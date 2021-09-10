GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Deer River in three games Tuesday at Deer River.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-7, 26-24, 25-17.
Bri Miller recorded eight kills, four ace serves and three blocks for the Raiders while Emma Markovich had eight kills and nine ace serves. Lexi Hammer finished with 25 set assists.
Nevaeh Evans had three ace serves, five digs and two kills for the Warriors while Grace Bergland ended the night with three ace serves and 13 set assists. Tayler Peck added six kills and two digs. Hannah Edwards had three kills and one block.
Deer River is now 0-3 for the season.
Greenway is 2-0 for the season.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 3
Bemidji 2
BEMIDJI — In a tough matchup, the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team downed Bemidji 3-2 in play Tuesday at Bemidji.
Hayden DeMars gave Grand Rapids an early lead with a goal in the 12th minute with Grant Chandler getting an assist.
The Thunderhawks took a two-goal advantage in the 23rd minute when Ricco Rolle found the back of the net on a feed from Ulrich Mvogo.
However, the Lumberjacks were far from finished. They scored a goal in the 35th minute to cut the Thunderhawk lead in half, and they then tied the match in the 54th minute.
But Grand Rapids fought back with Ian Andersen scoring the eventual game-winner in the 70th minute with Calvin Johnson assisting.
“We had a really tough test taking on a good Bemidji team on the road today,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “Our program has struggled against Bemidji over the years and it was a lot of fun to reverse the narrative.
“They had the advantage in possession but we were gritty in front of both nets when we needed to be. We have a lot to learn from them when we watch film and we will get better from fixing the areas where we were exposed.”
The Thunderhawks are now 4-0-1 for the season. Bemidji falls to 0-3 on the season.
Volleyball
MIB 3
N-K 2
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team is finding ways to win in five sets this season, defeating Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-2 (26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12) Tuesday night to pick up their second five-set win of the season already.
The Spartans are next in action Tuesday, Sept. 14, against International Falls in a 7 p.m. match at Nashwauk.
Volleyball
North Woods 3,
Bigfork 0
COOK — The North Woods volleyball team picked up a win on their home court, sweeping 3-0 (27-25, 25-9, 25-14) past visiting Bigfork Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies were led at the net by Skyler Yernatich, putting down a team-high 10 kills to go along with eight digs and four aces. Tori Olson added nine kills and an ace serve.
Morgan Burnett led on the floor with 21 set assists to go with two kills and an ace. Addy Hartway chipped in with three kills, four digs and an ace.
North Woods is 1-2 for the season. Bigfork competed in the Greenway tournament on Saturday and played Mt. Iron-Buhl on Monday. It will be home against Northome-Kelliher on Thursday, Sept. 16, for a 7 p.m. match.
Girls Soccer
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team won a pair of games recently, outscoring its opponents 8-0 in the two games.
The Thunderhawks defeated Mesabi East 5-0 on Tuesday and they then blanked Two Harbors 3-0 on Thursday.
Statistics for both games were not available.
Grand Rapids is now 4-0-1 for the season. It played Proctor on Saturday and it will be on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 14, for a 7 p.m. match against Esko.
Pokegama Men’s Club Playoffs
GRAND RAPIDS — The playoffs for the Pokegama Men’s Club started on Sept. 8.
In the Championship Flight, Coldwell Diamond defeated First National Wealth Management 9-7, Coldwell Platinum downed Pokegama Grill 12-4, Thrivent stopped Deerwood Maroon 13-3, and Clairmont Financial came out on top of Ping 10-6.
In the First Flight, Eagles defeated Grand Rapids Loan 8-8. Coldwell Steel downed Deerwood White 9-7, Wells Fargo topped Acheson Tire 14-2, and Dolan Law beat Paul Bunyan 9-7.
In the Second Flight, Grand Itasca stopped Greater Insurance 9-7, Northern Laundry topped North Compass 11-5, NBC downed Dondelinger Ford 12-4, and Current Electric beat S&S Meats 16-0.
