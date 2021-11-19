GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Football
All-Subdistrict Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Senior lineman J.D. Weston of the Grand Rapids High School football team has been named Defensive Player of the Year for the Northeast Red Subdistrict.
Austin Orvedahl, a junior running back from Duluth East, was named Offensive Player of the Year. Reese Turbull, a Cloquet senior, was selected as Lineman of the Year. Justin Voss of North Branch was named Coach of the Year and Kyle Kahl of North Branch was selected as Assistant Coach of the Year.
Four Thunderhawks were named to the All-Subdistrict Team. They include Weston, junior defensive back/running back Owen Glenn, junior linebacker/running back Aiden Chandler, and senior defensive lineman/running back Jack Cleveland.
Others named to the team include senior quarterback Michael Lau, senior wide receiver/cornerback/kicker/punter Kevin Couillard, senior halfback/cornerback Gavin Blomdahl, senior wingback/free safety Beau Janzig, and senior offensive guard/defensive end Matthew Kessler, all of Hermantown; junior running back/safety Austan Orvedahl, senior wide receiver/cornerback Connery Wiecks and senior running back/linebacker Kayden Miller, all of Duluth East; senior lineman Reese Turnbull,senior quarterback/free safety Alec Turnbull, and senior lineman Grant Nordin, all of Cloquet; senior wide receiver/center/kick returner Gavin Dahl, senior tight end/defensive end Will Bittmann, and junior running back/linebacker Ryan Manninen, all of Rock Ridge; and senior linemen Ray Bandy and Hudson Steger, both of Duluth Denfeld.
Receiving honorable mention include senior lineman Connor Brainard, senior linebacker Dom Provinzino and junior linebacker/running back/kicker Chris Hoover, all of Grand Rapids; senior halfback/linebacker Sam Sonnek, senior fullback Nathan Skiba, and senior lineman Cole Olson, all of North Branch; junior fullback/defensive tackle Josh Muehlbauer, senior tight end/defensive end Ryan Rohlader, and senior offensive guard Dylan Mesojedec, all of Hermantown; senior lineman Brock Miller, senior lineman Parker Anderson and senior running back/linebacker Antonio MIchelizzi, all of Duluth East; senior tight end/defensive end Will Turnbull, senior running back/defensive back Alex Peterson and senior running back/linebacker Marshall Hayes, all of Cloquet; senior linebacker/guard Brandon Pionk, senior linebacker/lineman Riley Krenz, and senior linebacker/running back Jake Burress, all of Rock Ridge; and senior lineman Tommy Kishida and senior running back/linebacker Carter Kilroy, both of Duluth Denfeld.
Curling
GRAND RAPIDS — Itasca Curling Association is open for the season and is looking for new curlers.
If you have always wanted to try curling, please visit the web page at http://itascacurling.com or stop by one of our future Rockin’ Friday public open houses.
League Results
Tuesday League:
Sjostrand def Arola
Sura def Rigoni
Wednesday League:
Sjostrand def Graber
Summer def Kilpatrick
Humpal def Hain
Thursday Early League:
Edward Jones & Mike Stefan def Pavek
1st National Bank def Forest Lake
Sura def Coldwell Banker
Thursday Late League:
Latimer def Pokegama Liquor
North In Bloomn def Huseby
Sura def Serven
Iron Range All-Conference Volleyball
COLERAINE — Three members of the Section 7AA champion Greenway High School volleyball team have been named to the 2021 Iron Range All-Conference Volleyball Team.
Raiders named to the team are senior outside hitter Emma Markovich, senior middle hitter Bri Miller and junior setter Lexi Hammer.
Senior setter Grace Bergland is Deer River’s lone representative on the team.
Rounding out the team are senior middle hitter Lindsey Baribeau, senior outside hitter Kara Forsline and sophomore setter Allie Lamppa, all of Mesabi East; senior setter Jordan Temple and junior outside hitter Lola Huhta, both of Chisholm; senior middle hitter Rian Aune and senior middle hitter Maya Carlson, both of Virginia; senior middle hitter Emily Kemp and senior middle hitter Brooke Thyen, both of Eveleth-Gilbert; and senior middle hitter Olivia Thostenson of International Falls.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Ellie Vekich, Greenway; senior Taylor Peck and senior Nevaeh Evans, both of Deer River; junior Gabby Walters and junior Olivia Hutchings, both of Chisholm; senior Elsie Hyppa and junior Macy Westby, both of Virginia; senior Joey Westby and senior Lauren Lautigar, both of Eveleth-Gilbert; sophomore Gracie Swenson and sophomore Karsen Korpi, both of International Falls; and senior Kaitlyn James and senior Alexa Fossell, both of Mesabi East.
State Football
9-Man
Fertile-Beltrami 44
Mt.Iron-Buhl 22
GRAND RAPIDS — Fertile-Beltrami (FB) defeated Mt. Iron-Buhl 44-22 in quarterfinal action in the 9-man state tournament last week.
FB led 8-6 after one quarter, 16-14 at the half and 24-14 entering the final quarter.
Everett Balstad scored on a two-yard run for FB in the first quarter while Asher Zubich reached the end zone on a 13-yard run for MIB.
In the second quarter, Austin Bjerk scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rylin Petry for FB while the MIB touchdown came on a 36-yard pass from Zubich to Nik Jesch.
FB scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter on a Balstad one-yard run.
FB put the game away in the fourth quarter as Balstad scored on a two-yard run, Tucker Bolstad returned an interception 66 yards for a score, and Isaiah Wright scored on a 23-yard run. The MIB touchdown came on a Cooper Salinas two-yard pass from Zubich.
MIB 6 8 0 8 — 22
FB 8 8 8 20 — 44
First Quarter
F: Everett Balstad 2 run (Balstad run)
M: Asher Zubich 13 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
F: Austin Bjerk 32 pass from Rylin Petry (Balstad run)
M: Nik Jesch 36 pass from Zubich (Sam Lokken run)
Third Quarter
F: Balstad 1 run (Balstad run)
Fourth Quarter
F: Balstad 2 run (Derek Sorenson run)
F: Tucker Bolstad 66 interception return (run failed)
F: Isaiah Wright 23 run (run failed)
M: Cooper Salinas 2 pass from Zubich (Damian Tapio run)
College Basketball
ICC 73
Leech Lake 70
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 73-70 victory over Leech Lake College on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Deidrich Kemp nailed four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to pace the Vikings. Jerome Washington had three 3-pointers and 16 points while Rycen Lagmay-Yamada scored 12, Tyrell Tellis-Martin connected on two 3-pointers and scored 10, Nick Grant, eight, and Jack Tong added seven.
Tong pulled down 10 rebounds for ICC while Grant dished out four assists.
Jarell Jacobs scored 30 points with five 3-pointers for Leech Lake. Arnold Kingbird scored 12, David Cleveland, nine, and Jamie Cook added seven.
With the win, ICC is now 1-0 for the season. It played Rainy River in the VCC Tournament on Friday and it will play Vermilion at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.
LLC — 70
ICC — 73
Leech Lake College: Arnold Kingbird 12, Quinten White 3, Jarell Jacobs 30, Jamie Cook 7, David Cleveland9, Antonio Brown 9.
ICC: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 12, Nick Grant 8, Jack Tong 7, Deidrich Kemp 20, Jerome Washington 16, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 10.
Total Fouls: LLC 13; ICC 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: LLC 8-of-11; ICC 6-of-14; 3-pointers: LLC, Kingbird, White, Jacobs 5, Cook, Cleveland, Brown 3; ICC, Grant, Tong, Kemp 4, Washington 3, Tellis-Martin 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.