GRAND RAPIDS — The 2022-’23 sports season at the University of Minnesota has been one with many memorable moments for Golden Gopher fans. From the football team capturing Paul Bunyan’s Ax once again vs. rival Wisconsin to the Men’s and Women’s hockey teams reaching the Frozen Four, it has been an exciting year.

However, the Minnesota softball team has had an impressive season themselves, holding a current overall record of 37-17 and 20-7 in Big Ten games. After being swept by the top team in the conference in the Northwest Wildcats in their Big Ten series opener, the Golden Gophers have gone on to win 18 of their last 22 games. This impressive stretch included a 12-game winning streak for the maroon and gold.


