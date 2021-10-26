GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
College Football
Playoffs
ICC 51
Vermilion 26
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College football team earned a first-round playoff victory over Vermilion Community College of Ely by a 51-26 score in action Sunday at Grand Rapids.
The Vikings passed for 311 yards and rushed for 160 in taking the victory. The ICC defense bent but did not break as it allowed just 46 rushing yards but it did yield 388 passing yards.
Teon Gardner completed 17-of-29 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns for Itasca. Chris Beard was 4-of-9 for 71 yards and another touchdown.
Keith Baker had a big passing day for Vermilion as he completed 20 of 31 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
Beard led the Vikings with 62 yards rushing while Carson Harris had 32. Baker led Vermilion with 26 yards and a touchdown.
William Carswell had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown for ICC while Martravious Cook latched onto three passes for 64 yards. Barry Jones and Marquel Pittman both added touchdown receptions.
Terrence Isaac Jr. had two catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Vermilion while Braeton Vann had six catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.
Teddarius Adkins and Tristan Stokes both were in on 10 tackles for ICC with Stokes making two tackles for losses. Freddie Simmons and Ja’Sion Greathouse were both in on nine tackles with Greathouse recording 5.5 sacks and three tackles for losses. Greg Washington was in on eight tackles and had 2.5 sacks, two tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. Keith Davis had three sacks.
Itasca now advances to the MCAC semifinals where it will play host to Minnesota West in a noon game on Sunday, Oct. 31. In the other semifinal game, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls will face North Dakota State College of Science at 1:30 p.m.
The championship game is slated for Sunday, Nov. 7 at a site and time to be determined.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Superior 0
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team defeated Superior in three games recently.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.
Braya LaPlant had eight kills, two ace serves, 12 digs, three blocks and 30 set assists for Grand Rapids while Kyra Giffen had nine kills and 10 digs. Kamryn Klinefelter recorded eight kills and six digs, Olivia Mustar had nine digs, Lindsey Racine contributed 22 digs, Peyton Skelly and Josie Hanttula both had six kills, and Kate Jamtgaard finished with four kills, four digs, three blocks and two set assists.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are 18-9 for the season.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:55.83
3. Duluth East, 2:00.65
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.66
5. Cloquet, 2:03.84
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:03.55
2. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:05.97
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:06.05
4. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor, 2:06.16
5. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:06.87
6. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
9. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
10. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:10.52
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:20.04
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:24.30
4. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:25.26
5. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:25.71
6. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.06
5. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 26.10
7. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 196.15
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elsie Zimple, Duluth East, 311.96
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.27
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East,1:06.76
5. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:06.90
7. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.40
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.60
2. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.66
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.27
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 58.10
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
10. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 58.93
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
2. Allison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:50.55
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
5. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:55.51
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:47.54
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Proctor-Hermantown, 1:51.22
5. Duluth East, 1:51.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.79
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.69
3. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:04.88
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:05.02
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.41
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:11.56
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:15.14
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.09
2. Hibbing, 3.55.96
3. Mesabi East, 3:56.02
4. Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.63
5, Duluth East, 4:01.85
College Volleyball
Hibbing 3
ICC 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost in four games to Hibbing in action Oct. 25, in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing won 3-1, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
Kaisa Reed had 16 kills and 12 digs in the loss for Itasca while Tiora Ferguson finished with 23 set assists and 15 digs. Hannah Reiplinger had six digs, Lucie Kennedy finished with six kills and 12 digs, Claudia Burns had three kills and two service aces, Megan VanBuskirk had two digs, Sammi Palmer had 11 digs and Abby Gustason recorded two kills, two service aces and 12 digs.
With the loss, Itasca is now 4-10 overall and 1-10 in conference play. Hibbing improves to 7-9 overall and 7-5 in conference play.
