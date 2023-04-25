GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
College Baseball
Itasca 8
Vermilion 6
MANKATO — At Mankato, the Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team defeated Vermilion Community College 8-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on April 23.
Both teams scored four runs in the first inning, and Itasca added one in the second, two in the fourth and another in the fifth to lead 8-4. Vermilion cut the lead to 8-6 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning but no more runs were scored as the Vikings took the win.
Kyle Rutherford started on the mound for Itasca and pitched the first four innings to get the win. He allowed six runs, four of which were earned, and seven hits while not issuing a walk and striking out six. Tanner Hills pitched two innings of scoreless relief allowing one hit, walking three and striking out four. Kole Paulsen recorded the save, pitching a perfect inning and striking out all three batters he faced.
Jackson Bonneville had two hits, scored a run and drove in three while Geremy Mattis, Layton Rivas, Paulsen and Joshua Grimmer all drove in one run.
DeSoto Hood was the losing pitcher for Vermilion while Angel Torres also saw mound duty.
Mason Kostka had two hits and two RBIs for Vermilion while Michael Feralio, Marcus Haire Jr. and Chase Snyder all drove in one run.
College Baseball
Itasca 12
Vermilion 1
MANKATO — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team completed a sweep of a doubleheader over Vermilion Community College with a 12-1 in the second game on April 23.
The Vikings scored two runs in the first inning, five more in the second, three in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Vermilion scored its lone run in the fifth inning.
Joshua Grimmer was the winning pitcher for Itasca. He allowed one run on four hits while not issuing a walk and fanning six.
Layton Rivas had three hits with two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two for the Vikings while Geremy Mattis had a hit, scored two runs and drove in two. Jackson Bonneville had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs, Avery Liestman had two hits and a run scored, and Jacob Maes had a hit, scored three runs and drove in one.
Jacob Mickelson was losing pitcher for Vermilion. Kelbee Woodham and Chase Snyder also saw action on the mound.
College Baseball
Itasca 8
Vermilion 2
LA SUEUR —In play at La Sueur, Minn., the Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team downed Vermilion 8-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on April 24.
Avery Liestman pitched the first five innings and allowed no runs on four hits while not issuing a walk and striking out seven to get the win. Rafael Perez pitched the final two innings and yielded two runs on two hits while walking four and fanning two.
Kole Paulsen had two hits, scored a run and drove in one while Geremy Mattis had two hits and a RBI. Jackson Bonneville, Joshua Grimmer and Jacob Maes all had a hit, scored a run and drove in one. Jake Eltiste had a hit and a RBI while Brett Lucko scored two runs.
Franklin Wildes pitched the distance for Vermilion to take the loss.
Mason Kostka drove in both Vermilion runs.
College Baseball
Itasca 11
Vermilion 1
LA SUEUR — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team continued its winning ways with an 11-1 thrashing of Vermilion in five innings to complete a sweep of a doubleheader on April 24.
Logan Jackson pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the Vikings to get the win, allowing one run on five hits while walking four and striking out three. Tyler Norgard pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and struck out both batters he faced.
Spencer Oxton led the Itasca offensive attack with two hits and three RBIs while Jackson Bonneville had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two. Kodi Miller had two hits with a double and drove in two runs and Brett Lucko scored two runs.
Crespin Herrera took the loss on the mound for Vermilion while Marcus Haire Jr. also saw mound action.
With the wins, the Vikings are 18-12 overall and stand atop the North Conference standings with a perfect 8-0 mark. Hibbing is second with a 5-3 record.
It is next in action on Wednesday, April 26, with a 1 p.m. game versus Northland on the road. It is scheduled to play Northland again at 3 p.m. in the second game of the doubleheader.
Baseball
H-F 11
HCN 1
HINCKLEY — The Hill City/Northland baseball team opened its season with an 11-1 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson in road action on April 24.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is 0-1 for the season. It is scheduled to play at Deer River in a noon game on Thursday, April 27, at Proctor. It will then play Chisholm at 4:30 p.m., again at Proctor. On Friday, April 28, it will play Mille Lacs at 4:30 p.m., at Remer.
With the win, Hinckley-Finlayson is 1-2 on the season.
Softball
Proctor 10
GNK 0
PROCTOR — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team opened its season with a 10-0 road loss to Proctor in five innings on April 24.
Proctor’s outstanding pitcher, Maddy Walsh, hurled a two-hitter while walking one and striking out seven.
Walsh also had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Proctor offensive attack.
With the loss, GNK is 0-1 for the season. It is scheduled to travel to International Falls for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, April 27.
With the win, Proctor is 3-0 on the season.
