GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
GRG 4
Duluth East 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team came away with a big dual meet victory on Tuesday when it handed Duluth East a 4-3 defeat in action in Duluth.
The Lightning won three of the four singles matches and one of the three doubles matches to take the victory.
GRG’s Emily Hill won the first singles match over the Greyhounds’ Isla Peplenjack 6-4, 6-2, and Franzi Teichmann of the Lightning took the second singles match against C. Stender 6-1, 6-1.
Gwy Moe of Duluth East defeated Caroline Ahcan in the third singles match 6-0, 6-2, but Mercury Bischoff came back for the Lightning to win the fourth singles match over Sarah Rectenwald 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
GRG’s Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling won the first doubles match against Ally Johnson and Erin Holliday 6-4, 7-5.
Duluth East won the second and third doubles matches. Taran Dimberio and Ella Johnson teamed to down GRG’s Hannah LaFrenier and Addi Linder 6-0, 6-2 in the second doubles match while Lillian Kimber and Sylvie Markham of the Greyhounds won the third doubles match over Taylor Skelly and Molly Pierce in close fashion 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
The Lightning is next in action Tuesday, Sept. 21, in a 4 p.m. match against Virginia in Grand Rapids.
GRG 6, Denfeld 1
First Singles: Emily Hill, GRG, def. Isla Peplenjack, DE, 6-4, 6-2.
Second Singles: Franzi Teichmann, GRG, def. C. Stender, DE, 6-1, 6-1
Third Singles: Gwyn Moe, DE, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-0, 6-2
Fourth Singles: Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Sarah Rectenwald, DE, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
First Doubles: Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Ally Johnson/Erin Holliday, DE, 6-4, 7-5
Second Doubles: Taran Dimberio/Ella Johnson, DE, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Addi Linder, GRG, 6-0, 6-2
Third Doubles: Lillian Kimber/Slyvie Markham, DE, def. Taylor Skelly/Molly Pierce, GRG, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Hibbing 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team defeated Hibbing in four games on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks dropped the first game 25-19, but they came back strong to win the next three games and the match by the scores of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-14.
Kamryn Klinefelter finished with 10 kills, two set assists, two ace serves and four digs while Braya LaPlant had seven kills, 14 digs and 27 set assists. Josie Hanttula recorded seven kills and two digs and Olivia Mustar had six digs. Lindsey Racine finished with 21 digs while Peyton Skelly had six kills and Kyra Giffen recorded five kills, two ace serves and 11 digs. Kate Jamtgaard had eight kills and two digs.
Zoe Kriske had 19 assists for Hibbing and two aces. Bailey Broker finished with seven kills, and Arianna Jaynes had six. Broker finished with five blocks, and Kylee Huusko had three. Kriske added 16 digs and Lucy Gabrielson had 13.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 5-3 on the season while Hibbing falls to 1-8.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:57.88
3. Duluth East, 2:02.06
4. Cloquet, 2:04.88
5. Hibbing, 2:06.90
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:05.22
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:09.33
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.65
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:09.89
5. Ava Niksich, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:10.77
6. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:12.65
10. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:14.39
200 Individual Medley
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:22.57
3. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:26.56
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:26.89
5. Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:28.93
6. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
8. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:30.88
9. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:31.19
10. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:32.51
50-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
3. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 26.29
4. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
5. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 26.39
6. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 26.45
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids,261.55
2. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 205.80
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 200.65
4. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 199.95
5. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 179.30
10. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 157/95
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Bella Alaspa, Hibbing, 1:07.71
4. Emma Dauner, Duluth East, 1:07.97
5. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.92
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.35
3. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.92
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:48.85
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
3. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:59.36
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 6:00.08
5. Ava Niksich, Proctor-Hermantown, 6:01.85
7. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 6:06.53
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
3. Hibbing, 1:48.93
4. Duluth East, 1:51.70
5. Cloquet, 1:54.10
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.96
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.98
3. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
4. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:06.51
5. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.82
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:12.81
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:16.95
7. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:20.01
9. Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:21.25
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.92
2. Hibbing, 4:01.89
2, Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.89
4. Cloquet, 4:03.10
5. Duluth East, 4:08.21
Volleyball
Hermantown 3
Greenway 1
HERMANTOWN — Hermantown handed the Greenway High School volleyball team its first loss of the season in four games in action Tuesday at Hermantown.
