in a doubleheader at Aurora on Saturday, April 22, with games at 10 a.m. and noon. They are slated to play Vermilion on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at Aurora.
College Softball
Itasca 2
Central Lakes 1
BRAINERD — The Minnesota North College-Itasca softball team defeated Central Lakes 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on April 18, at Brainerd.
Taylor Shepard allowed plenty of baserunners but just one run in a gutsy effort on the mound for the Vikings. In her seven innings of work she allowed 13 hits while walking three and striking out seven.
Lexie Tatro was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored for Itasca while Shepard had three hits and a RBI. Haylie Webster added a hit and a RBI. Abby Gustason scored a run.
Marissa Callahan was the losing pitcher for Central Lakes. Callahan also had three hits while Zakia Herron and Emma Tautges both had two.
Central Lakes 8
Itasca 0
BRAINERD — The Minnesota North College-Itasca softball team dropped the second game of a doubleheader against Central Lakes by an 8-0 score on April 18.
Emma Tautges pitched a five-inning shutout for Central Lakes, allowing four hits, not walking a batter and fanning two.
Marissa Callahan had two hits and three RBIs for Central Lakes while Gabrielle Dulas had two hits and two RBIs. Zakia Herron had a hit and scored two runs, and Halle Zupan had a hit, scored two runs and drove in one.
Lexie Tatro pitched the first two innings for Itasca and took the loss. Taylor Shepard and Mia Brandt also saw mound duty for the Vikings.
Tatro had two hits for Itasca.
With the split in the doubleheader, Itasca is 8-18 overall and tied for first with Central Lakes in the North Conference with a 5-1 record. The Vikings’ games for the weekend were postponed due to inclement weather.
