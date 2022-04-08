Ed. note: This story was published in the March 10, 1975 edition of the Herald-Review. The author is unknown.
MINNEAPOLIS — Playing before the largest crowd to ever watch the championship game (15,785) and thousands more on statewide television, the Grand Rapids Indians proved that they’re the class of the state as they erupted for four goals in a six-minute span of the second period.
It was a scoreless game until 4:35 left to play in the first period when Southwest’s John Meredith got behind the Rapids defensemen and came flying in the left side all alone. He deked Rapids goalie Dan Clafton, tucked the puck in the net to put Southwest up 1-0. Clafton made several brilliant saves as the period ended and had five saves compared to 10 for Southwest’s Dan Mott.
Senior defenseman Jeff Oakley said it was a scary first period. “Everyone was just too fired up – hyper.”
Chocolate Clafton said there was lots of pressure. “If they would have gotten another one, I would have started kicking myself,” he said.
Senior winger Dennis Doyle said, “We outplayed them in the first period, but it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard.”
Southwest came out flying in the second stanza and carried play for the first half as Rapids passes weren’t quite as crisp as usual and they fanned on some shots. But Rapids fans knew things were going to be different when the third line of Doug Bymark, Mark Schroeder and Dave Akre darted around and really applied pressure at 8:20 of the period.
John Rothstein tied the score at 7:06 on a slapshot from the right point on a power play. The blast came after a perfect pass from Erin Roth.
“Johnny’s goal got the momentum going,” said Clafton.
It sure did. Rothstein broke down the right side three minutes later and blasted again. Mott saved, but let the puck fall near his feet where Dan Lempe dug it into the net with 4:33 left to play. Baker assisted, too.
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Roth forechecked the puck away from a Southwest defender, crossed the blue line and as he was being decked, got off a pass to Lempe who scored from right in front with a hard wrist shot to put Rapids up 3-1 with 2:03 left in the second period.
With 1:27 left in the same period, Bill Hoolihan made a Bobby Orr rush up the left side into the Southwest zone and passed to Doyle who shoveled the puck in for a 4-1 lead.
As the third period started, Rapids carried the play and scored a fluke goal. Roth took a pass from Tom Madson and fired a shot from center ice into the Southwest zone to facilitate a line change. The puck hit the back boards, bounced towards the goal and went in off Mott’s skate as he tried to clear it with his stick. The goal came with 10:14 left to play and made the score 5-1.
DeCenzo put the game away at 4:28 as he took a pass from Roth and scored to give Rapids a 6-1 edge. Roth had stolen a pass behind the Southwest net.
Southwest replaced Mott at that point and Grand Rapids pulled Clafton and put in Jim Leone with 2:38 left to play. Chocolate got a standing ovation. He made 19 saves and Mott left with 24.
It was a fine team victory for the Indians. In three state tourney appearances, they have now placed first, second and third. And, Baker, Rothstein and Doyle played on each of those teams.
It was the last game for goalie Clafton, defenseman Steve Fleming, Baker, and Oakley, and forwards Rothstein and Doyle. What a way to finish!