Hermantown won the match 3-1, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.
Ella Jokinen had 23 set assists for Hermantown while Bailee Hess had 14 kills and five serving aces. Emilie Rish had 10 kills and three blocks and Molly Sonneson recorded 37 digs.
Lexi Hammer had 35 set assists for the Raiders while Emma Markovich had 15 kills and two blocks. Kyra Williams recorded 11 kills and Bri Miller had nine kills and two blocks.
Greenway is now 7-1 for the season. It is next in action on Monday, Sept. 20, for a 7 p.m. match at Chisholm.
Hermantown is unbeaten at 3-0 on the season.
Volleyball
N-K 3
NR 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team defeated Northland-Remer in three games Tuesday in Nashwauk.
The Spartans won by the scores of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-14.
Pickleball
Beginner Lesson
GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!
The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at the outdoor courts at the YMCA in Grand Rapids. All ages are welcome and there is no charge.
The last class for this year will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.
Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Oak Hills 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team earned its first win of the season in impressive fashion Wednesday as it defeated Oak Hills in three straight games in non-conference action in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings won by the scores of 25-9, 25-9, and 25-2, allowing just 20 points to Oak Hills in the match.
Kaisa Reed led the ICC attack with seven kills and seven service aces while Lucie Kennedy finished with six kills, a .500 kill percentage and three service aces. Claudia Burns recorded five service aces and two digs and Megan VanBuskirk had two kills,two set assists, two service aces and two blocked shots. Tiora Ferguson had four kills, a .667 kill percentage, 17 set assists and three service aces while Abby Gustason finished with two kills, two set assists and two digs.
Itasca is now 1-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play, and it will be on the road at Mesabi Range CTC at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Vikings will continue on the road for a match against Hibbing Community College on Monday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Itasca will travel to Northland CTC for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Boys Soccer
Duluth East 3
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team lost to Duluth East by a 3-1 margin on Sept. 14, in Grand Rapids.
Duluth East scored just four minutes into the match to take the early lead. Calvin Johnson retaliated for the Thunderhawks with a goal just two minutes later.
The score remained tied until the Greyhounds scored late in the first half to take a one-goal lead.
Duluth East took a two-goal lead in the 59th minute with a goal. Neither team was able to score for the remainder of the contest as the Greyhounds took the win.
“The boys played a great Duluth East team and I thought they battled extremely hard,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “It is good for us to see bigger schools and play at a higher competition to elevate our game and expose our weaknesses. There were glimpses of great soccer from us both from a defending and a possession perspective, and we will look to build off of those.”
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 11
Two Harbors 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team rebounded from its loss to Duluth East in a big way on Thursday as it pounded Two Harbors 11-0 in action in Grand Rapids.
Ulrich Mvogo scored four goals in the first half to lead the Grand Rapids onslaught. Ian Andersen had two goals in the half while Calvin Johnson and Risto Borgman added one apiece. Dylan Henrichsen had three assists while Grant Chandler, Ian Salmela, Mvogo and Borgman all had one assist.
Hunter Erickson had two goals in the second half for the Thunderhawks, with Henrichsen assisting on both. Frank Mbomda, with Erickson assisting, scored the final Grand Rapids goal.
“We were able to get a lot of our younger players into the game, with many getting their first varsity minutes and goals,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “It is always fun to watch younger kids put on the varsity jersey for the first time. I give a lot of credit to Two Harbors, who has only had their program back for a few years, and they were a class act despite playing kids as young as the seventh grade.”
Grand Rapids is now 6-2-1 for the season. It will play Mesabi East on the road in a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and then will play host to Hermantown in a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 23. It will play Duluth Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 25, in a 1 p.m. match at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.