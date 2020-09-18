GRAND RAPIDS — Due to the current COVID pandemic, Itasca Curling Club has decided to delay the start of the 2020/2021 season until January 2021.
“While the delay is unfortunate, it gives us more time to ensure we are able to keep all participants as safe as possible while they participate in our awesome sport”, said Chris Carlson, vice president of the club.
This delay also includes the cancellation of the 1,000 Lakes Spiel usually held in the fall. With the delay, Itasca Curling Club has put a lot of focus on making curling more accessible to anyone in the area who is interested in joining the club. This includes more opportunities to learn, participate, train, and have fun.
“New members no longer need to feel they need to sign up for leagues to get the most of their membership,” Carlson explained. “We hope to have the clubhouse open most nights of the week with opportunities for curlers of all age and skill levels to enjoy curling.”
Look for the proposed schedule coming soon along with more information on the Return to Curling plan for Itasca Curling Club. Until then, if you are interested in curling, please sign up at the Itasca Curling Club website http://www.itascacurling.com/ and the club will be sending out more information as the season approaches.
