GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League
Standings
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 8
Mallard Wild Rice 6
Thrivent Financial 2
Eye Care Clinic 0
Weekly Challenge Winner
Red Tees: Ann Will
Green Tees: Barb Hanson
Low Gross
Maggie Klatt 87
Terri Fjosne 88
Marilyn Hrouda 95
Low Net
Ann Will
Barb Hanson
Max Moe
Jan Maki
Birdies
Maggie Klatt
Barb Hanson
Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League
Standings
May 31
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 15
Eye Care Clinic 8
Mallard Wild Rice 7
Thrivent Financial 2
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 90
Low Net
Jan Maki
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Week 4
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Clairmont Financial 46
Deerwood Bank White 44
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 43
Northcliff Property Service 43
Grand Rapids Loan 35
Pokegama Grill 35
Grand Rapids Dental Care 34
North Compass Financial 33
Carroll Funeral Home 29
Dolan Law 29
Coldwell Bank Platinum 22
Miskovich Dental 21
NBC 18
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4
Low Scores
John Ryan 38
Pat Pollard 38
Sam Rendle 38
Chris Johnson 39
Dale Adams 39
Derek Stanley 39
Jerrod Stark 38
Lucas Peters 39
Palmer Division
Ping 24
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 41
Davis Oil 41
Wells Fargo Legacy 41
Itasca Reliable 39
Eagles 36
Ping 36
Paul Bunyan 32
Coldwell Banker Diamond 31
Current Electric 30
McCoy Construction 30
Greater Insurance 28
Acheson Tire 24
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 23
Deerwood Bank Maroon 16
Low Scores
Adam Pavek 36
Keith Oleheiser 36
Luke Sheetz 36
Blake Henrichsen 37
Matt Schroeder 37
Ted Kromy 37
Jake Kesanen 39
Nate Haskins 39
Zach Wagner 39
IRC All-Conference
Baseball Team
COLERAINE — The Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball Team has been named with two Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) athletes named to the team.
Selected from GNK are senior Ezra Carlson and junior Ethan Newman.
Named from Deer River is senior Joe Herfindahl.
Rounding out the team are senior Will Bittman, senior Carter Flannigan, junior Dylan Hedley, and junior John Kendall, all of Rock Ridge; senior Ty Laugen, senior Hayden Soular and senior Brayden Leffel, all of Mesabi East; freshman Caid Chittum, junior Joey Bianco and senior Chase Sandburg, all of Ely; and junior Cody Joslyn and senior Gavin Loveless, both of International Falls.
Receiving honorable mention are senior Gaige Waldvogel and senior Mathias Neumeyer, both of GNK, sophomore Kaden King and sophomore Kayden Gotchie, both of Deer River; junior Griffin Dosan and junior Carter Mavec, both of Rock Ridge; sophomore Dakota Kruse, Mesabi East; senior Mason Davis and junior Erron Anderson, both of Ely; and senior Jett Tomczak and sophomore Brody Carlson, both of International Falls.
