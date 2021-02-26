IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
As of Feb. 21
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Josh Creer-Oberstar, Eveleth-Gilbert, 73.58
2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 71.72
3. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 68.92
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 63.75
5. Blake Fox, Deer River, 61.29
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls, 47.37
2. Jacob Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 45.16
3. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 42.42
4. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 37.29
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 36.36
5. Riley Larson, Intl. Falls, 36.36
Free Throw Percentage
1. Carter Flannigan, Eveleth-Gilbert, 100.00
2. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 82.35
3. Blake Fox, Deer River, 78.57
4. Bryant Koenig, Intl. Falls, 76.92
5. Dan Squires, Virginia, 76.19
Points per Game
1. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 28.33
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 20.36
3. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 19.73
4. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 19.60
5. Cullen Rein, Intl.Falls, 18.20
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 16.33
2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 12.70
3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 11.50
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 9.82
5. J.J. Hall, Greenway, 9.70
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 5.73
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 4.91
3. Josh Creer-Oberstar, Eveleth-Glbert, 4.40
4. Jacob Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.20
5. A.J. Roen, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.10
Steals
1. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 3.22
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 2.73
3. Cullen Rein, Intl. Falls, 2.00
3. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 2.00
5. Riley Larson, Intl. Falls, 1.80
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 5.67
2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1.90
3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 1.83
4. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 1.22
5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 0.82
5. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.82
Girls Basketball
As of Feb. 21
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 63.64
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 58.49
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 53.06
4. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 52.25
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 50.00
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 45.71
2. Mackenzie Clough, Hibbing, 40.00
3. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 34.69
4. Jacie Clusiau, Hibbing, 34.00
5. Torii Anttila, Deer River, 31.82
Free Throw Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 85.19
2. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 83.61
3. Anna Fink, Virginia, 81.82
4. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 76.60
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 75.71
Points per Game
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 21.09
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 20.55
3. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 17.91
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 16.73
5. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 16.09
Rebounds
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 14.36
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 12.89
3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 11.73
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 10.27
5. Chloe Sullivan, Intl. Falls, 9.00
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 4.45
2. Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.18
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 4.09
4. Kennedy Hanson, Greenway, 3.91
5. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 3.64
Steals
5. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 4.00
2. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 3.27
3. Baylie Jo Norris, Greenway, 3.18
3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 3.18
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.00
5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.00
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.00
2. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2.55
3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 2.00
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 1.58
5. Olive Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.44
Boys Hockey
As of Feb. 21
Scoring
1. Brady Wicklund, Intl. Falls, 13-4-17
2. Connor Willard, Hibbing, 8-7-15
3. Brandon Lind, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-8-14
4. Cooper LaVigne, Intl. Falls, 8-5-13
4. Braden Tiderman, VMIB, 2-11-13
6. Ryan Scherf, Virginia, 4-8-12
6. Joe Allison, Hibbing, 3-9-12
8. Aidan Rajala, Greenway, 6-5-11
8. Ethan Lund, Hibbing, 5-6-11
10. Isaac Flatley, Virginia, 5-5-10
10. Ryder McMillen, North Shore, 3-7-10
Save Percentage
1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 96.88
2. Ian Kangas, Virginia, 91.90
3. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 91.72
4. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 91.48
5. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 90.40
Goals Against Average
1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 1.00
2. Ian Kangas, VMIB, 2.38
3. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 2.54
4. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 2.79
5. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.