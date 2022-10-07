GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Hermantown 0
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team swept Hermantown 3-0 in road action on Oct. 4.
The Thunderhawks won the games by the scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-18.
Braya LaPlant finished with seven kills, two ace serves, five digs and 29 set assists for Grand Rapids and Kyra Giffen had 13 kills, one ace serve and nine digs. Kate Jamtgaard recorded six kills, two ace serves, five digs and two blocks, Lindsey Racine had one ace serve, 15 digs and six set assists, Haylee Finckbone finished with eight kills, four digs and two blocks, Josie Hanttula had one kill, one ace serve and six digs, Peyton Skelly recorded two kills, Olivia Mustar had five digs and a set assist, and Colby LaPlant finished with a kill.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 16-2 for the season. Hermantown falls to 17-3 with the loss.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team improved to 17-2 for the season with a 3-1 road victory over Greenway on Oct. 6.
The Thunderhawks won the first two games 25-17 and 25-20, but Greenway rebounded to win the third game 25-22. The Thunderhawks won the fourth game 25-12 to take the match.
Braya LaPlant had nine kills, two ace serves, 14 digs, two blocks and 44 set assists for Grand Rapids and Kyra Giffen recorded 13 kills and 12 digs. Kate Jamtgaard had nine kills, one ace serve, six digs, two blocks and two set assists, Lindsey Racine finished with one ace serve, 23 digs and four set assists, Haylee Finckbone had 16 kills to lead the Thunderhawks in that category, Josie Hanttula recorded nine digs and two set assists, Peyton Skelly had seven kills, two digs and two blocks, Olivia Mustar finished with one ace serve, 11 digs and one set assist, and Colby LaPlant had three kills and one dig.
Lexi Hammer finished with 33 set assists and four digs for Greenway while Kyra Williams had six kills and seven digs. Miranda Gernander recorded 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks, Ava Johnson had 10 kills and 20 digs, Kiara Finke finished with five kills and three blocks, and Lydia Johannsen had two kills and five blocks.
The Thunderhawks faced Maple Grove on Oct. 7, and will play host to Rock Ridge in a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Greenway is now 7-7 on the season and will be at home versus Aitkin for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 11. It will be on the road versus Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Volleyball
Rock Ridge 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost to Rock Ridge 3-0 in a home match on Oct. 4.
Rock Ridge won the games by the scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-18.
For the Warriors, Hannah Gullickson had five ace serves, five digs and eight set assists, Katie Storlie finished with six digs, five ace serves and five kills, Hannah Edwards had eight set assists, five kills and three digs, Ella Storlie recorded five kills and four digs.
Deer River had games against Northland-Remer on Oct. 6, and was at Moose Lake for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Girls Tennis
Section Playoffs
Pequot Lakes 6
GRG 1
PEQUOT LAKES — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team saw its season come to an end in the section playoffs as it fell to Pequot 6-1.
Gaining the lone point for GRG was Taryn Hamling at first singles where she defeated Quinn Trottier in straight sets.
In the other singles matches all won by Pequot Lakes, Allyson Yahn topped Lindsey Tulla in the second singles match, Payton Mudgett downed Mercury Bischoff in third singles, and Ellie Ouradnik beat Charlotte Moss in the fourth singles match.
Pequot Lakes won all three doubles matches. Kelbee Lampi and Aubrey Wiczek downed Caroline Ahcan and Hannah LaFrenier in the first doubles match and Kessa Eggert and Eva Mumm stopped Molly Pierce and Emma Moran in the second doubles match. In third doubles, Carlie Eggert and Nikki Crocker were victorious over Allyssa Ohman and Quinn Cargill.
Pequot Lakes 6, GRG 1
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Quinn Trottier, PL, 6-1,6-4; No. 2 — Allyson Yahn, PL, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Payton Mudgett, PL, def. Mercury Bischoff, GRG, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Ellie Ouradnik, PL, def. Charlotte Moss, GRG, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: No. 1 — Kelbee Lampi/Aubrey Wiczek, PL, def. Caroline Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; No. 2 — Kessa Eggert/Eva Mumm, PL, def. Molly Pierce/Emma Moran, GRG, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; No. 3— Carlie Eggert/Nikki Crocker, PL, def. Alyssa Ohman/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-0, 6-0.
Volleyball
Northland 3
Deer River 2
REMER — The Northland-Remer High School volleyball team tipped Deer River 3-2 in action at home on Oct. 6.
Northland-Remer won the first two games 25-16 and 25-22, but the Warriors battled back to win the next two games by the scores of 25-22 and 25-17. In the deciding fifth game, the Eagles took a 15-9 victory.
Katie Storlie recorded six kills, five digs and three blocks for Deer River while Hannah Edwards had 12 set assists, nine digs, four kills and two blocks. Ella Storlie finished with 13 digs, seven kills and three blocks, Hannah Gullickson had 12 set assists, Tia Schultz recorded seven digs and Shauna Michaud had four digs.
Deer River is next in action on Saturday, Oct. 8, at a tournament in Moose Lake.
Volleyball
N-K 3
Cherry 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team swept Cherry in three games on Oct. 6, at home.
Results of the match were not available.
The Spartans are next in action on Thursday, Oct. 13, for a 7 p.m. home match versus Ely.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Vermilion 1
ELY — The Itasca Community College volleyball team defeated Vermilion 3-1 in play on Oct. 4, at Ely.
Vermilion won the first game 25-19, but the Vikings turned things around and won the next three games by the scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-11.
Lacie O’Leary had 22 kills. a .452 kill percentage, one set assist and 10 digs for the Vikings while Brooke Meyer finished with two kills, 42 set assists, eight service aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Breea Rasmussen recorded eight kills, four service aces and eight digs, Maddie Irvine had four kills and two digs, Jazmyn Hakins finished with four kills, Senia Erkkila had four kills, one service ace and eight digs, and Kaisa Reed recorded two set assists, two service aces and 20 digs.
Itasca is now 12-3 overall and 8-2 in the North Conference which ties it with Northland for first place. It was in action against Mesabi Range on Oct. 7. It will be home on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a noon match against Alexandria Technical and Community College.
