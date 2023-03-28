GRAND RAPIDS — With Opening Day just ahead, it is time to talk some baseball. Twins Baseball. The Twins had a busy off-season in more ways than just roster changes. Twins’ owner Jim Pohlad handed the Executive Chair position down to his nephew, Joe Pohlad. And along with their new boss came a lineup of four brand new uniforms. But with their new boss and new uniforms, are there new expectations?

LAST YEAR – Finishing 78-84 in 2022, good for only third in the American League Central, the Twins had already won 45 games by the midway point in the season until their annual slump took hold in July. Gold Glove center fielder Byron Buxton was shut down after just 92 games and the only real competition left in the season was 2B Luis Arraez holding off Yankee Aaron Judge for the AL Batting Champion award.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments