George W. Tibbetts, an Itasca County resident for many years, is pictured in the middle holding a football as captain of the 1917 Carlisle football team under coach Pop Warner.

 Herald-review photo

(Ed. Note: This is a column from Ken Hickman that was published in the Dec. 20, 1962 edition of the Herald-Review.)

Few people knew famed Indian athlete Jim Thorpe better than an Itasca County man, George W. Tibbetts of Round Lake west of Bigfork.


