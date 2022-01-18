GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Gymnastics
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s Xcel Bronze and Silver teams competed at the Snowflake Flip in Bemidji on Saturday, Jan. 15, where both teams finished second.
The Xcel Silver team was led by Angel Berg and Madison Keech who finished with all-around scores of 35.85 and 35.65. Berg also led the team on beam with a 9.1. Addie Nelson of GRGA posted the top bar score for the team with a 9.3. Bailea Geisthardt led the team on vault with a score of 9.0 while Elliot Kackman and Brynley Yuenger posted the top floor scores with 9.2.
The Xcel Bronze team was led by Josie Campbell who scored a 34.875 all-around. Campbell also led her GRGA Team on vault with a 9.05, beam - 8.95 and floor -8.375. Nora Miller of GRGA posted the top GRGA bar score with a 9.0.
GRGA’s Xcel teams will next compete in the Tropical Twist Invitational in St. Cloud on Feb. 5.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 63
LOW 49
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team defeated Lake of the Woods 63-49 in home action on Jan. 14.
The Huskies led handily at the half by a 32-24 score and then outscored Lake of the Woods 31-25 in the second half to take the win.
Jackson Lovdahl and Jhace Pearson both scored 21 points for Bigfork with Lovdahl draining five 3-pointers. Bradley Haley added six points.
Wyatt Shaw nailed three 3-pointers and led Lake of the Woods with 19 points. Garrett Jenson also hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 while Charl Bruyere added eight.
With the win, Bigfork is now 4-8 on the season. It played host to Ely on Jan. 18, and will travel to Chisholm for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 21.
With the loss, Lake of the Woods is 1-7 on the season.
LOW 24 25 — 49
BF 32 31 — 63
Lake of the Woods: Hadyn Rennemo 4, Wyatt Shaw 19, Brady Zemke 3, Charl Bruyere 8, Garrett Jenson 15.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 21, Austin Johnson 1, Colton Rahier 3, Codey Kallman 4, Bradley Haley 6, Jhace Pearson 21, Matt Vosika 4.
Total Fouls: LOW 13; BF 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: LOW 4-of-10; BF 2-of-6; 3-pointers: LOW, Shaw 3, Zemke, Jenson 3; BF, Lovdahl 5, Rahier, Pearson.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 73
MIB 72
MT.IRON — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Mt.Iron-Buhl in exciting fashion by a 73-72 score on Jan. 17, on the road.
The Rangersled 34-33 at the half but the Raiders outscored MIB by two points in the second half to pull out the win.
Mathias MacKnight scored 23 points to lead a balanced Greenway offensive attack. Grant Hansen and Grant Rychart both scored 17 point, Westin Smith had 11 and Kolin Waterhouse added five.
Asher Zubich had 34 points to lead MIB. Nicholas Jesch scored 11, Josh Holmes, 10, and Mason Clines added nine.
With the win, Greenway is now 5-7 on the season. It will be on the road for a NLC game against Hill City on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:15 p.m. and will be at home for another conference game against Northland-Remer on Friday, Jan. 21, also at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, MIB is now 7-5 on the season.
GWY 33 40 — 73
MIB 34 38 — 72
Greenway: Westin Smith 11, Grant Hansen 17, Mathias MacKnight 23, Grant Rychart 17, Kolin Waterhouse 5.
Mt.Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 34, Mason Clines 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 10, Nicholas Jesch 11, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 4.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 9-of-14; MIB 10-of-13; 3-pointers: G, Smith 2, Hansen, MacKnight, Waterhouse; MIB, Zubich 2.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 79
E-G 58
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Eveleth-Gilbert in IRC play Jan. 14, by the score of 79-58.
The Warriors had a nice 43-26 advantage at halftime and outscored the Golden Bears by four points in the second half to cruise to the win.
Deer River nailed 13 3-pointers in the game and was led in scoring by Ethan Williams, who had three 3-pointers and 17 points in addition to seven rebounds and four steals, and Tait Kongsjord who also had 17 points with nine rebounds. Ty Morrison hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Caiden Schjenken connected on three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while also pulling down six rebounds while Cale Jackson had seven points. Sam Rahier dished out seven assists.
