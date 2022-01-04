GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 81
Monticello 55
MONTICELLO — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Monticello 81-55 in its first game of the Monticello Invitational on Dec. 28.
The Thunderhawks led 49-28 at the half and then outscored Monticello by five in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Taryn Hamling exploded for 37 points for Grand Rapids as she was 6-for-11 from 3-point range and 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Kate Jamtgaard had nine points and five rebounds while Braya LaPlant also finished with nine points. Jessika Lofstrom had eight points and five rebounds, Hannah Hostetter had eight points and seven rebounds, and Amanda Scherping added five points.
Lily Manning scored 16 points to pace Monticello in scoring. Olivia Hanson scored 15, Miranda Smith, eight, and Graycee Roubinek added six.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are 9-1 for the season. Monticello falls to 4-6.
GR 49 32 — 81
M 28 27 — 55
Grand Rapids: Sydney Burggraf 1, Kate Jamtgaard 9, Hannah Hostetter 8, Jessika Lofstrom 8, Taryn Hamling 37, Braya LaPlant 9, Samantha Brink 3, Amanda Scherping 5, Addie Linder 1.
Monticello: Ava Nebben 3, Samantha Voll 1, Katelyn Lindberg 4, Olivia Hanson 15, Lily Manning 16, Faith Carson 2, Miranda Smith 8, Graycee Roubinek 6
Total Fouls: GR 16; M N/A; Fouled Out: Lofstrom; Free Throws: GR 16-of-24; M, N/A; 3-pointers: GR, Hamling 6, LaPlant; M N/A.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 61
St. Francis 26
MONTICELLO — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated St. Francis 61-26 in its second game of the Monticello Invitational on Dec. 29.
It was an excellent defensive effort by the Thunderhawks as they led 36-10 at the half and then outscored St. Francis 25-16 in the second half to win going away.
Taryn Hamling was on fire once again for Grand Rapids as she nailed three 3-pointers and scored 25 points while pulling down five rebounds and recording eight steals. Jessika Lofstrom had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while Kate Jamtgaard had six points and five rebounds and Amanda Scherping had six points.
Macy Hass, Madison Rothbauer and Makayla Rothbauer all scored six points to lead St. Francis.
With the win, the 10th in a row for Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks are 10-1 for the season. They traveled to Brainerd for a game on Jan. 4, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall on Friday, Jan. 7. They remain at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Hibbing.
With the loss, St. Francis is 2-8 on the season.
GR 36 25 — 61
SF 10 16 — 26
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kye Giffen 3, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessika Lofstrom 14, Taryn Hamling 25, Braya LaPlant 3, Amanda Scherping 6.
St. Francis: Macy Hass 6, Madison Rothbauer 6, Edosa Ogbemudia 3, Makala Rothbauer 6, Brooke McDaniel 3, Madelyn Johnson 2
Total Fouls: GR 8; SF N/A; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 5-of-9; SF, N/A; 3-pointers: GR, Hamling 3; SF, N/A.
Boys Basketball
Ely 63
Bigfork 37
ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team came away champions of their own holiday tournament Wednesday night, defeating Bigfork 63-37.
The Timberwolves led by nine at the break but turned up the defensive intensity in the second half to outscore the Huskies 32-15 in the final 18 minutes.
Joey Bianco led all scorers with 36 points for Ely. Mason Davis added 10. Bigfork was led by Bradley Haley’s 14 points.
“I thought our defense was strong all night,” Ely coach Tom McDonald said of the game. “I thought we got out to their shooters and limited them pretty well.”
McDonald also praised the offensive performance from Bianco.
“Joey really went to the basket well for us and made things happen when he did that.”
Bigfork was led in scoring by Bradley Haley with 14 points. Jhace Pearson scored eight points while Jackson Lovdahl added seven.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 1-6 on the season. It will play host to Hill City in a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 7, and it will then travel to Eveleth-Gilbert for a game on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies remain in action on Monday, Jan. 10, when South Ridge travels to Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Ely is 6-2 for the season.
BHS 22 15 — 37
Ely 31 32 — 63
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 7, Austin Johnson 2, Dalton Johnson 2, Colton Rahier 1, Bradley Haley 14, Jhace Pearson 8, Matt Vosika 2, Chase Jacobson 1; Three pointers: Lovdahl 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 1, Joey Bianco 36, Jack Davies 3, Gunnar Hart 4, Mason Davis 10, Caid Chittum 2, Gavin Marshall 2, Jason Kerntz 1, Aaron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Bianco 1, Davies 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Pierz 74
Greenway 72
AITKIN — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost a close game to Pierz by a 74-72 margin in the Aitkin Tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
Boys Basketball
Foley 76
Greenway 67
AITKIN — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost its second game in the Aitkin Tournament on Dec. 29, falling to Foley by a 76-67 score.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway is now 2-6 for the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a 7:15 p.m. game at Ely.
With the win, Foley improves to 3-4 on the season.
Boys Basketball
N-K 68
H-F 48
ESKO — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated Hinckley-Finlayson 68-48 in play Dec.29,in the Esko Tournament.
The Spartans’ game with Duluth Marshall on Dec. 28, in the tournament was cancelled.
No results of the game on Dec. 29, were available.
With the win, the Spartans’ third in a row, they are now 3-4 on the season. They played host to Northland-Remer on Jan. 4, and will travel to Cotton for a game against Lakeview Christian Academy on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2:45 p.m.
Boys Basketball
CROSBY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team won two of three games in the Crosby-Iron Tournament recently.
On Dec. 28, the Warriors tipped Breck 76-74, and they came back on Dec. 29, to stop Fond du Lac Ojibwe 86-72. On Dec. 30, they lost to Crosby-Ironton 77-61.
Deer River is now 6-2 on the season. It traveled to Barnum for a game on Tuesday and will play host to Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
WHA 60
Hill City 59
WALKER — The Hill City boys basketball team dropped a tight 60-59 decision to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Dec. 29.
No information was available for the game.
With the win, WHA is 3-4 for the season while Hill City falls to 0-7.
Boys Basketball
S-M 76
Hill City 50
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Staples-Motley 76-50 in action on Dec. 30.
No information was available for the game.
With the loss, Hill City is now 0-8 for the season. It is next in action on Friday, Jan. 7, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Bigfork.
With the win, Staples-Motley is 3-6 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Ely 74
Deer River 63
ELY — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost its first game of the Ely Holiday Tournament to Ely by the score of 74-63 on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Warriors are 3-6 for the season. Ely improves to 5-4.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 83
Wrenshall 40
ELY — The Deer River High School girls basketball team won its second game of the Ely Holiday Tournament as it beat Wrenshall 83-40.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Warriors are 4-6 on the season. They played Bigfork on Tuesday and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Jan. 6.
With the loss, Wrenshall is now 1-5.
Boys Hockey
Mound Westonka 5
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team fell to Mound Westonka by a 5-0 score in action Dec., 30, in Coleraine.
Mound Westonka scored the only goal it needed in the first period when Maxwell Krebsbach found the back of the net.
Mound Westonka added two goals in each of the next two periods. Scoring in the second period were Andrew Swanson and Joseph Erickson.
Scoring Mound Westonka goals in the third period were Michael Doshan and Cooper Kantola.
Mason Evenson was outstanding in the nets for Mound Westonka as he recorded the shutout while kicking out 31 shots.
Nathan Jurganson had 22 saves for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-3 on the season. It was on the road at North Shore on Jan. 4, and it will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game versus Hibbing-Chisholm on Thursday, Jan. 6.
MW 1 2 2– 5
GWY 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. MW, Maxwell Krebsbach (Cooper Kantola), 12:09.
Second period: 2. MW, Andrew Swanson (Alec Hruby), 4:11; 3. MW, Joseph Erickson (Camron Peterson, Kantola), 14:10.
Third period: 4. MW, Michael Doshan (Kantola, Swanson), 8:33 (pp); 5. MW, Kantola (Krebsbach, Doshan), 10:08 (pp).
Goalie saves: Mason Evenson, MW, 11-12-8-31; Nathan Jurganson, G, 7-9-6-22; Total penalties: MW 7-for-14 minutes; G 6-for-20 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
ICC 107
Fergus Falls 101
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team used a big second half to defeat Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 107-101 in the Fergus Falls Classic on Dec. 30.
Fergus Falls led 55-41 at the half but the Vikings outscored Fergus Falls 66-46 in the second half to take the victory.
Jack Tong nailed three 3-pointers and scored 20 points while adding five assists for Itasca. Nick Grant had 19 points and six assists while Maleec Sellner had 19 points and seven rebounds. Jerome Washington scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Zion Brown added seven points. Jimsley Sineus finished with seven rebounds.
Mert Taylor had three 3-pointers and 22 points for Fergus Falls while Brett Engelmeyer connected on six 3-pointers and scored 21 points while pulling down five rebounds and recording three steals. Nic Pearson had 20 points with three 3-pointers and five assists, Renell Edwards had 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five steals and Tyler Loe added 10 points. Jaden Lee scored seven points and pulled down nine rebounds.
With the win, ICC is now 6-6 for the season.
Fergus Falls is 5-7 for the season.
ICC 41 66 — 107
FF 55 46 — 101
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 14, Zion Brown 7, Nick Grant 19, Jack Tong 20, Jerome Washington 16, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 6, Maleec Sellner 19, Tyler Pederson 4, Jimsley Sineus 2.
Fergus Falls: Renell Edwards 17, Mert Taylor 22, Tyler Loe 10, Nic Pearson 20, Brett Engelmeyer 21, Jaden Lee 7, Krosby Aasness 4
Total Fouls: ICC 17; FF 25; Fouled Out: Loe; Free Throws: ICC 16-of-32; FF 12-of-21; 3-pointers: ICC, Brown, Grant 2, Tong 3, Washington, Sellner 2; FF, Edwards, Taylor 3, Loe 2, Pearson 3, Engelmeyer 6.
Men’s Basketball
St. Cloud Tech 71
ICC 63
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost its second game in the Fergus Falls Classic to St. Cloud Technical Community College 71-63 on Dec. 31.
The game was tied at 31-31 at the half but St. Cloud Tech outscored the Vikings 40-32 in the second half to take the win.
Manni Ukutegbe had 18 points and 11 rebounds for St. Cloud Tech while Semaj Threats finished with 18 points and three steals. Michael Asbury had nine points and eight rebounds, Tierre Davis, seven points, and Reace Anders added five. Zeth Hahn had five rebounds.
Itasca is 6-7 overall and is next in action on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when it is on the road to International Falls for a 7:30 p.m. game against Rainy River. It will remain on the road for a contest versus Vermilion on at Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech is 4-2 overall.
SCT 31 40 — 71
ICC 31 32 — 63
St. Cloud Tech: Tierre Davis 7, Reace Anders 5, Manni Ukutegbe 18, Zeth Hahn 3, Michael Asbury 9, Semaj Threats 18, Mason Sohre 4, Lucky Moronge 3, Grandon Gullerud 4.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 14, Zion Brown 7, Nick Grant 19, Jack Tong 20, Jerome Washington 16, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 6, Maleec Sellner 19, Tyler Pederson 4, Jimsley Sineus 2.
Total Fouls: ICC 17; SCT 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: ICC 16-of-32; SCT 11-of-19; 3-pointers: ICC, Brown, Grant 2, Tong 3, Washington, Sellner 2; SCT, Davis, Hahn, Asbury, Moronge.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 55
Bigfork 41
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team defeated Bigfork 55-41 in NLC action on Jan. 3, in Coleraine.
The Raiders led 22-17 at the half and then outscored the Huskies 33-24 in the second half to take the victory.
Jadin Saville hit three 3-pointers and led Greenway with 21 points. Frankie Cuellar scored 11 points while Chloe Hansen added 10.
Kambry Pearson led Bigfork with 13 points while Memphys Tendrup nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11, Madyson Tendrup scored six, and Kristen Grover and Eleanor Patrow both added five.
With the win, Greenway is now 3-7 on the season. It will play host to Chisholm on Thursday, Jan. 6, in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Bigfork is now 2-5 on the season. It played host to Deer River Tuesday and will be at home against South Ridge on Monday, Jan. 10, for a 5:45 p.m. contest.
B 17 24 — 41
GWY 22 33 — 55
Bigfork: Madyson Tendrup 6, Memphys Tendrup 11, Kristen Grover 5, Kambry Pearson 13, Josilie Kinn 2, Eleanor Patrow 5.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 3, Klara Finke 4, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 11, Layla Miskovich 1, Chloe Hansen 10, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: B 18; G 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: B 3-of-3; G 14-of-20; 3-pointers: B, Memphys Tendrup 3, Patrow; G, Hansen 2, J. Saville 3.
Girls Basketball
NE Range 43
N-K 39
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to Northeast Range 43-39 in play Jan. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans are 0-8 on the season. They will be on the road against Mesabi East for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 6, and then will be home against Eveleth-Gilbert at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
With the win, Northeast Range is 2-5 for the season.
Women’s Basketball
Fergus Falls 89
Itasca 58
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost its first game of the Fergus Falls Classic to the host Fergus Falls team 89-58 on Dec. 30.
Fergus Falls led 52-36 at the half and then outscored the Vikings 37-22 in the second half to take the win.
Jayna Gronewold had31 points to lead Fergus Falls while Emily Dehler scored 23 points, pulled down 15 rebounds,dished out five assists and recorded three steals. Mackenzie Foss scored 11, Lindsey Kurz had eight points and eight rebounds, and Nyssa Vogel and Alyssa Romberg both added five points.
Mya Roberts hit three 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Itasca while Haley Murray had 15 points and seven rebounds. Caroline Cheney tallied eight points and Hailey Giacomini had six points and seven rebounds. Maddi Taylor had seven rebounds.
ICC 36 22 — 58
FF 52 37 — 89
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 4, Hailey Giacomini 6, Haley Murray 15, Mya Roberts 23, Caroline Cheney 8, Lacey Lindenkugel 2.
Fergus Falls: Jayna Gronewold 31, Lindsey Kurz 8, Emily Dehler 23, Mackenzie Foss 11, Nyssa Vogel 5, Alyssa Romberg 5, Grace Lider 1, Brooke Hovland 1, Abby Tysdal 2, Mya Buffalo 2.
Total Fouls: I 14; FF 9; Fouled Out: Roberts; Free Throws: I 5-of-8; FF 16-of-18; 3-pointers: I, Roberts 3; FF, Gronewold, Vogel, Romberg.
Women’s Basketball
SCT 85
Itasca 48
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost to St. Cloud Tech 85-48 in its second game of the Fergus Falls Classic on Dec. 31.
St. Cloud Tech led by just 40-34 at the half but it then outscored the Vikings 45-14 in the second half to win going away.
Erin Knisley had 22 points to top St. Cloud Tech while Janea Arnoldi had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Sadie Hopman had 11 points and eight rebounds, Jackie Lindsay scored 10 points and added six rebounds and six steals, Demya Riley had eight points and seven rebounds, Camryn Patten eight points and six rebounds, and Allison Fritz had five points and five assists.
Mya Roberts connected on three 3-pointers and led Itasca with 18 points while also pulling down eight rebounds and recording three steals. Haley Murray also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Caroline Cheney had five points, Maddi Taylor had 10 rebounds and Hailey Giacomini pulled down six rebounds.
The Vikings are now 0-10 on the season and will be on the road against Rainy River for a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
St. Cloud Tech improves to 7-1 on the season.
ICC 34 14 — 48
SCT 40 45 — 85
Itasca: Lacey Lindenkugel 2, Maddi Taylor 4, Haley Murray 15, Mya Roberts 18, Caroline Cheney 5, Hailey Giacomini 4.
St. Cloud Tech: Demya Riley 8, Jackie Lindsay 10, Sadie Hopman 11, Allison Fritz 5, Erin Knisley 22, Camryn Patten 8, Janea Arnoldi 18, Kayla Belanger 3.
Total Fouls: I 17; SCT 12; Fouled Out: Taylor, Roberts; Free Throws: I 10-of-15; SCT 20-of-25; 3-pointers: I, Murray 3, Roberts 3; SCT, Riley 2, Lindsay, Fritz, Patten.
