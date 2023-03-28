GRAND RAPIDS — With Opening Day just ahead, it is time to talk some baseball. Twins Baseball. The Twins had a busy off-season in more ways than just roster changes. Twins’ owner Jim Pohlad handed the Executive Chair position down to his nephew, Joe Pohlad. And along with their new boss came a lineup of four brand new uniforms. But with their new boss and new uniforms, are there new expectations?
LAST YEAR – Finishing 78-84 in 2022, good for only third in the American League Central, the Twins had already won 45 games by the midway point in the season until their annual slump took hold in July. Gold Glove center fielder Byron Buxton was shut down after just 92 games and the only real competition left in the season was 2B Luis Arraez holding off Yankee Aaron Judge for the AL Batting Champion award.
After missing the postseason, no one truly expected the Twins to resign coveted free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. That is until he signed three contracts all more than 200 million dollars just to find his way into a long-term contract back with the Twins. Twins’ Vice President and General Manager Thad Levine bringing Correa back immediately raised expectations for the 2023 season and the focus changed back to winning after their disappointing finish last year.
Next on the to-do-list: Trade 2022 AL Batting Champ for a top of the rotation starting pitcher. Check. Luiz Arraez is now in Miami and incoming SP Pablo Lopez will be expected to take on a leading role on the 2023 rotation.
OFFENSE – The offense should produce well even without Arraez slapping singles all over the place. Buxton is healthy again after another injury shortened season in ’22. It’s unlikely he will hit home runs at the incredible pace he did last year, but when he is healthy, he is electric. Newly signed LF Joey Gallo is a big, left-handed power bat who strikes-out at a scary rate but can hit the ball a mile when he makes contact. Third baseman Jose Miranda should pop for 25 home runs if he stays as a regular in the lineup and right fielder Max Kepler, along with Gallo, should see their batting averages increase with the new shift rules in place.
DEFENSE – The Twins signed veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to a three year deal this offseason and he should be an upgrade over Gary Sanchez, especially with the bat. Retaining Carlos Correa, signing former Gold Glove center fielder Michael Taylor for insurance behind Buxton, and trading a below-average defender in Luis Arraez is addition by subtraction. Add in two above average corner outfielders in Gallo and Kepler and the Twins’ defense will be a strength of this team in 2023.
ROTATION- It would not be a normal Twins offseason if you weren’t constantly hearing “what about pitching?” Well, the Twins made their move for big arm by dealing AL Batting Champ Luis Arraez to Miami for Pablo Lopez, who threw for more innings than any Twins pitcher last year. Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli is handing the ball to Lopez on Opening Day which tells you what the expectations will be for him going forward. Behind him, Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan could win you 12-15 ballgames this year if they stay healthy. Tyler Mahle is a solid number four and Kenta Maeda returns from missing all last season due to Tommy John. Maeda has struggled this spring, but a return to form could mean this is potentially the best Twins rotation we have seen in a number of years. Expect Chris Paddack to return mid-season and a few promising prospects provide depth and flexibility for Rocco.
BULLPEN – Jhoan Duran is nasty. With a fastball that approaches 104 MPH, Duran struck out 89 batters last season in only 67 2/3 innings. He will be the Twins closer this year and should shine in this role. Workhorse Caleb Thielbar and a young Griffin Jax are good options out of the pen, but the story here really is Duran and his fastball. I expect him to earn some national attention this year.
COACHING – Twins manager Rocco Baldelli heard calls for his job this offseason with the way the Twins finished 2022. His biggest criticism is no doubt how early he pulls his starters in favor of the bullpen early in games. This spring Rocco has said he is expecting starters to pitch deeper into games, and with five solid arms and some depth in the rotation this year, we may just get that, which would take some pressure off the bullpen also.
PREDICTION– I like the moves that the Twins made this offseason. Trading Luis Arraez may not have been popular, but his AL Batting Title last year at .316 was the lowest B.A. for the title since Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 in 1968. Lopez brings more of what the Twins need right now and trading Arraez while his value was high was the right move. The Twins have improved every aspect of their roster in one way or another and I expect them to compete if they can stay healthy.
Final Record: 88-74 and they will win the American League Central.
The Twins have not won a playoff game, not series, game, since 2004. So, because I am a Twins homer and this is my first ever season review, I predict they will finally win that game. But winning that game is the height of my expectations for this Twins team and that series will likely finish in disappointment just like every other season has for the last 32 years.
