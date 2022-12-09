s

Cohasset native Hunter Shepard has been recalled by the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League.

 Hershey hockey club photo

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Shepard, 27, has posted a record of 6-0-2 with a 1.83 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in eight games with Hershey this season. The 6’0”, 215-pound goaltender ranks first in the AHL in goals-against average and save percentage and tied for ninth in wins. Shepard was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November after posting a record of 6-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in six games played.


