GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Northern Revival
Volleyball
BURNSVILLE — The Northern Revival 17’s volleyball team was back in action at the Northern Lights Challenge recently in Burnsville.
Ity ended up taking second in the 18’s Gold Division only dropping one set in the championship game to Northern Lights 17-Black team. That brings Northern Revival 17’s overall record to 32-4.
Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids finished with seven ace serves, five kills, three blocks, 75 set assists and 26 digs for the Revival while Haylee Finckbone of Grand Rapids recorded three ace serves, 13 kills, two blocks and four digs. Maija Hill of Mesabi East ended with seven kills, nine blocks and eight digs, Kyra Johnson of Esko had four ace serves, 22 kills, four blocks and 12 digs, Ella Walker of Proctor finished with three ace serves, 26 kills, three blocks and four digs, Ava Carlson of Cloquet recorded three ace serves, 29 kills, one block and 11 digs. Quinn Danielson of Cloquet had eight digs and one set assist and was present for just two games.
“This past weekend was a great opportunity to see how well Revival matched up with some of the top teams of the metro area,” said Revival coach Robert Hering.
Revival will be back in action April 1-2, in Rochester for the Med City Cup.
Boys Hockey
IRC All-Conference Team
COLERAINE — Three members of the Greenway High School boys hockey team have been named to the Iron Range Conference Boys Hockey All-Conference Team.
Named from the Raiders are junior goaltender Derek Gibeau, senior forward Aden Springer and senior forward Matthew Hannah.
Rock Ridge placed four players on the team. They are senior forward Dylan Hedley, senior forward Isaac Flatley, junior defenseman Sam Troutwine and junior goaltender Ryan Rothfork.
Selected from International Falls are senior forward Colin Kostiuk, senior forward Max Dremmel, and sophomore forward Cooper Crandall.
Rounding out the team from North Shore are junior center Jake Stadler and junior goaltender Zach Bentler.
Receiving honorable mention are Jacques Villeneuve and Carter Cline of Greenway, Matt Wherley and Braden Skifstad of International Falls, Ryan Manninen, Kasey Lamppa and Brant Tiedeman of Rock Ridge, and Cole Anderson of North Shore.
Girls Basketball
IRC All-Conference Team
COLERAINE — One member of both the Greenway and Deer River high school girls basketball teams have been named to the Iron Range Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference Team.
Named from Greenway is junior guard Chloe Hansen while selected from Deer River is junior guard Ella Storlie.
Picked from Rock Ridge are sophomore forward Anna Westby, junior guard Emma Lamppa, and freshman guard Maija Lamppa.
Selected from Mesabi East are freshman forward Marta Forsline, sophomore guard Alyssa Prophet and junior guard Gianna Lay.
Named from Chisholm are junior post player Tresa Baumgard and senior guard Hannah Kne.
Named from International Falls are junior forward Gracie Swenson and junior guard Lola Velenzuela.
Receiving honorable mention are senior Morgan Marks and freshman Lexi Lamppa of Rock Ridge, junior Maija Hill of Mesabi East, sophomore Kiara Finke of Greenway, senior Nora Sullivan and sophomore Piper Tomczak of International Falls, senior Lola Huhta and senior Olivia Hutchings of Chisholm, and junior Constance Bowstring and junior Hannah Edwards of Deer River.
Boys Basketball
IRC All-Conference Team
COLERAINE — The Iron Range Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team has been named.
Named from Deer River are senior guard Ethan Williams, senior guard Sam Rahier and senior center Rhett Mundt.
Picked from Greenway are sophomore guard Gage Olson and freshman forward Stephen McGree.
Selected from Rock Ridge are senior guard Grant Hansen, senior guard Carter Mavec and senior forward Noah Mitchell.
Chisholm players on the team include senior forward July Abernathy and senior guard Shane Zancauske.
Rounding out the team are sophomore forward Hayden Sampson of Mesabi East and junior forward Hendrix Torgerson of International Falls.
Receiving honorable mention are sophomore Cale Jackson and sophomore Caiden Schjenken of Deer River, junior Phillip Bernard of Chisholm, junior Casey Aune and junior Jalen Miskowitz of Rock Ridge, sophomore Cameron Jones and sophomore Cooper Sickel of Mesabi East, and freshman Landin Budris and freshman Carter Line of International Falls.
