GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Men’s Basketball
ICC 85
Hibbing 82
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team won in exciting fashion Tuesday night as it defeated Hibbing Community College 85-82 in overtime in action in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing led 38-36 at the half and regulation time ended with the two teams tied at 72-72. The Vikings outscored the Cardinals 13-10 in the overtime session to take the victory.
Free throw shooting was important in the game as Itasca nailed 16 of its 21 attempts while Hibbing managed to hit only eight of its 16 attempts.
Deidrich Kemp scored 20 points to pace Itasca in scoring. Jerome Washington had a huge game with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Nick Grant had 16 points, Jack Tong, 13, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Treyvion Williams contributed six points and nine rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end.
Stephon Smith scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Hibbing while Moe Washington had 19 points and five rebounds. Jerrien Owsley nailed five 3-pointers and scored 15 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds and Schuyler Pimentel scored 14. Steven Buhl had seven points.
ICC is now 3-1 for the season and is next in action on Wednesday, Dec. 1, when it plays host to Gogebic Community College in a 7 p.m. game in Grand Rapids. The Vikings travel to play Minnesota State-Fergus Falls on Friday, Dec. 3, in a 7:30 p.m. contest and will then remain on the road for a 3 p.m. game against St. Cloud Technical College on Saturday, Dec. 4.
HCC 38 34 10 — 82
ICC 36 36 13 — 85
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 2, Moe Washington 19, Jerrien Owsley 15, Steven Buhl 7, Stephon Smith 19, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Kionte’ Cole 3, Connor Goggin 3.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 11, Nick Grant 16, Jack Tong 13, Deidrich Kemp 20, Jerome Washington 19, Treyvion Williams 6.
Total Fouls: H 17; I 14; Fouled Out: Buhl, Grant; Free Throws: H 8-of-16; I 16-of-21; 3-pointers: H, Washington 2, Owsley 5, Smith, Pimentel, Goggin; I, Lagmay-Yamada, Tong 2, Kemp 2, Washington 2.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 71
Greenway 48
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Hibbing in its season opener on Nov. 24, by a 71-48 margin to Hibbing.
Hibbing led 39-23 at the half and then outscored the Raiders 32-25 in the second half to take the victory.
Emma Kivela nailed four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to pace the Bluejackets. Reese Aune hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 while Tiffany Davis had 15 and Deetra Davis added nine.
Jadin Saville scored 19 points to pace the Raiders. Chloe Hansen scored 10, Emmalee Oviatt had nine and Talia Saville added six.
Greenway is now 0-1 for the season and is next in action on Tuesday, Nov. 30, when it travels to Virginia for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Hibbing is 1-0 on the season.
H 39 32 — 71
G 23 25 — 48
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 15, Emma Kivela 24, Emery Maki 2, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 9, Reese Aune 17, Kate Toewe 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Layla Miskovich 2, Emmalee Oviatt 9, Chloe Hansen 10, Talia Saville 6, Jadin Saville 19.
Total Fouls: H 13, G 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: H 6-of-10; G 2-of-5; 3-pointers: H, T. Davis 2, Kivela 4, Aune 3; G, Oviatt, Hansen, J. Saville 2.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
Final
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:49.65
2. Mesabi East, 1:50.33
3. Duluth East, 1:55.52
4. Duluth Denfeld, 1:59.60
5. Cloquet, 2:01.42
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:58.09
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:59.92
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:02.51
4. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 2:03.75
5. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:03.92
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:05.27
10. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:07.37
200 Individual Medley
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:17.16
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.42
3. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:19.97
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:20.15
5. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:23.93
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.07
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 25.24
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 25.40
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 25.43
5. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 25.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 196.15
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 530.60
2. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 395.20
3. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
4. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 363.60
5. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
100-yard butterfly
1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:01.62
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
3. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.20
4. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:04.29
5. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:04.67
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 54.37
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 54.83
3. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 55.70
4. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 56.71
5. Macie Emerson, HIbbing, 57.01
8. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 57.43
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:23.91
2. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:35.86
3. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
4. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:48.90
5. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
8. Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 5:54.83
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:40,39
2. Hibbing, 1:42.78
3. Mesabi East, 1:44.81
4. Proctor-Hermantown, 1:46.98
5. International Falls, 1:48.15
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 59.83
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 59.83
3. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:02.12
4. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:02.70
5. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:02.97
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:07.11
2. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:08.69
3. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:09.43
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:11.90
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:12.79
7. Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:15.76
9. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:41.14
2. Hibbing, 3.45.30
3. Mesabi East, 3:47.68
4. Cloquet, 3:53.86
5. Duluth Denfeld, 3:56.73