Will Bittmann scored 24 points to lead Eveleth-Gilbert. Carter Mavec and Carter Flannigan both tallied eight points while Payton Marks added seven.
With the win, Deer River is now 8-2 on the season. It will play host to Virginia in an IRC contest at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and then will travel to Northome-Kelliher for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 24.
With the loss, Eveleth-Gilbert is 5-5 on the season.
E-G 26 32 — 58
DR 43 36 — 79
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 4, Carter Mavec 8, Payton Marks 7, Justin Winkler 2, Carter Flannigan 8, Jaden Lang 2, Will Kemp 3, Will Bittmann 24.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 7, Caiden Schjenken 13, Ethan Williams 17, Fred Jackson 3, Sam Rahier 3, Tait Kongsjord 17, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 16.
Total Fouls: DR 18; Fouled Out: Kongsjord; Free Throws: DR 9-of-11; 3-pointers: DR, C. Jackson 2, Schjenken 3, Williams 3, F. Jackson, Rahier, Morrison 3.
Boys Basketball
N-K 65
Ely 58
ELY — Marcus Moore had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Spartans beat the Timberwolves in the Section 7A contest on the road Friday.
Brody Erickson pumped in 14 for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Joey Bianco had 22 points for Ely. Jack Davies had five 3-pointers, good for 15 points and Mason Davies finished with 10.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 5-6 on the season. It played Mesabi East on Tuesday and will travel to Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 21.
With the loss, Ely is now 6-5 on the season.
NK 29 36 — 65
EHS 34 24 — 58
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 6, Marcus Moore 28, Justice Rebrovich 9, Conner Perryman 8, Brody Erickson 14.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 15, Gunner Hart 2, Mason Davies 10, Erron Anderson 9.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Ely 12; Fouled Out: Daniel Olson; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-6; Ely 10-17; 3-pointers: Moore 5, Rebrovich 2, Jack Davies 5, Mason Davies.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 66
Princeton 49
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Princeton 66-49 in action Jan. 15, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led 32-19 at the half and then outscored the Tigers by four points in the second half to win comfortably.
Taryn Hamling drained five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to pace the Thunderhawks in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom had 17 points and nine rebounds, Hannah Hostetter scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds, Kyra Giffen had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals while Kate Jamtgaard added six points. Braya LaPlant had six rebounds and four steals.
Madison James scored 23 points to lead Princeton. Myranda Griesert scored 13 and Larkin Adickes added six.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 13-2 for the season. It will play at Hermantown on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. and then will be at Duluth East for a 7 p.m. contest on Monday, Jan. 24.
With the loss, Princeton is now 5-11 for the season.
P 19 30 — 49
GR 32 34 — 66
Princeton: Tess Jungroth 1, Larkin Adickes 6, Kaitlyn Sautter 2, Myranda Griesert 13, Kylie Ellingson 2, Lola Meyer 2, Madison James 23.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 8, Hannah Hostetter 11, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 4.
Total Fouls: GR 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 12-of-23; 3-pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 5.
Girls Basketball
E-G 56
Deer River 40
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell to Eveleth-Gilbert by a 56-40 score in IRC play Jan. 17, at Deer River.
The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team found themselves trailing by three at the break, 28-25, but a strong second half defensively from the Bears limited Deer River to just 12 points as E-G grabbed the 56-40 road win.
Morgan Marks led the way offensively for the Bears with 23 points. Joey Westby added 10, eight of them coming in the second half.
Deer River was led by Jessica Reigel’s 11 points. Ella Storlie added nine.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Darwin Marks said after the game that the defensive improvement in the second half led his team to the win.
“Our defense picked it up quite a bit,” Marks said. “And we really turned it around with our rebounding. We did a better job limiting Deer River to one shot per possession.”
With the loss, Deer River is now 6-8 on the season. It is next in action Thursday, Jan. 20, for a 7:15 p.m. road game against Chisholm.
With the win, Eveleth-Gilbert is 4-10 on the season.
