DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been quite the journey for Grand Rapids native Alex Illikainen.
After his Thunderhawk career came to an end, Illikainen signed to go Division I at the University of Wisconsin. After a few seasons with the Badgers, Illikainen decided to come back home to play for the Bulldogs. Now, he’s taking the next step.
Illikainen has signed with CD Carbajosa in Spain, which competes in the LEB Silver League.
In Illikainen’s lone season with UMD, he was an All-NSIC Honorable Mention and named NSIC Northern Division Player of the Week twice while averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Illikainen joins former teammate Brandon Myer to go pro this year, after Myer signed with a team in Finland.
