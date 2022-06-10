GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League

Standings

Team Pts.

Pokegama Grill 8

Mallard Wild Rice 6

Thrivent Financial 2

Eye Care Clinic 0

Weekly Challenge Winner

Red Tees: Ann Will

Green Tees: Barb Hanson

Low Gross

Maggie Klatt 87

Terri Fjosne 88

Marilyn Hrouda 95

Low Net

Ann Will

Barb Hanson

Max Moe

Jan Maki

Birdies

Maggie Klatt

Barb Hanson

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Week 4

Team Pts.

Nicklaus Division

Clairmont Financial 46

Deerwood Bank White 44

Wells Fargo Delta Blues 43

Northcliff Property Service 43

Grand Rapids Loan 35

Pokegama Grill 35

Grand Rapids Dental Care 34

North Compass Financial 33

Carroll Funeral Home 29

Dolan Law 29

Coldwell Bank Platinum 22

Miskovich Dental 21

NBC 18

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4

Low Scores

John Ryan 38

Pat Pollard 38

Sam Rendle 38

Chris Johnson 39

Dale Adams 39

Derek Stanley 39

Jerrod Stark 38

Lucas Peters 39

Palmer Division

Ping 24

1st National Wealth Mgmt. 41

Davis Oil 41

Wells Fargo Legacy 41

Itasca Reliable 39

Eagles 36

Ping 36

Paul Bunyan 32

Coldwell Banker Diamond 31

Current Electric 30

McCoy Construction 30

Greater Insurance 28

Acheson Tire 24

1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 23

Deerwood Bank Maroon 16

Low Scores

Adam Pavek 36

Keith Oleheiser 36

Luke Sheetz 36

Blake Henrichsen 37

Matt Schroeder 37

Ted Kromy 37

Jake Kesanen 39

Nate Haskins 39

Zach Wagner 39

IRC All-Conference

Baseball Team

COLERAINE — The Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball Team has been named with two Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) athletes named to the team.

Selected from GNK are senior Ezra Carlson and junior Ethan Newman.

Named from Deer River is senior Joe Herfindahl.

Rounding out the team are senior Will Bittman, senior Carter Flannigan, junior Dylan Hedley, and junior John Kendall, all of Rock Ridge; senior Ty Laugen, senior Hayden Soular and senior Brayden Leffel, all of Mesabi East; freshman Caid Chittum, junior Joey Bianco and senior Chase Sandburg, all of Ely; and junior Cody Joslyn and senior Gavin Loveless, both of International Falls.

Receiving honorable mention are senior Gaige Waldvogel and senior Mathias Neumeyer, both of GNK, sophomore Kaden King and sophomore Kayden Gotchie, both of Deer River; junior Griffin Dosan and junior Carter Mavec, both of Rock Ridge; sophomore Dakota Kruse, Mesabi East; senior Mason Davis and junior Erron Anderson, both of Ely; and senior Jett Tomczak and sophomore Brody Carlson, both of International Falls.

