IRC Stats

Boys Basketball

As of Feb. 21

2-pt. FG Percentage

1. Josh Creer-Oberstar, Eveleth-Gilbert, 73.58

2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 71.72

3. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 68.92

4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 63.75

5. Blake Fox, Deer River, 61.29

3-pt. FG Percentage

1. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls, 47.37

2. Jacob Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 45.16

3. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 42.42

4. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 37.29

5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 36.36

5. Riley Larson, Intl. Falls, 36.36

Free Throw Percentage

1. Carter Flannigan, Eveleth-Gilbert, 100.00

2. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 82.35

3. Blake Fox, Deer River, 78.57

4. Bryant Koenig, Intl. Falls, 76.92

5. Dan Squires, Virginia, 76.19

Points per Game

1. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 28.33

2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 20.36

3. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 19.73

4. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 19.60

5. Cullen Rein, Intl.Falls, 18.20

Rebounds

1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 16.33

2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 12.70

3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 11.50

4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 9.82

5. J.J. Hall, Greenway, 9.70

Assists

1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 5.73

2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 4.91

3. Josh Creer-Oberstar, Eveleth-Glbert, 4.40

4. Jacob Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.20

5. A.J. Roen, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.10

Steals

1. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 3.22

2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 2.73

3. Cullen Rein, Intl. Falls, 2.00

3. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 2.00

5. Riley Larson, Intl. Falls, 1.80

Blocks

1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 5.67

2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1.90

3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 1.83

4. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 1.22

5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 0.82

5. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.82

Girls Basketball

As of Feb. 21

2-pt. FG Percentage

1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 63.64

2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 58.49

3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 53.06

4. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 52.25

5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 50.00

3-pt. FG Percentage

1. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 45.71

2. Mackenzie Clough, Hibbing, 40.00

3. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 34.69

4. Jacie Clusiau, Hibbing, 34.00

5. Torii Anttila, Deer River, 31.82

Free Throw Percentage

1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 85.19

2. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 83.61

3. Anna Fink, Virginia, 81.82

4. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 76.60

5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 75.71

Points per Game

1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 21.09

2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 20.55

3. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 17.91

4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 16.73

5. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 16.09

Rebounds

1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 14.36

2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 12.89

3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 11.73

4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 10.27

5. Chloe Sullivan, Intl. Falls, 9.00

Assists

1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 4.45

2. Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.18

3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 4.09

4. Kennedy Hanson, Greenway, 3.91

5. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 3.64

Steals

5. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 4.00

2. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 3.27

3. Baylie Jo Norris, Greenway, 3.18

3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 3.18

5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.00

5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.00

Blocks

1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.00

2. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2.55

3. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 2.00

4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 1.58

5. Olive Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.44

Boys Hockey

As of Feb. 21

Scoring

1. Brady Wicklund, Intl. Falls, 13-4-17

2. Connor Willard, Hibbing, 8-7-15

3. Brandon Lind, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-8-14

4. Cooper LaVigne, Intl. Falls, 8-5-13

4. Braden Tiderman, VMIB, 2-11-13

6. Ryan Scherf, Virginia, 4-8-12

6. Joe Allison, Hibbing, 3-9-12

8. Aidan Rajala, Greenway, 6-5-11

8. Ethan Lund, Hibbing, 5-6-11

10. Isaac Flatley, Virginia, 5-5-10

10. Ryder McMillen, North Shore, 3-7-10

Save Percentage

1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 96.88

2. Ian Kangas, Virginia, 91.90

3. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 91.72

4. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 91.48

5. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 90.40

Goals Against Average

1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 1.00

2. Ian Kangas, VMIB, 2.38

3. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 2.54

4. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 2.79

5. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 2.

