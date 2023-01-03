(Ed. Note: This is a column from Ken Hickman that was published in the Dec. 20, 1962 edition of the Herald-Review.)
Few people knew famed Indian athlete Jim Thorpe better than an Itasca County man, George W. Tibbetts of Round Lake west of Bigfork.
They were teammates and friends at the United States Indian school at Carlisle, Pa., where football coach Pop Warner developed teams which outscored the best-known colleges and universities of the East. Thorpe, often rated the greatest natural athlete America has produced, went on to win Olympic fame. His name was as familiar to boys as the name of Mickey Mantle or Bobby Bell today.
“Jim looked lean at 190 pounds, but he moved like a natural athlete,” George recalls. “He ran with his knees almost up to his chin, and he was shifty and fast. I trained with him when he was working out for the Olympics – he’d run the 110-yard high hurdles and I’d run beside him without hurdles. And it wasn’t easy to keep up.”
A strong fan of professional football, George says that halfback Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts moves more like Thorpe than any player he can think of today. Thorpe was also a star at basketball, lacrosse and baseball.
Tibbetts was on the varsity the last season that Thorpe played, and he saw action in the same backfield in one game. The accent had to be on speed and deception at Carlisle, for men who weighed 190 pounds were rare. Tibbetts weighed 148 pounds during most of his career, although he tipped the scales at 158 as senior and captain of the 1917 team.
Football equipment has changed radically. Shoulder pads were thin, barely noticeable, and there was less padding at hips, thighs and knees than today’s player requires. And there were fewer rules to protect the player. George remembers that instructions were to “throw yourself” at the passer or kicker and not worry if he had the ball or not.
Clipping was legal, and players on the offense always clipped on kickoff or punt returns. George still laughs when he thinks about the day he clipped a big lineman on the other team – “This man got up, grabbed me by the back of the neck and seat of the pants and tossed me through the air like a sack of feed!” The officials saw the incident but thought it was funny.
Jerseys didn’t carry numbers for identification, and the ends and tackles would sometimes switch positions before a play so that different men were eligible for passes. It confused the other team as well as the officials who sometimes complained, “You can’t tell one of those fellows from the other, anyhow.”
There were no huddles while the quarterback outlined the play. As soon as the whistle ended one play, everybody trotted back to the line of scrimmage, the quarterback barked the signals and the game continued. Teams passed the ball only when deep in the other team’s territory. Tibbetts shakes his head wistfully when he sees professionals flip the ball with ease on television. With the speed and elusiveness of the Carlisle boys, he figures they could have had a picnic with the passing game. But he’s quick to admit that today’s professional squads, big, fast and experienced, would “clean up the place with one of our old teams.”
Athletes worked hard to make the Carlisle team, for it meant that they would eat at the training table, sleep in a special building and take a number of long train trips each fall. A mile run was required after each practice. It wasn’t always fun. After a wild fracas with a semi-pro team at Redding, Pa., the team was mobbed by the crowd. The coach tucked his team’s share of the receipts in his wallet, slipped it to George and raced for safety while the team battled its way to the crude dressing rooms.
Summers during school were spent at a boy’s camp in Maine where he was an instructor in canoeing, calisthenics and military drills. He had a number of offers to enroll at major colleges and continue playing football – eligibility rules were less rigid then – but he chose to enter the army in 1918 after serving at Carlisle for a year as physical director. In service, he pitched for a baseball team and coached and played football. He was with the army for 13 months.
A youthful looking George Tibbetts is pictured in the 1917 Carlisle yearbook with this description, “Claim to distinction, captain of winning Troop F, class treasurer, ex-president of Standard Literary Society and captain of the football team.”
Carlisle was far more than a football school. Its enrollment of 1,000 boys and girls participated in band, military drill, debate, literary projects, skating on the school’s three-acre pond, a wide variety of athletics and religious organizations. There were specialized departments in mechanical arts, domestic arts and agriculture. George studied carpentry.
Ford Motor Co. and Carlisle had an arrangement which provided employment opportunities for many Indian students. Tibbetts went to Detroit after leaving the service and started work with the automobile company as a carpenter. He later worked in the electrical and telephone department before becoming night captain of the fire department. He managed to find time to play with a semi-pro football at Detroit, one of the forerunners of the Detroit Lions. After 26 years with the company, he retired in 1945 and came to the property he had purchased on Round Lake in 1939.
Snaring rabbits, fishing, hunting and watching football on television are among his favorite pastimes. Mrs. Tibbetts is a good fan, too, but joins many Itasca County women in wishing the gridiron seasons were shorter. But, the good-natured twinkle in her eye suggests that she’s just a bit proud of her husband’s football record.
