GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
College Softball
ICC 16
Central Lakes 14
BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team defeated Central Lakes 16-14 in play April 24, at Brainerd.
The second game of the supposed doubleheader was suspended due to poor field conditions at Brainerd.
Abby Gustason continued her torrid hitting pace as she was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Lydian Rawson had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in three, Riley Gilge had three hits, scored two runs and drove in three, Emma Hurd had three hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in one, Haley Murray had a hit and scored two runs, Maddy Shepard had two hits, a run scored and a RBI, Izzy Clark had two hits with a triple, scored two runs and drove in two, and Hannah Reiplinger had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.
Izzy Clark pitched the distance on the mound for Itasca and allowed 14 runs, six of which were earned. She yielded 14 hits while walking six and striking out six.
Victoria Wagner was losing pitcher for Central Lakes. Chloe Munsch had three RBIs for Central Lakes while Zakia Herron, Brooke Corrigan, Sarah Kossan and Addie Sanford all drove in two runs.
With the win, ICC improves to --- for the season. The Vikings are slated to travel to Ely for a doubleheader against Vermilion Community College on Wednesday, April 27, starting at 3 p.m. They then are scheduled to be at home on Thursday, April 28, for a 3 p.m. doubleheader versus Rainy River. On Saturday, April 30, ICC will play host to Mesabi Range in a doubleheader that begins at noon. On Sunday, May 1, the Vikings remain at home for a noon doubleheader against Hibbing. On Monday, May 2, the Vikings will be on the road versus Northland for a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Eagle Ridge Ladies League
COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Golf Course Ladies League will start May 1, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Susan Flinck at gramsues@gmail.com or call 218-259-2646.
Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League
GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League is making plans for another fun and exciting season of golf.
Included again this year is the league’s popular series of clinics, taught by new Pokegama teaching professional Jerrod Stark. These clinics help to improve the skills of putting, chipping, irons and driving, and are offered free to all morning league members.
Another popular feature is the opportunity to play from the established 4,000-yard course. This shorter course gives league golfers the option to play from a distance that compliments their abilities, making the game more fun and enjoyable.
The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League is made up of golfers of all ages and abilities. Included in the league membership are long-time golfers, those who have recently returned to the game, those who have just begun to play and everything in between. The common theme that ties all members together is that we love to play the game and enjoy the camaraderie of league friends.
The season will begin with a “Kick-off Brunch” on Tuesday, May 17. The day will begin with a social time at 10 a.m. in the clubhouse restaurant Pokegama Grill. Brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m., with a nine-hole scramble to follow at noon.
Any ladies who are not currently members of the league are cordially invited to join the current members for the brunch and scramble and may sign up for the league at that time. The cost of the brunch is $13. The cost of the scramble will be $17 plus tax for non-Pokegama Golf Course season pass holders.
If you have any questions, please contact: Marilynn Hrouda, Co-Chairperson 218-326-6810 (dmhrouda@msn.com), or
Jan Maki, Co-Chairperson 218-929-4051 (jmaki99@gmail.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.