Low Scores
Jeff Ericson 32
Matt McClure 34
Chris Carlson 35
Keith Oleheiser 35
Adam Pavek 36
Brandon Kleinendorst 37
John Ryan 37
Luke Sheetz 37
Mitch Kellin 37
Pete Lagergren 37
Brett Wagner 38
Chris McGauley 38
Jackson Gessell 38
Jim McCoy 38
Joe Benik 38
Pete Greeniger 38
Mike Chandler 39
Ryan Dekich 39
Steve Rutt 39
Volleyball
N-K 3
Deer River 1
DEER RIVER — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team defeated Deer River in action Thursday at Deer River.
The Spartans won the match 3-1, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-11.
Katie Storlie had two ace serves, nine digs and 40 set assists for Deer River while Taylor Peck finished with 18 kills and 10 digs. Nevaeh Evans recorded 13 kills and 15 digs.
Deer River is now 0-4 for the season and will be on the road to play North Woods on Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Hibbing in three games Thursday at Coleraine.
Greenway won 3-0, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12.
Lexi Hammer finished with 32 set assists and three kills for the Raiders while Emma Markovich had 12 kills and two blocks. Kyra Williams recorded seven kills and Ava Johnson had four kills. Elise Eiden had three kills while Bri Miller finished with four ace serves.
Zoe Kriskie had nine set assists for Hibbing while Kylee Huusko had four kills and one ace serve. Lucy Gabrielson had two kills and eight digs while Mellanie Heikkila recorded two kills. Bella Scaia had eight digs and Jerzie Gustafson added five digs.
Greenway is now 3-0 for the season. It played host to the Greenway Tournament during the weekend where it played Moose Lake-Willow River and International Falls. It will be on the road at Hermantown for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
With the loss, Hibbing falls to 1-3.
College Volleyball
Rainy River 3
Itasca 1
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Rainy River defeated Itasca Community College in volleyball action on Wednesday in four games.
The Vikings won the first game 25-22, but the Voyageurs then won the next three by the scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-18.
Kaisa Reed had 16 kills and 11 digs for ICC while Abby Gustason finished with five kills, three service aces and 18 digs. Lucie Kennedy had five kills and 19 digs and Claudia Burns had two kills and four digs. Megan VanBuskirk recorded two kills and five digs and Tiora Ferguson finished with two kills, 29 set assists, six service aces and nine digs.
Emma Jones led Rainy River with 10 kills and added 10 digs. Starr Schott had 31 set assists and 15 digs while Chance Duda had five kills, four service aces and eight digs. Kayla Townsend had 13 digs.
ICC is now 0-2 for the season. The Vikings played host to Vermilion on Friday and will play host to Oak Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in a 6:30 p.m. match.
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids 117
IF 60
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated International Falls 117-60 in dual-meet action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
Recording first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson (1:54.38); Rauzi in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.65); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.95); Allison Fox in the 50-yard freestyle (27.11 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (205.80 points); Verke in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.55) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.96); Selah Smith in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.03); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:59.36); and the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Petersen, Ericson, Krueger-Barth and Rauzi (1:43.75).
GR 117, IF 60
1-meter diving: 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 205.80; 2.Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 200.65; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR,157.95.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:54.38; 2. International Falls, 2:09.71; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Alyssa Dormanen, Liisa Wyland, Kelsie Zimmer), 2:12.00.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:09.65; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:14.39; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 2:22.64
200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:23.95; 2. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:30.88; 3. Grace Bowles, IF, 2:49.75.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Allison Fox, GR, 27.11; 2. Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.69; 3. Chloe Lee, GR,29.82.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.55; 2. Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:08.53; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:09.36.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Selah Smith, GR, 1:02.03; 2. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:06.75; 3. Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:08.07.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:59.36; 2. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:25.15; 3. Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:36.51.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi)m 1:43.75; 2. International Falls, 1:54.68; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Jerzie Colter, Treasure Jager, Selah Smith), 1:55.08.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:01.96; 2. Allison Fox, GR, 1:08.36; 3, Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:16.01.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Quianna Ford, IF. 1:23.70; 2. Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:27.88; Ex. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.99; Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:16.54; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.10
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. International Falls, 4:18.29; 2. International Falls, 4:50.25; EX. Grand Rapids (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen)m 3:54.37; Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Isabella Hass, Ada Jackson, Allison Fox), 4:16.53.