EG 25 31 — 56
DR 28 12 — 40
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 5, Lauren Lautifar 6, Alex Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 23, Joey Westby 10, Lindsey Tervola 2, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Marks 5; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 6, Ella Storlie 9, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigel 11, Constantine Bowstring 6, Grace Bergland 3; Three pointers: Bowstring 2; Free throws: 7-10; Team fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
HCN 59
Mille Lacs 53
REMER — The Hill City-Northland girls basketball team defeated Mille Lacs 59-53 in action on Jan. 14, in Remer.
HCN led 25-24 at the half and then outscored Mille Lacs by five in the second half to take the win.
Lainee Spangler had 18 points, 18 rebounds and five steals for HCN while Alynza Welk scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Tatum Peterson had nine points, Emma Finke scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds and had seven steals while Annika Spangler had six points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
With the win, HCN is 5-5 on the season while Mille Lacs falls to 3-10 with the loss.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 86
HCN 43
CHISHOLM — The Hill City-Northland girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 86-43 in play on Jan. 17, in Chisholm.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is 5-6 for the season. It played Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday and will then face Fond du Lac Ojibwe on the road at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. It will play Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Remer at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Chisholm is 12-2 for the season.
Girls Hockey
GRG 4
ERZ 2
ELK RIVER — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team skated past Elk River-Zimmerman 4-2 in road action on Jan. 14.
The Lightning scored the first goal while shorthanded with 1:25 left in the first period as the dangerous Mercury Bischoff scored with Kalle Reed assisting. But ERZ answered back when Dani Henrichsen scored with just four seconds left in the initial period to tie the game at 1-1.
GRG scored both goals of the second period to take a 3-1 advantage into the final period. Mercury Bischoff scored the first goal midway through the period and Jazzy Bischoff turned on the red light with just over a minute left in the period.
ERZ scored just 2:54 into the final period when Maddy Christian found the back of the net to pull to within 3-2. Lightning goaltender Makenzie Cole was solid as she kept ERZ off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Mercury Bischoff achieved the hat trick when she scored an empty-net goal with 1:18 remaining to give GRG some breathing room.
Cole finished with 35 saves in the nets for GRG while Ashely Hess had 21 stops for ERZ.
With the win, GRG improves to 12-7 while ERZ falls to 9-8-1.
GRG 1 2 1– 4
ERZ 1 0 1 – 2
First period: 1. Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed), 15:35 (sh); 2. ERZ, Dani Henrichsen (Abby Hansberger, Maddy Christian), 16:56.
Second period: 3. GRG, M. Bischoff (Molly Pierce, Reed), 7:30; 4. GRG, Jazzy Bischoff (M. Bischoff, Pierce), 15:58,
Third period: 5. ERZ, Christian (Hansberger). 2:54; 6.GRG, M. Bischoff, 15:42 (en).
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 15-6-14-35; Ashely Hess, ERZ, 6-11-4-21; Total penalties: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; ERZ 5-for-10 minutes.
Girls Hockey
Forest Lake 2
GRG 1
FOREST LAKE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost a close 2-1 decision to Forest Lake on the road on Jan. 15.
Forest Lake scored the lone goal of the first period when JennaRae Bateman scored unassisted.
Forest Lake took a 2-0 advantage in the second period when Hannah Melander found the back of the net. But the Lightning retaliated with what turned out to be their lone goal when Mercury Bischoff scored shorthanded with Kylie DeBay and Kalle Reed assisting.
GRG dominated the third period, putting 17 shots on net. Unfortunately, GRG was not able to score again as Forest Lake came away with the win.
Donelle Decker was tough in the nets for Forest Lake as she finished with 33 stops. Makenzie Cole had 25 saves in the nets for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is now 12-8 for the season. It played Superior, Wis., on Jan. 18, and will be home for a 7 p.m. game against Bemidji on Thursday, Jan. 20.
With the win, Forest Lake is now 10-9 on the season.
GRG 0 1 0– 1
ERZ 1 1 0 – 2
First period: 1. FL, JennaRae Bateman, 13:09.
Second period: 2. FL, Hannah Melander (Sammie Hayek), 5:00; 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kylie DeBay, Kalle Reed), 10:59 (sh).
