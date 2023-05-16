GRAND RAPIDS — The 2022-’23 sports season at the University of Minnesota has been one with many memorable moments for Golden Gopher fans. From the football team capturing Paul Bunyan’s Ax once again vs. rival Wisconsin to the Men’s and Women’s hockey teams reaching the Frozen Four, it has been an exciting year.
However, the Minnesota softball team has had an impressive season themselves, holding a current overall record of 37-17 and 20-7 in Big Ten games. After being swept by the top team in the conference in the Northwest Wildcats in their Big Ten series opener, the Golden Gophers have gone on to win 18 of their last 22 games. This impressive stretch included a 12-game winning streak for the maroon and gold.
As a student at the Twin Cities campus myself and a broadcaster of Gopher games on B1G+, this team has been very fun to watch and cover. Minnesota finds ways to win games on both sides of the ball, as they roster the almost unhittable Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in Autumn Pease and an offense that is potent up and down the lineup.
The Golden Gophers have combined for 69 home runs as a team this season, which is second in the entire conference. Catcher Taylor Krapf has 14 of those home runs and also leads the team in batting average with an impressive number of .354. There’s a reason why fans have packed the bleachers of Jane Sage Cowles Stadium this season as this team has been worth the price of admission. Ever since Minnesota ended the 23-game winning streak for the Indiana Hoosiers on April 8, the Golden Gophers have been almost unstoppable.
It’s now playoff time for collegiate softball and Minnesota continued their winning ways last Thursday with a thrilling 3-2 extra innings victory over Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Ten Softball Conference Tournament. Unfortunately, their streak came to an end in the semifinals vs. Indiana in a 5-3 loss on Friday.
However, the team found out that they will compete in the Seattle Region of the NCAA softball tournament and take on McNeese in the first round on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The other teams in this region include the seventh-
ranked Washington Huskies and Northern Colorado. Will the Golden Gophers make a deep run in the playoffs? They definitely have the pieces to do so and I recommend tuning into one of their games as their playoff push continues this week. Good luck to the Minnesota Softball team in the Round of 64!
