GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Soccer
GR 5
NB 0
NORTH BRANCH — Facing a tough section opponent on the road, the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team showed its strength as it dominated North Branch in taking a 5-0 victory on Thursday.
Ulrich Mvogo, on a feed from Hayden DeMars, gave Grand Rapids the only goal it needed when he found the back of the net in the 12th minute.
The Thunderhawks added three more goals in the first half to take a convincing 4-0 advantage into halftime. Ian Andersen put Grand Rapids ahead 2-0 with Ian Salmela assisting, and DeMars scored in the 33rd minute with Travis Verbick getting an assist as Rapids led 3-0.
Andersen scored his second goal a feed from DeMars as the Thunderhawks led 4-0. Mvogo scored his second goal – the lone score of the second half – with Grant Chandler assisting as Grand Rapids cruised to the victory.
Will Stanley was forced to stop just two shots in the nets while recording the shutout for the Thunderhawks.
“I thought it was a good outcome playing in our first section game on the road,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “Obviously, the 5-0 result was good, but North Branch challenged us in ways that forced us to adjust. We scored three first-half goals, but that was mostly due to our athleticism rather than playing our desired system. Being athletic is a great advantage, but we will have to be more creative to score down the road against top teams.
“It seemed like in the first half we were all on different pages, which we were able to address and fix at halftime. We were able to get two quick goals in the second half and get out starters some rest while giving inexperienced players more varsity playing time.
“I also thought our defensive transition was much better handling their three forwards, which was an issue for us in our first couple of games.”
Grand Rapids is now 3-0-1 for the season and traveled to Bemidji on Tuesday to take on Bemidji. The Thunderhawks will remain on the road on Thursday, Sept. 9, for a 6 p.m. game against Duluth Denfeld. They will be at home for an 11 a.m. match on Saturday, Sept. 11, versus Proctor.
Football
MIB 74
HC/N 6
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team got off to a quick start on Thursday night and never looked back, on their way to a 74-6 win over Hill City/Northland.
The Rangers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead when quarterback Asher Zubich raced in from 11 yards out. The point after failed but MI-B didn’t waste any time adding to their lead.
Having the ball first and 10 on the Storm’s five-yard line, Damian Tapio was given a direct snap and ran it in to make it a 12-0 contest. Zubich ran in the point after to make it a 14-0 Rangers lead.
The Storm fumbled the ball on their next set of downs and Braden Tiedeman jumped on it for the recovery to give the Rangers possession on the Storm’s 38-yard line.
MI-B scored quickly when Zubich pitched the ball to Tapio, who found a wide open Nik Jesch, who crossed into the end zone to make it a 20-0 contest. The two point conversion run failed.
The Storm weren’t able to get anything going against the Rangers defense on their next possession and were forced to punt. The punt went out of bounds at the 43 yard line giving the Rangers a short field.
MI-B kept the scoring coming and made it a 26-0 game with Tapio racing it in from 15 yards out.
The Storm picked up their first first down of the game as time was running out in the quarter. Early in the second quarter they went for it on fourth down but the Rangers defense stepped up and knocked down a pass to take the ball over on downs.
MI-B made it a 32-0 contest when Evan Anderson ran it in from five yards out on the next possession. Zubich ran it the two point conversion to make it 34-0.
Mountain Iron-Buhl didn’t let off the gas as they began their next drive at the Hill City/Northland 36-yard line. Tapio raced in from 11 yards out to score again, making it a 40-0 Rangers lead.
Zubich ran in the two point conversion to make it 42-0.
Mountain Iron-Buhl added a pair of touchdowns before the first half came to an end.
Tapio cruised in from 20 yards out to make it 48-0 before Zubich ran in the two point conversion. The Rangers closed out the scoring in the half when Colton Gallus broke free and scored from 46 yards out. Derik Dahl added the two point conversion on the ground and the half ended with MIB up 58-0.
MI-B scored on their first offensive play of the third quarter when junior Sam Lokken hit pay dirt from 62 yards out to make it 64-0 Zubich hit Hunter Weigel on the two-point pass.
The Rangers closed out their night of heavy scoring when backup quarterback Gallus hit Anderson with a 17 yard pass to make it 72-0. Tapio ran in the two point conversion.
The Storm got on the board in the fourth quarter when Taylor Wagner connected with Alec Wake on a 28-yard pass to break up the shutout.
With the loss, HCN is now 0-1 for the season. It will play South Ridge on Friday, Sept. 10, in a 7 p.m. game at Hill City.
HCN 0 0 0 6 — 6
MIB 26 32 16 0 — 74
First Quarter
M: Asher Zubich 11 run (Pass failed)
M: Damian Tapio 5 run (Zubich run)
M: Nik Jesch 17 pass from Tapio (Run failed)
M: Tapio 15 run (Pass failed)
Second Quarter
M: Evan Anderson 5 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 11 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 20 run (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
M: Sam Lokken 62 run (Hunter Weigel pass from Zubich)
M: Anderson 17 pass from Gallus (Tapio run)
Fourth Quarter
H: Alec Wake 28 pass from Taylor Wagner (pass failed).
College Football
ICC 29
Rochester 23
ROCHESTER — The Itasca Community College football team improved to 2-0 for the season with a 29-23 road victory over a tough Rochester CTC team on Saturday.
Itasca led 17-10 at the half and 23-17 entering the final quarter. Both teams scored six points in the final quarter as the Vikings held on for the win.
ICC quarterback Teon Gardner had a solid game as he completed 14 of this 23 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also picked up 50 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Kevin Sawyer picked up 77 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown while Mike Bond had 55 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.
William Carswell had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while Antwan Downs had 49 yards receiving and Marquel Pittman added 44.
Defensively, Keith Davis had an unbelievable day as was in on 10 tackles which included 4.5 sacks and three tackles for losses. Malichi Ledbetter was also in on 10 tackles and recorded half a sack and two tackles for losses. Freddie Simmons, Ja”sion Greathouse and Teddarius Adkins all were in on nine tackles. Greathouse had 2.5 sacks and two tackles for losses. Devondric Miller had an interception.
Rochester had just 114 yards passing. Israel Lozoya picked up 160 yards rushing on just seven carries, scoring two touchdowns including one that went 95 yards. Bill Maples scored a touchdown rushing. Stephen Lewis had 76 yards on just two receptions.
ICC is next in action on Saturday, Sept. 11, when it will play host to Vermilion at a time yet to be determined.
Football
Deer River 26
GNK 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team had a good start to the season with a 26-0 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Friday at Deer River.
No more information was available about the game.
GNK is 0-1 for the season and will be on the road at Hinckley-Finlayson (1-0) for a 7 p.m.. game on Friday, Sept. 10. Deer River is 1-0 and will be on the road against Braham (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 10, in a 7 p.m. game.
Football
Bigfork 30
South Ridge 20
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School football team opened its season with a 30-20 victory over South Ridge in nine-man football action Sept. 2.
No more information about the game was available.
Bigfork, 1-0 for the season, will play Cherry (1-0) next Friday, Sept. 10, at Cherry at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
GR 3
Princeton 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won its first match of the season, defeating Princeton 3-1 in action at home Thursday, Sept. 2.
No more information about the match was available.
The Thunderhawks are now 1-2 for the season. and will be in action at home Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. for a match against Duluth Denfeld.
