ROCHESTER — The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) volleyball coaches have selected their 18-member North and South All-Division teams, coaches-of-the-year, and players-of-the-year for 2022.
The top nine vote-getters from each division were also named to the All-MCAC Team.
Three members of the Itasca Community College squad – freshman right side hitter Lacie O’Leary, freshman setter Brooke Meyer and sophomore libero Kaisa Reed – have been cited for postseason awards. O’Leary and Reed were named to the All-Region 13, All-MCAC and North All-Division teams. Meyer was selected to the North All-Division Team.
In the North Division, Kaelynn Kudis was named the MCAC North Player-of-the-Year. Kudis, a sophomore middle blocker from Minnesota North College - Mesabi Range, has compiled 538 kills on the season to lead all MCAC hitters, averaging 5.38 kills per set and a .364 hitting percentage on the season. She has also served 51 aces and blocked 105 balls, while digging 344 of her opponents hits. Kudis helped her team win the MCAC North Division and secure the North’s top seed in the Region 13B Tournament last weekend.
After leading her team to a 17-10 overall record, and a record of 13-3 in the MCAC North, coaches selected Minnesota North - Mesabi Range head coach, Sara Matuszak, as this year’s MCAC North Division Coach of the Year.
Simone Mortel, Century College’s sophomore middle hitter, has been named the MCAC South Player-of-the-Year. Mortel has 170 kills on the season, hitting .321 and averaging 1.81 kills per set. She has blocked 38 balls and collected 56 digs this season. Her presence in the middle has helped the Wood Ducks earn the #3 seed in the upcoming NJCAA D-III Volleyball National Tournament.
Leading the Wood Ducks to a 23-5 overall record this season, 14-2 in the MCAC, and claiming a share of the MCAC South title, Century College’s head coach, Jay Kam, has been named the MCAC South Coach-of-the-Year. Kam’s team won the Region 13A Tournament and will be competing in the NJCAA D-III National Volleyball Tournament on November 10-12 in Rochester, MN as the #3 seed.
The complete list of the MCAC North and the South All-Division members are below, as are the lists of All-MCAC and All-Region 13 Volleyball recipients for the 2022 season.
