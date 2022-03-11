This story was written presumably by Lee Clousen and was published in the March 13, 1972 edition of the Herald-Review.
BLOOMINGTON —They said it couldn’t be done, but Edina’s proud, unbeaten No. 1-rated Hornets got bumped in Thursday night’s opening round of the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament by the backdoor beauties of Region 3, the magical Grand Rapids Indians.
Quite a few bubbling Grand Rapids fans put it another way after the game. “We played our districts and got into the regionals, we played them and go to the state and now we’ll have to play the districts all over again and meet Falls.”
The fans who has visions of an all-northern, all-IRC tourney proved prophetic. Wishful thinking Twin Cities sportswriters came out with a black eye with their No. 1-rated team dumped by the ninth-rated backdoor men.
It was a feather in the hat for northern hockey, particularly the hard checking IRC style and the rich hockey traditions of the north country.
Perhaps overconfident because they were playing the Region 3 entry, but certainly hungry because this would be the last chance for them to make it as one unified high school, Edina entered the game as practically everybody’s solid favorites.
About the most that anyone would say in a contrary vein would go something like “wouldn’t it be great if somehow the Indians pulled it out and managed to beat Edina?”
But it happened. The Indians went into the game playing a hard-hitting game of hockey with defensemen Kelly Cahill (later named all-tournament), Mike Denzel, Brian McDonald and Jim Rothstein smothering Edina’s forwards, driving them into the corners and hounding them near the blueline. Adding to the effort, the forwards contributed cyclonic backchecking. Dan Benzie at the goal was on. He played the sort o alert game that nipped many dangerous situations in the bud. Always on top of the play, he never hesitated.
Edina probably expected hard hitting defensemen and fast forwards but they weren’t ready for the full combination that hit them. The Indians had put everything together. Throughout the season the Hornets had built their undefeated record on a lot of finesse and good goaltending. But they got finer finesse and better goaltending plus superior checking, played right back to them.
Each time the Hornets would start buzzing the Indians would just swat them off. They took a lot of shots on goal but very few of them were clean situations. The Indians defense, probably the best defensive exhibition of the state tournament and certainly the Indians’ outstanding effort of the season, just would not let Edina set one up.
But that’s the way it worked for Rapids. Mike Newton got one going for Jimmer Stacklie and that “underrated and overlooked” player performed one of the Indians’ patented skating miracles. Stacklie finessed a bewildered Hornet defenseman, then cut around to the goalie’s left and cornered it for the goal.
From that point in the middle of the first period to the middle of the second period the game continued in a similar pattern. The Indians played a tight game, allowing Edina to move the puck about three-quarters of the way down the ice and smothering the drive and starting one of their own.
On a power play in the middle of the second period Edina finally made it work. With the one-man advantage Brad Becker knocked it in with assistance from Dave Geving and Dan Finks It raised the crowd to a fever pitch of tension.
Like a poker player, the Indians continued to play it close to their vest although it was obvious that they were definitely outplaying the Edina team. Perhaps they could have taken more chances and made their magic work for more goals. But that might have been something like knocking over a hornets’ nest.
Instead they did it gently. It was not until late in the second period that the Indians made their next move. They did that with style. All-tournament forward Doug Christy stole the puck from an Edina drive and zapped it to Donny Madson who was heading in from the left. faking the goalie, the little magician lofted the puck into the upper part of the net for a 2-1 Indians’ lead.
With the Indians’ second goal coming at 13:13 of the second period they killed off the remainder of the frame to hold their narrow margin. It was during that second period when the Indians’ defense hit its peak. Throughout the game they had to kill off four penalties and three of them came in the second period. In the shorthanded situations Stacklie, Newton and two defensemen rose to the occasion in three of the four times. Though they took a lot of shots, the Hornets had problems with the Rapids logjams.
Tension mounted throughout the arena as the third period began. Here was the backdoor team whom nobody had given a chance, actually leading unbeaten Edina going onto the final frame. But the margin was slim and hockey is an explosive sport.
Starting to sweat a little now Edina started steaming. They kept taking shots but few of them were clean chances. And whenever they did get off a good one Benzie finished that in a hurry. Indian defensemen kept driving them onto the boards, into the corners. Backchecking from fleet forwards made it easier for the defensemen and Benzie.
Then they struck. The Indians’ Mutt ‘n Jeff magicians, Donny Madson and Doug Christy got it on again. Coming out from behind the goal Madson sliced a perfect pass between a pair of Edina defenders and onto the well-positioned stick of Doug Christy. Doug hammered it in past Tscherne for a 3-1 Rapids advantage.
With this goal which came at 6:41 remaining the Hornets became desperate. Like that clever poker player holding it close to his vest, the Indians kept from upsetting that hornets’ nest until it would be too late for them to do something about it. Edina never really doubted that they could pull it out until this point in the game.
Taking 14 shots on goal to four for the Indians, the Hornets buzzed away. But it was to no avail. Scenting victory, the Cinderella team of the state tournament put together another of those north country logjams and shut out the Hornets’ third period drive.
They said it couldn’t be done but the Indians did it. Pitted against the unanimous pick of all the experts, the backdoor magicians from Region 3 upset the mighty Edina Hornets.
It put Grand Rapids on the map. For years Grand Rapids has had one of the outstanding youth and high school hockey programs in Minnesota. But things kept happening to those high school teams. Somehow, they had all the ingredients many times in the past but had never managed to get it together before.
Thursday night the Indians did it. They upset Edina. It was the upset of the decade.