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 9-12-4-25; Donelle Decker, FL, 9-7-17-33; Total penalties: GRG 4-for-8 minutes; FL 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 9
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — A tough Hermantown High School boys hockey team defeated Greenway 9-0 in play Jan. 17, in Coleraine.
The Hawks scored five goals in the first period to basically put the game away. Ty Hanson had two goals in the period while Dominic Thomas, Joshua Kauppinen and Wyatt Carlson all added one goal.
Kade Kohanski scored the lone goal of the second period as Hermantown led 6-0 entering the final period.
Kauppinen, Max Plante and George Peterson added third period goals for Hermantown as it cruised to the win.
Hermantown put 64 shots on net as Nathan Jurganson of the Raiders recorded 55 saves. Garron Opsahl of Hermantown recorded the shutout, having to stop just six shots.
With the loss, Greenway is now 5-5 on the season. It played Ely on Jan. 18, and will travel to International Falls for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 20.
With the win, Hermantown is 13-1 on the season.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 87
Mesabi Range 76
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team topped Mesabi Range 87-76 in action in Grand Rapids on Jan. 15.
The Vikings led comfortably at 40-24 at the half and even though Mesabi Range held a five-point scoring advantage in the second half, Itasca won by a comfortable margin.
Jack Tong was on fire from the outside for Itasca as he drained an unbelievable 12 3-pointers in finishing with 44 points and seven rebounds. Jerome Washington had 13 points and six rebounds while Nick Grant had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Cody Lee scored eight points and had five assists and four steals while Tyler Pederson had seven rebounds.
Mark Campbell had 17 points and six rebounds for Mesabi Range while Glentrel Carter scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Ziaire Davis had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Lyric Radford and Nataj Sanders both scored eight points. Taquarious Wair had seven points while Arius Spearman and Artenquis King both added six.
With the win, ICC is now 8-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play,good for third place. The Vikings are next in action Friday, Jan. 21, with a 7:30 p.m. home contest versus Hibbing Community College. ICC will play host to Central Lakes in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 22, and then will be on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for a 7:30 p.m. game against Northland.
With the loss, Mesabi Range is 5-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play, good for second place.
MR 24 52 — 76
I 40 47 — 87
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 8, Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 17, Nataj Sanders 8, Ziaire Davis 11, Arius Spearman 6, Taquarius Wair 7, Artenquis King 6.
Itasca: Nick Grant 9, Jack Tong 44, Jerome Washington 13, Cody Lee 8, Tyler Pederson 2, Treyvion Williams 3, Deidrich Kemp 3, Maleec Sellner 2, Jimsley Sineus 3.
Total Fouls: MR 17; I 16; Fouled Out: Campbell, Sanders; Free Throws: MR 12-of-19; I 13-of-19 ; 3-pointers: MR, Radford 2, Sanders, Davis; I, Grant, Tong 12, Washington, Lee, Kemp.
Women’s Basketball
Itasca 51
Mesabi Range 38
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team defeated Mesabi Range 51-38 in play Jan. 15, in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings led big at 27-12 at the half and even though Mesabi Range outscored them by two in the second half, they still cruised to the win.
Mya Roberts had a big game for Itasca as she connected on three 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Haley Murray had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Tiora Ferguson scored five points and pulled down six rebounds. Maddi Taylor had 11 rebounds while Caroline Cheney pulled down seven.
Bonnie Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Mesabi Range while Christianna Monger had eight points and five rebounds. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds had eight points and 14 rebounds while Sophia Christofferson had five points.
With the win, ICC’s first of the season, the Vikings are 1-11 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Vikings played Gogebic on Jan. 18, and will play host to Hibbing in a 5:30 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 21.
MR 12 26 — 38
I 27 24 — 51
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 14, Sophia Christofferson 5, Christianna Monger 8, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 8, Amelia Fritz 3.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 2, Hailey Giacomini 2, Haley Murray 10, Mya Roberts 28, Caroline Cheney 2, Lily Gidley 2, Tiora Ferguson 5.
Total Fouls: MR 14; I 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: MR 8-of-16; I 6-of-11 ; 3-pointers: MR, Taylor, Fritz; I, Roberts 3.
